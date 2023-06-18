Four-way battle to top of leaderboard with 18 to play in Victoria

Chase Sienkiewicz made a big move early in the round. He eagled the 382-yard third hole and made the turn in 31 on the way to shooting a 4-under 66, leaving him tied for sixth. Sienkiewicz, who played at the University of Arizona, is making his professional debut. He qualified two different ways for PGA TOUR Canada. He finished 19th in the PGA TOUR University standings, but prior to the conclusion of the college season, he tied for second at the Qualifying Tournament at The Wigwam in suburban Phoenix, falling by three strokes to Jason Hong.