Bling pulls ahead, holds two-shot Commissionaires Ottawa Open lead

Brandon Hoelzer has not made a hole-in-one this week—yet. There is still one round to play and considering how he’s played over the last four months, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him post an ace. Hoelzer made a hole-in-one in a practice round in March and made another right before leaving to go to Victoria for the season-opening tournament. Then at the Elk Ridge Resort, for the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt, he aced the 17th hole in the third round. In addition, at the Royal Beach Victoria Open, he holed out on No. 7 in the first round from 200 yards for an eagle. Prior to this run of three aces in four months, he hadn’t made one for eight years.