Springer, Hitchner tied for lead heading into the final day of the Fortinet Cup Championship

“Getting it done and winning, it can be tough,” Springer added. “I’ve already been able to do that, so I can definitely draw on that and know what it feels like, sleeping tonight and waking up tomorrow. The last few weeks I’ve kind of been hanging out toward the back, so I’ve been gaining more experience in this position, which is really good for me. I don’t know if it makes all that much difference. Everybody’s really good, so it’ll come down to who plays better tomorrow.”