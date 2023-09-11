Springer reaps well-deserved rewards

While at TCU, Springer met his wife Emma, who was also a golfer at the school. The pair got married in 2019 and became pregnant not long after. In July 2020, however, the pair learned their baby had Trisomy 18, a genetic disorder where 50% of babies with it are stillborn. The other 50% are unlikely to live past two weeks. Sage, however, was born by C-section on Oct. 1, 2020, and was a fighter. Four months after she was born she had a multi-hour heart surgery and spent more than two months in the hospital as she recovered. She requires around-the-clock care now, but she gets it – mostly from Springer’s parents, who live close, while Emma works as a nurse.