Springer leads by 3 strokes halfway through CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Hayden Springer overcame windy, blustery conditions to shoot a 65 on Friday and holds a three-shot lead at the midway point of the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, the eighth event on PGA TOUR Canada’s 10-tournament schedule.
Springer played a bogey-free round and made seven birdies to produce the low round of the day and stands at 13-under 131 at Southwood Golf & Country Club. Canadians Joey Savoie, Johnny Travale and Jared du Toit and the USA’s Tommy Kuhl are tied for second at 10-under. Canadian Thomas Giroux and American Harrison Ott are tied in sixth place at 9-under.
After playing in ideal conditions during the first round, players had to contend with gustier winds and colder temperatures on Friday. The changing weather didn’t seem to bother Springer, who played in a short-sleeve shirt and trimmed a shot off his first-round 66.
“I just kind of played solid,” Springer said. “I think I missed one green. That’s kind of what you have to do when it’s windy. It’s just hitting greens and giving yourself opportunities.”
Springer, of Trophy Club, Texas, is competing in his fourth PGA TOUR Canada event since transitioning from PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. His best finish is a tie for ninth at the Quebec Open. Springer is seeking his first victory in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event but is putting little stock in the security of a three-shot lead.
“Everybody out here makes a ton of birdies, so you’re probably going to have to keep it going and make a ton of birdies. But I can only control the things I can control and hopefully I can do that better than anybody else. Hit fairways, hit greens and hopefully keep the putter going, but not make it too complicated”
Savoie, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, played in the morning wave and followed his first-round 65 with a 69. He had three-consecutive birdies on each side, but that was offset by three bogeys.
“Yesterday I played really good, but today was one of those days where you had to feel even more satisfied because on a day like today the big number can happen more quickly,” Savoie said. “A miss yesterday might be in the bunker, where a miss today might be in the thick stuff, you might lose your ball. Under those conditions I think it’s even more satisfying.”
Travale, of Hamilton, Ontario, followed his first-round 63 with a 71. He had two birdies and one bogey on his card. Travale got into the field on a sponsor exemption.
Du Toit, of Calgary, Alberta, got off to a rocky start with bogeys on two of his first three holes. But he recovered to reel off three-straight birdies and five on the front nine to turn in 33. He added two more birdies on the back to shoot a 67.
Kuhl, of Morton, Illinois, followed his 65 with a second-round 69. Kuhl had five birdies, including one on the final hole.
“It was a solid day,” Kuhl said. “Waking up this morning and seeing the conditions, I knew it was going to be tough out there. My mindset was just take it one shot at a time and play solid golf. I’m happy with 3-under. I had a good finish, which was nice, but there’s a lot of golf left.”
First-round leader Devon Bling had troubles on his final nine holes, shooting a 40, to card a 74. Bling, who opened with a 62 on Thursday, dropped into a tie for eighth place.
Key Information
The cut came at 3-under 141. Sixty players earned the right to compete on the weekend.
Joey Savoie is in contention despite enduring a stomach illness from something he ate earlier this week. Despite feeling less than full strength, he tied for second headed toward the weekend. “If I had a job, I’d probably take a day off. But out here you don’t get that. It’s a full-grind mode. You’re playing good, playing bad, but you have to show up. I guess it makes you mentally tougher.”
Savoie also lost his driver’s license on the airplane flying to Winnipeg. Fortunately, it was retrieved by a fan, who contacted Savoie and volunteered to ship it to him. “Nicest guy on earth, because if he takes it to lost-and-found, I’d have no chance. This guy said, ‘I’m just going to ship it to you.’ I owe him a lot. He just saved me like three hours going to the DMV to get my license again.”
George Kneiser shot 4-under 68 and jumped 26 places into a tie for 12th.
The saga of Charles Wang continues. Wang missed Monday qualifying by one shot, but got in the field as an alternate. After rounds of 68-69, Wang is tied for 12th.
Local amateur Braxton Kuntz, 19, had a birdie putt bounce out of the cup on the 18th hole. That left the Manitoba native two shots off the cutline. The three-time Manitoba Amateur champion shot 71-72 for 1-under.
Morgan Barron, the star center for the NHL Winnipeg Jets, shot 80-86 and finished 22-over. Barron was the latest hockey player to get a chance to compete in a PGA TOUR Canada event.
Sam Choi, No. 2 on the Fortinet Cup points list, bounced back from his opening 71 to shoot a 68 and is tied for 25th.
Travis Fredborg, playing in the final group, birdied the final hole to make the cut with a 3-under Fredborg was the last man on the course when the putt dropped.
Quotable
“The wind was howling out there. It was the opposite of what it’s been the last three days. That took a little adjustment and lines change off the tees. I’m used to that and I had fun with it.” – Tommy Kuhl
“It’s nice to be around the lead, to be in contention. I think I put myself in a good spot, but there’s still a lot of golf left in this tournament. Conditions look like they’re going to be calm the next couple of days, so scores are going to be low. You’ve got to embrace that and take it one step at a time.” – Tommy Kuhl
“It was 180-degrees different today. Not even the same golf course. It was a battle today. You definitely had to keep the ball in play, keep it low. Make sure you battle for those par puts. It was definitely a good test of golf on this links track.” – Joey Savoie
“It was so much fun. I had a blast out there. I didn’t even do good, but the good moments and bad moments, it was a lot of fun. It gives me great insight into what these guys go through on a daily basis and I have a ton of respect for them. It’s a grind out there and I’m way more tired than I thought I would be. And mentally I’m pretty worn down. I can’t imagine doing it week-in and week-out. It’s really impressive.” – NHL standout Morgan Barron, who played on a sponsor exemption.
“The main thing was just trying to hit a good number on the approach shot. I did that and luckily hit it to like a foot, so I made it nice and easy. It felt great because that was my best tee ball I had all day. I striped it right on my target and got up there and I was in a divot in the fairway. So, it made it a little interesting, but I hit it and knew it was perfect.” – Travis Fredborg, who birdied the final hole to make the cut.
Second-Round Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 21. Wind NNW from 20-28 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.