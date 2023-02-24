Beringer, Hoelzer tied for lead after 54 holes

“The course was still playing hard, even though the wind was down,” Beringer explained. “I got off to a really hot start, and even with the two bogeys I had on the back, I didn’t feel like I did anything wrong. I just hit it through a few fairways and found myself in the rough. When you get in the rough and mix it with the firm greens, you really can’t aim it at the pin. But on 18, I had a perfect (yardage) number, so I took that aim and was able to strike it to within 12 feet and roll it in.”