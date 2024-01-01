Social Responsibility
Driving Impact Across Communities
Inclusion
By showcasing golf’s greatest players, we engage, inspire and positively impact our fans, partners and communities worldwide. As a global organization, the PGA TOUR aspires to reflect the regions and communities where we play as we believe diversity of thought and background is vital to our success and growth. We strive to create an inclusive and welcoming culture and be a positive example for all our constituents and partners.
In 2014, the TOUR adopted a strategic plan formalizing a long-held commitment to diversity efforts to strengthen its workforce. Our six employee resource groups hold an important role in the cultural evolution that is taking place at the TOUR, serving as a voice for change and the importance of accepting the differences in all of us. Building on these practices and pillars, at the end of 2019, Commissioner Jay Monahan established the Inclusion Leadership Council (ILC), comprised of executives from diverse backgrounds and work experiences to partner collaboratively throughout the organization to strengthen the TOUR’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts that bolster our sport, business, and community impact. In 2020, the TOUR and its tournaments announced a commitment of at least $100 million over 10 years to support racial equity and inclusion efforts, a goal that was surpassed in just three years in 2023.
Additionally, the golf industry united together in 2020 under the leadership of Commissioner Monahan and the leaders of the PGA of America, USGA, and LPGA to bring greater diversity to our sport and invite all persons of all backgrounds to “Make Golf Your Thing.” More information can be found at makegolfyourthing.org.
Growing Our Sport, Business and Impact
Player Development
The PGA TOUR formally announced its "Pathway to Progression" player development program in 2023, a comprehensive effort to achieve greater diversity in golf through an increased focus on developing talent from diverse and historically underrepresented groups.
The Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program has a dedicated focus on elevating the competitive and mentorship opportunities for historically Black college and university (HBCU) golfers, while also providing tangible career development opportunities for both players and coaches. Among its initiatives are the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, the HBCU Coaches Summit presented by Bridgestone, the Bridgestone Player Development Camp and two new collegiate golf tournaments: the Bridgestone HBCU Invitational and the Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational. Players participating in these events will also receive custom ball fittings and other essential equipment for competition from Bridgestone Golf.
The junior golf program creates competitively focused opportunities for the identification and support of highly talented junior golfers from underrepresented communities. Junior golfers, determined with key partners at the APGA, American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), Cameron Champ Foundation, First Tee, Jim Thorpe Invitational, Notah Begay III Junior National Championship and UNDERRATED Golf presented by Stephen Curry, have the opportunity to participate in a joint AJGA/Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) junior golf tournament, a two-day development camp and shootout at TPC Sawgrass, and receive developmental support and college preparatory tools.
Sustainability
The PGA TOUR is committed to implementing credible sustainability initiatives that both reduce negative environmental impacts and drive positive change in the communities where we work and play. Through our tournaments, golf courses and offices across the globe, the PGA TOUR will lead a collaborative effort to reduce emissions, conserve water and divert waste from landfills. With guidance from partners and experts, the TOUR is identifying areas of improvement, innovating new processes and implementing creative programs that achieve measurable results.