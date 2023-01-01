PGA TOUR Americas

Player Sponsorships
What are you getting?
- 25% SOV of logo on athletes’ Player Profile Pages and Scoring Leaderboard Scorecards; accompanied by High Impact Fan-Targeted Display Media across PGATOUR.com and the app
- Captures audiences across the site based on their content consumption and player favorites; runs across site pages
- The sponsor must have a contractual relationship with the athlete. This product is sold on a flat rate.
Logo Placements:
- Player Profile Page Sponsorship
- Player Leaderboard Scorecard Sponsorship
- Display: Reach fans of your athletes
|Specifications
|Image
|141x45
|File Type
|.eps, .png, .svg
|Device type
|Cross-Platform