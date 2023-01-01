PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Player Sponsorships

What are you getting?

  • 25% SOV of logo on athletes’ Player Profile Pages and Scoring Leaderboard Scorecards; accompanied by High Impact Fan-Targeted Display Media across PGATOUR.com and the app
  • Captures audiences across the site based on their content consumption and player favorites; runs across site pages
  • The sponsor must have a contractual relationship with the athlete. This product is sold on a flat rate.

Logo Placements:

  • Player Profile Page Sponsorship
  • Player Leaderboard Scorecard Sponsorship
  • Display: Reach fans of your athletes
Specifications
Image141x45
File Type.eps, .png, .svg
Device typeCross-Platform
PGA TOUR Americas
Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.