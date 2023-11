Using handheld devices and laser rangefinders, ShotLink operators capture 256,000 pieces of data each week. State-of-the-art servers, installed and configured by the CDW Professional Services team, store and analyze this data aboard the ShotLink Nerve Center truck. Golf fans and journalists around the world can access ShotLink data via PGATOUR.com to keep up with tournament rankings, while players can track their progress over time to help improve their game.