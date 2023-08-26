Springer leads by 3 strokes halfway through CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open

Savoie also lost his driver’s license on the airplane flying to Winnipeg. Fortunately, it was retrieved by a fan, who contacted Savoie and volunteered to ship it to him. “Nicest guy on earth, because if he takes it to lost-and-found, I’d have no chance. This guy said, ‘I’m just going to ship it to you.’ I owe him a lot. He just saved me like three hours going to the DMV to get my license again.”