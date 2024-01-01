The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc. (BGCM), is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2000 with six Clubhouses on Maui. The BGCM provide a safe, fun and positive environment for youth ages 8 to 17 years old. They also serve as a place of hope, opportunity and awareness, where youth can be themselves, experience positive role models and learn values and skills that promote success. The mission of the BGCM is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who are most in need, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. The BGCM is a youth development program that is free of charge with afterschool and out-of-school programming in character and citizenship, health and wellness, the arts, sports, fitness and recreation and education and workforce development. The BGCM are located across the island – Central, Haʻikū, Makawao, Lahaina, Kahekili Terrace and Paukūkalo – and directly serve over 1200 members.