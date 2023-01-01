PGA TOUR Americas

Official Marketing Partners
ACCENTURE
Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
ADOBE
Adobe is proud to be an Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Creativity is in our DNA. Our game-changing innovations are redefining the possibilities of digital experiences. We connect content and data and introduce new technologies that democratize creativity, shape the next generation of storytelling, and inspire entirely new categories of business.
AON
Aon is the Official Risk, Retirement and Health Advisor of the PGA TOUR. Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Aon’s 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and maximize performance. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique season-long competition across both the PGA TOUR and LPGA. The challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in throughout the season. The winner from both Tours, measured by the lowest average score to par at the end of the regular season, will each win the Aon Trophy and an equal $1 million prize.
For more information, visit aon.com/partnerships.
AVIS
Avis Car Rental is proud to be the official rental car of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.
Avis Car Rental and its subsidiaries operate one of the world's best-known car rental brands, providing business and leisure customers with a wide range of services at approximately 5,100 locations in more than 165 countries.
Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. We try harder® to make every part of your journey stress and hassle free with premium programs, services and the perfect car or SUV to match your specific travel needs.
Visit avis.com/golf to book your next rental with us.
AWS
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) is proud to be the Official Cloud Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. AWS is also the Official Artificial Intelligence Cloud Provider, Official Machine Learning Cloud Provider and Official Deep Learning Cloud Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
As the Official Cloud Provider of the PGA TOUR, this partnership will transform the way golf content is created, distributed, and experienced, bringing fans closer to the action on the course. The TOUR will also leverage AWS to rapidly transform golf content into exciting new digital experiences that provide fans with a more complete and personalized experience across TOUR competition.
AWS has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform for 15 years. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services, within 24 geographic regions. Millions of customers trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs.
To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.
BET365
bet365 is proud to be an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, and became the TOUR’s first OBO outside of North America, with territories including Canada, Australia, Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Recognized as the world’s largest online sports betting company, bet365 has annual sportsbook revenues of almost $4 billion and over 6,000 employees around the globe. On its world-class proprietary product, bet365 offers the industry’s widest range of ‘in-play’ sports betting events with over 75 sports covered and over 600,000 events being live video-streamed annually to 80 million registered customers from over 160 countries across the world.
bet365 was the first sports betting operator to integrate the IMG ARENA Golf Event Centre product, which is an unparalleled, front-end sports betting solution, designed to revolutionize the golf betting experience by enabling interactive in-play betting on the sport. Created in association with the world’s leading golf tours, the Golf Event Centre is a real-time experience for golf fans and bettors.
For more information, head to www.bet365.com. For the latest golf news and offers, please visit https://news.bet365.com
BETMGM
BetMGM, an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, is a market leading sports betting and gaming platform from BetMGM LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the company was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States. Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses.
For more information visit www.roardigital.com.
BETPARX
betPARX, a proud Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour, is a mobile-first Sportsbook x Casino operating in PA, NJ, and MI. In 2022, betPARX has become the exclusive mobile sports betting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament held at Muirfield Village Golf Club. betPARX has recently relaunched its mobile offering across iOS and Android apps with cutting-edge, user-friendly technology that allows easy registration, quick and safe banking, and a wide variety of sports betting markets & casino games. BetPARX® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, which operates Parx Casino in Bensalem, PA, with over 3,000 slot machines, 141 live table games, and a 7,500 square foot world-class sportsbook.
For more information visit www.betparx.com.
BRIDGESTONE TIRE
Bridgestone a leading mobility solutions organization with a mission to ensure world-class customer service and be an outstanding corporate citizen in the communities where its people live and work. As the Official Tire of the PGA TOUR, Bridgestone's values and commitment to sustainability and innovation provide the drive to be the global leader in tire technology.
BUSHMILLS
Bushmills® Irish Whiskey is crafted with care and passion at the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery. Bushmills has more than 400 years of whiskey-making heritage, which has been passed down through generations. The brand’s award-winning triple distilled single malt whiskey is renowned for its signature smooth taste and famous house style.
www.bushmills.com
Bushmills® Blended Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by “Old Bushmills” Distillery Company Limited. ©2023 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.
