Funk fires a 60 to avoid bubble drama, qualifies for Fortinet Cup Championship

By his side this week, his mother, Sharon, flew back home early in the day to miss Taylor’s fireworks. “Maybe she doesn’t get any credit,” Taylor joked before explaining her role in his support system. “She is a prayer warrior, and she is praying for me every shot of the way. God's been great to me; she helps lead me towards him. I can't give her enough credit for anything. My mom is my best friend, and I love her to death,” added this loving son, whose father is Fred Funk, an eight-time PGA TOUR winner who has also collected nine tournament titles as a PGA TOUR Champions player.