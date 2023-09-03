Cao dominates, wins the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens

Julián Etulain, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, made a hole-in-one on No. 17, the 126-yard par-3, with a 52-degree wedge. His last hole-in-one was during a practice round for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. The ace turned out to be huge for Etulain, who shot 65 in the final round to move into a tie for sixth. As this was only his second event on PGA TOUR Canada, it moved him up to 64th in the points standings, but he still missed qualifying for next week’s Fortinet Cup Championship. Etulain finished 19th on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, though, and is already exempt into second state of Q-School and PGA TOUR Americas.