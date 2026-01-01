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Menu
R2
Official
Explore NB Open
Right Arrow
T1
B. Siravo
Tot
-13
Thru
F
-13
T1
B. Siravo
Tot
-13
Thru
F
T1
M. Williams
Tot
-13
Thru
F*
-13
T1
M. Williams
Tot
-13
Thru
F*
T1
T. Ponder
Tot
-13
Thru
F
-13
T1
T. Ponder
Tot
-13
Thru
F
T4
P. Chaplet
Tot
-12
Thru
F*
-12
T4
P. Chaplet
Tot
-12
Thru
F*
T4
D. Goodman
Tot
-12
Thru
F
-12
T4
D. Goodman
Tot
-12
Thru
F
T4
J. Lee
Tot
-12
Thru
F
-12
T4
J. Lee
Tot
-12
Thru
F
T4
D. Svärd
Tot
-12
Thru
F
-12
T4
D. Svärd
Tot
-12
Thru
F
T4
E. Knight
Tot
-12
Thru
F
-12
T4
E. Knight
Tot
-12
Thru
F
T9
B. Breault
Tot
-11
Thru
F
-11
T9
B. Breault
Tot
-11
Thru
F
T9
J. Hall
Tot
-11
Thru
F
-11
T9
J. Hall
Tot
-11
Thru
F
T9
P. Hunt
Tot
-11
Thru
F*
-11
T9
P. Hunt
Tot
-11
Thru
F*
T9
C. Nikitas
Tot
-11
Thru
F
-11
T9
C. Nikitas
Tot
-11
Thru
F
T9
G. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
F*
-11
T9
G. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
F*
T9
D. Longmire
Tot
-11
Thru
F
-11
T9
D. Longmire
Tot
-11
Thru
F
T9
C. Tankersley
Tot
-11
Thru
F*
-11
T9
C. Tankersley
Tot
-11
Thru
F*
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Top 25
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Cuts Made
Bio
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-
Height
-
Age
-
Turned Pro
Career
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0
Wins
-
Earnings
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Cuts Made
Season
Right Arrow
0
Wins
0
Top 25
-
Cuts Made
Bio
Background
Right Arrow
-
Height
-
Age
-
Turned Pro
R2
Official
Explore NB Open
T1
B. Siravo
Tot
-13
Thru
F
-13
T1
B. Siravo
Tot
-13
Thru
F
T1
M. Williams
Tot
-13
Thru
F*
-13
T1
M. Williams
Tot
-13
Thru
F*
T1
T. Ponder
Tot
-13
Thru
F
-13
T1
T. Ponder
Tot
-13
Thru
F
T4
P. Chaplet
Tot
-12
Thru
F*
-12
T4
P. Chaplet
Tot
-12
Thru
F*
T4
D. Goodman
Tot
-12
Thru
F
-12
T4
D. Goodman
Tot
-12
Thru
F
T4
J. Lee
Tot
-12
Thru
F
-12
T4
J. Lee
Tot
-12
Thru
F
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