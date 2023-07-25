Steele looking to make his mark at Osprey Valley Open

Noah Steele will have plenty of company this week. He will be joined by his mother and his sister, as well as his wife, Paige, and her twin sister. The Steeles are newlyweds and this will be the first time Paige has been in the gallery this season to see him play. “My mom and my sister, they watch the leaderboard closely every week, breaking the refresh button. This is the first time for my wife to watch me play in Canada and her twin sister Cami has never been to Canada. So it’ll be a fun dynamic,” Steele said.