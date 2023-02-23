DeMorat takes one-stroke, 36-hole lead at PGA TOUR Canada qualifier

“I’ve played the game for quite some time, and I’ve learned how to reset. I made an adjustment after the fifth hole [Tuesday], where I made a triple (bogey), and I was 4-over through five holes. I think that really helped me, just being able to reset. Getting your head back on and playing some good golf is really important. I ended up playing a great back nine [Tuesday], which gave me the momentum that kick-started today’s round.” –Harry Ellis on how he turned his game around after early first-round struggles