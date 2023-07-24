In overtime, Macdonald wins Commissionaires Ottawa Open

Jimmy Jones tied the low score of the week with his 9-under 62 Sunday, matching John Pak’s performance from a day earlier. Jones began the final round tied for 40th and quickly began moving up the leaderboard, with five front-nine birdies followed by four more on the back nine on his bogey-free day. He tied for 12th. The strong finish allowed Jones to improve from No. 44 in the Fortinet Cup to No. 28. “It was just one of those days where the game has felt good, the putter got hot, and I hit some good shots. I just kept compounding those good shots and good swings, and it happened to be one of those days,” Jones said.