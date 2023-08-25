Wang’s perseverance paying off in Winnipeg

An eagle on 17 got him to 5-under and in a tie for fourth at that point. He felt that a par at the last would pretty much lock his spot and went for a 2-iron off the tee. He pushed it a bit in the rough, setting up a 151-yard approach into the wind. He tried the safe play, going for the middle of the green with a pitching wedge. He hit a flier that got him in tree trouble and then three-putted for a double-bogey that left him one shot outside a playoff for the last spots available. His Monday hopes were done.