CAREY INTERNATIONAL
Carey is the Official Transportation Company of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The Carey partnership is a valuable benefit for TOUR professionals who are among the most highly traveled in sports. Carey provides complimentary services to TOUR professionals and develops custom transportation programs including on-site management and coordination for tournament events, title sponsors and corporate hospitality.
Carey International is the world's largest chauffeured transportation company with service in 480 cities in 75 countries. Since 1921, Carey has been synonymous with chauffeured transportation delivering superior quality, safety and security to the discriminating traveler. Outstanding service has been a hallmark of Carey, making it the service of choice for a wide range of customers including the Fortune 500, governments, celebrities and professional athletes.
Carey specializes in airport transfers, as-directed services, road shows, tours, corporate meetings and special events. Its worldwide fleet of late-model vehicles accommodates groups of all sizes with a selection of luxury sedans, limousines, vans, mini-buses and motor coaches. Carey features Lincoln cars.
For more information visit www.carey.com
CDW
CDW is the Official Technology Solutions Advisor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, and also powers the PGA TOUR’s scoring system, ShotLink. CDW is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. For more information, please visit www.CDW.com. As an official TOUR partner since 2008, CDW has been instrumental in supporting a variety of technology advancements for the PGA TOUR’s ShotLink scoring system, helping track and capture every shot for fans around the world to enjoy on TOUR digital and media platforms. In addition, CDW enabled many technology integrations at the TOUR’s Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Learn more about CDW’s PGA TOUR partnership here.
CHARLES SCHWAB
Charles Schwab is the Official Investment Firm of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. In the 20th year of this successful partnership, Schwab continues its support of the tournaments, players, administrators and fans of golf. This includes providing investment education services, one-on-one consultations with Schwab financial consultants and a variety of investment tools to PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions members, as well as to TOUR administrators and employees.
Through this sponsorship, Schwab supports many of the individual tournaments that comprise the PGA TOUR and is also the title sponsor of the Charles Schwab Challenge. On PGA TOUR Champions, the Charles Schwab Cup returns for its 16th season. The Charles Schwab Cup program includes not only the sponsorship of the season-long, points-based competition culminating in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the season-ending event on PGA TOUR Champions, but also marketing and advertising support of local tournament telecasts.
Visit www.schwabgolf.com to find out more about Charles Schwab on TOUR.
CITI
Citi is proud to be the first-ever Global Partner of The Presidents Cup, an event that builds bridges among countries, embraces the spirit of teamwork, and benefits many of the communities Citi serves around the world. A sponsor of The Presidents Cup since 2009, Citi is proud to maintain a strong partnership with the PGA TOUR and to support a tournament whose winners donate their winnings to a charity of their choice, extending the impact of this event outside the ropes and into communities around the world.
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
COCA-COLA
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
COGNIZANT
A proud Global Partner of the Presidents Cup, Cognizant engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.
COMCAST BUSINESS
Comcast Business is the Official Business Internet, Voice, Wi-Fi and SD-WAN Service Provider of the PGA TOUR, sponsoring the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10. The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup Standings at the end of the regular season. As part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $10 million bonus is shared among the top 10 finishers.
Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.
For more information, call 866-429-3085 or visit here.
CYPRESS ASCENDANT SERVICES
Cypress Ascendant Services takes great pride in its role as the Official Title Insurer of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. As a full-service title agency and property technology company, Cypress Ascendant Services capitalizes on the growing influence of FinTech in the real estate sector. Through the power of technology, Cypress Ascendant Services offers a more efficient and cost-effective approach to delivering title insurance products and closing services while enhancing the overall customer experience. By providing instant property data, quality information from an uninsured property report or insurance with a traditional title policy, Cypress Ascendant Services provides the best end-to-end closing solutions in the industry.
Cypress Ascendant Services is also proud to be the sponsor of The Ascendant, a Korn Ferry Tour event, and is a member company of the Cypress Ascendant group.
DEMANDSCIENCE
DemandScience is the Official B2B Pipeline Generation Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Just like its customers, every golfer knows the importance of having the right information at the right time in order to succeed – and that’s what DemandScience does every day.
DISCOVER SOUTH CAROLINA
The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is a cabinet agency assigned to operate and manage South Carolina's state parks, market the state as a preferred vacation destination, and provide assistance to communities to develop recreation assets. Explore all of the great golf, rich history, sandy beaches, and family attractions a South Carolina vacation has to offer at DiscoverSouthCarolina.com.
DRAFTKINGS
DraftKings is the Official Daily Fantasy Game of the PGA TOUR as well as an Official Gaming Operator. DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets. The DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in several jurisdictions. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories.
Visit https://www.draftkings.com/about/ to learn more.
DREAM FINDERS HOMES
Dream Finders Homes is a national home builder committed to helping buyers have a unique experience by personalizing each home to fit their lifestyle while also offering quality and affordability. As the Official Home Builder of the PGA TOUR, we believe owning your DREAM home should always be within reach. Find your Dream Home at dreamfindershomes.com.
FANDUEL
FanDuel Group, an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 46 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information, visit www.fanduel.com.
FEDEX
FedEx is proud to deliver the FedExCup competition to golf fans. Since 2007, the FedExCup has been an exciting season-long points competition that has set a new standard for excellence and ushered in a thrilling new era for professional golf. Each season, players vie to become the FedExCup Champion, which distinguishes one player who not only performs well during the PGA TOUR Season, but also excels through the pressure of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs.
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $93 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 530,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.
FORTUNE
FORTUNE is the Official Business Knowledge Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
FORTUNE is the premiere global, digital, mobile and social brand for premium business news and insights. FORTUNE covers bold innovators, smart companies, new ideas and innovative strategies that inspire the FORTUNE audience to accelerate their business success. FORTUNE is a global leader in business journalism with a combined audience of more than 9 million readers in print and online.
Visit fortune.com.
GETTY IMAGES
Getty Images is the Official Photographic Services Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
As the exclusive provider of all PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions competition photography, Getty Images holds the exclusive commercial rights for the licensing and digital distribution of PGA TOUR photography and photo archives to consumer and corporate clients. Their network of professional photographers, working alongside PGA TOUR photographers, provides extensive coverage of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour to the worldwide editorial marketplace.
Getty Images operates the PGA TOUR Images website (www.pgatourimages.com), a comprehensive source of official PGA TOUR images designed for licensing purposes. Those images are also made available to an audience of 4 million unique users every month on www.gettyimages.com. Through Getty Images commending technology and Web site, the PGA TOUR is able to directly reach significantly more outlets than ever before, bringing even greater levels of exposure for players, tournaments and business partners.
Based in Seattle with 21 offices worldwide, Getty Images tailors their products and services for customers in more than 100 countries. A truly global company, Getty offers localized image data and contextual search capabilities in 6 local languages.
Contact: Brandon Lopez 323-202-4061323-202-4061 Brandon.Lopez@gettyimages.com.
GOLF DIGEST
Golf Digest is proud to be the Official Golf Publication of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
Golf Digest is the No. 1, most widely-read golf publication in the world and the authority on how to play, what to play and where to play. Golf Digest's aim is to enhance the enjoyment of all facets of the game, making its readers better players, smarter consumers and more discerning travelers while offering the kind of informative and provocative stories that fuel the unending conversation that is golf. Golf Digest's mantra is THINK YOUNG/PLAY HARD, a philosophy that defines both its reader and editorial alike, and is what differentiates Golf Digest from the competition. It's not just about swing speed—it's a way of life. Visit Golf Digest at GolfDigest.com.
GRANT THORNTON
Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America’s largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $2.3 billion for the fiscal year that ended July 31, 2022, and almost 50 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. The firm is an Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR and sponsors The Grant Thornton Invitational, which will debut in December 2023. The mixed-team tournament will see LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR players compete together in a unique co-sanctioned event ― playing for an equal prize and visibility. Grant Thornton also supports men and women’s golf programs at six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The goal is to grow the game of golf and create new opportunities for student athletes, on and off the course.
HAWAII TOURISM AUTHORITY
In January 2001, the Hawaii Tourism Authority entered into an Official Marketing Relationship with the PGA TOUR as the Official Sponsor of the Aloha Season. The relationship combines individual TOUR-related golf tournaments held annually in Hawaii into a marketing package that serves as the cornerstone for the state's $1-billion golf industry. For more information on the Hawaii Tourism Authority, visit www.gohawaii.com.
HYPERICE
Hyperice, the “Official Recovery Device of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” and a “Sponsor of PGA TOUR Training”, is the leader in recovery and movement enhancement technology. Designed in collaboration with the world’s best athletes and physiotherapists, Hyperice products improve physical performance by reducing recovery time and preventing injury. The quality of life is intimately connected to movement, and Hyperice uses a synthesis of science and physiology to support and advance the human condition. Hyperice gives you the tools to recover faster, so you can move better.
As part of the TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, Hyperice will activate and create custom content within PGA TOUR Training, a new TOUR initiative highlighting health, fitness and lifestyles of professional golfers, where fans get an inside look into the techniques and activities helping the world’s best perform at their peak. The partnership will also introduce Hyperice’s range of products and technologies into the Player Performance Centers, state-of-the-art mobile fitness centers that travel with the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions to provide fitness equipment and care through its recovery technology to players on-site at tournaments throughout the season which also permits the use of the devices inside the ropes during competition for recovery purposes.
JOHN DEERE
John Deere is the Official Tractor, Mower, Utility Vehicle, Golf Course Equipment Supplier, and Golf Course Equipment Leasing Company of the PGA TOUR and the Official Golf Course Equipment Supplier of the TPC Network. John Deere provides equipment to the PGA TOUR network of Tournament Players Clubs and Courses (TPCs) and is title sponsor of the John Deere Classic. Deere provides a full range of golf and turf equipment, along with utility vehicles and selected construction equipment, on an exclusive basis to each of the TOUR's owned and operated TPC courses. As courses are added to the TPC network around the world, each new course will be groomed with John Deere equipment.
KINGMADE JERKY
Kingmade Jerky is proud to be the Official Jerky and Official Meat Snack of the PGA TOUR. Kingmade Jerky was created by Jeff King, a professional caddie who was looking for a healthy snack to provide sustainable energy for his players on tour. It is a tasty snack that is great for golf lifestyle enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals. Kingmade Jerky’s snack options do not ever compromise on quality or nutrition, and are great for days on the golf course, at home, or at work. Kingmade Jerky starts with grass-fed flank steak, a premium beef that requires far less salt and sugar to make it tender and flavorful. For more information, visit kingmadejerky.com
KONICA MINOLTA
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is proud to be the Official Multifunction Printer of the PGA TOUR.
Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eight consecutive years.
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is one of the leaders in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers’ speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. The All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has won numerous awards and recognition, including placement in the Leaders Quadrant on the Gartner 2014 Magic Quadrant for Managed Print Services (MPS) and Managed Content Services (MCS). Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for four years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.kmbs.konicaminolta.us and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @konicaminoltaus.
KORN FERRY
Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.
For more information, please visit: www.kornferry.com
LOCALIQ
LOCALiQ is the Official Digital Marketing Services Firm of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. LOCALiQ is Gannett Co., Inc.’s (NYSE: GCI) integrated marketing solutions brand that combines unique insights, intelligent technology, proven expertise, and scalable results to drive smarter growth for businesses. Gannett has deep roots in more than 260 communities across the U.S. and around the globe, a key asset to helping businesses grow. LOCALiQ combines the power of our network, as well as marketing services from ReachLocal to create a seamless end-to-end experience for clients. For more information, visit: www.localiq.com
MAESTRO DOBEL
Maestro Dobel is the Official Tequila of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 from a groundbreaking family of tequila-makers, who challenged traditional production methods to create the first modern expression of tequila. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino with Dobel Diamante and the first Smoked Tequila with Humito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.
