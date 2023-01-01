Visual Stories
What are you getting?
This new activation features vertical 9:16 aspect ratio canvases for clients a new style of creatives. Details for both Hero Story and Player Story ad slots are outlined below.
PSD Template
Please provide layered, organized PSD files to allow for interactive animation and responsive scaling; Separate branding and messaging from the background image. Fonts: .otf, .ttf. Lead time Minimum 10 business days.
Hero Stories
One of two Visual Story ad products within the PGA TOUR App. Allowing for full screen, vertical format creatives in the 9:16 aspect ratio. Hero Stories are located on the YourTOUR tab within the app and feature advertising creatives inserted between content cards.
Player Stories
The second of two Visual Story ad products within the PGA TOUR App, with future plans to extend to desktop. Allowing for full screen, vertical format creatives in the 9:16 aspect ratio. Player Stories are located on the YourTOUR tab within the app, below “Recent Stories” with ads inserted between content cards.