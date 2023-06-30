Vernon goes low, takes early ATB Classic lead

Zihao Jin of China made the first albatross on PGA TOUR Canada since 2019 in the opening round at No. 6, the 535-yard par-5. He had 237 yards to the hole location and chose a hybrid for his approach. “I hit a perfect, beautiful high cut that took the slope and trickled in. There were two fans behind the green that saw it go in and I kind of saw it disappear, too. I was pretty excited,” Jin said. It was the first double eagle in competition for Jin, who gave the ball to one of the fans. Charlie Kern recorded the last albatross on PGA TOUR Canada, at the 2019 HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar.