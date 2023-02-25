They got their PGA TOUR Canada cards at Weston

WESTON, Florida—The first of six PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournaments is in the books, with The Club at Weston Hills again hosting up-and-coming players as providing a stern test of golf earlier this week. England’s Harry Ellis prevailed and will be eligible to play in all PGA TOUR Canada tournaments in 2023, with the Tour set the announce its full schedule in early March. Players will remain in Florida next week, as Howey-in the-Hills’ Mission Inn and Resort, outside Orlando, will host the second qualifier. Besides Ellis, nine other players secured guaranteed starts in the first half of the season. Here’s a brief look at the newest members.