Maestro Dobel® Tequila. 40% Alc. /Vol. (80 Proof). Trademarks owned by Maestro Tequilero, S.A. de C.V. ©2021 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.
MASTERCARD
Mastercard is proud to be the Preferred Payment of the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and presenting sponsor of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Mastercard implements the newest payment technologies at golf programs and events across the United States to enhance the PGA TOUR fan experience. Mastercard is committed to delivering exclusive access, experiences and benefits on and off the course through the company’s Priceless Golf, Priceless Cities and Priceless Surprises programs.
Mastercard is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as playing golf, shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone.
For more information, visit http://www.mastercard.us/
MEIOMI
Meiomi is the “Official Wine of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions”. Meiomi wines take their name from the word for “coast” in the language of the native Wappo American Indian tribe – a word that best symbolizes the character of the sought-after coastal California vineyards, which lend their fruit to Meiomi’s distinctive wines. Using some of the best grapes from the cool-climate vineyards coastal appellations of Sonoma, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties, the winemaking team blends the best expression of each coastal region into a harmoniously balanced and rich style across Meiomi’s Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rosé and Chardonnay wines. Meiomi wines are always rich and ripe, yet elegantly expressive, with depth and complexity.
For further information about Meiomi, please visit https://www.meiomi.com/.
MICHELOB ULTRA
Michelob ULTRA is the Official Beer of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Anheuser-Busch has participated in the TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program since 1994, celebrating over 20 years with the PGA TOUR. Michelob ULTRA is a Superior Light Beer brewed for those who understand that it's only worth it if you enjoy it. Containing only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, Michelob ULTRA is a light lager brewed with the perfect balance of Herkules hops and wholesome grains, producing a light citrus aroma and a crisp, refreshing finish. For more information, visit www.michelobultra.com
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
Mitsubishi Electric U.S., Inc. partners with the PGA TOUR as the Official Large Outdoor Video Display Provider, Official HVAC Products, and Official Elevators of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
The Diamond Vision LED Scoreboards are featured at over 40 PGA TOUR tournaments, bringing a new level of interaction and excitement. Mitsubishi Electric recently increased its involvement with the PGA TOUR by building 12 new Diamond Vision boards for the PGA TOUR Champions. The Diamond Vision boards have significantly upgraded the on-site fan experience through a variety of videos as well as an array of player and course information and graphics generated by the TOUR's real-time scoring system.
Mitsubishi Electric's U.S. operations include nearly a dozen companies that manufacture and market an extensive line of commercial, industrial and consumer products. These include elevators and escalators; cooling and heating systems; semiconductor devices; large-scale data walls, LCD flat panel display walls and stadium displays; automotive components, electronics systems; factory automation equipment; power products; satellite systems, solar panels; industrial printers and more.
For more information visit us.mitsubishielectric.com/en/.
MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley is a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
NETJETS
Since 2014, NetJets has been proud to be The Official Private Jet Sponsor for the PGA TOUR. We understand that life is a never-ending balancing act for the players. And we’re dedicated to offering the fastest, easiest means of travel that simultaneously helps the PGA TOUR Members maximize their time. As the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest, most diverse fleet in the world -- nearly 700 aircraft worldwide -- NetJets guarantees ultimate accessibility and flexibility with a flight in as little as 10 hours. Our pilots and crews are the most experienced and best-trained in the industry. This commitment to safety offers PGA TOUR Members incomparable peace of mind, allowing them to focus less on the stress of travel and more on their upcoming game and obligations. And ultimately, this leads to greater success inside the ropes.
NetJets celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2014, having been established in 1964 as the world’s first private jet charter and management company. In 1986, NetJets pioneered the concept of fractional aircraft ownership offering individuals and businesses all of the benefits of whole aircraft ownership and more, at a fraction of the cost. Today, NetJets offers a full range of private aviation solutions to 7,600 Owners worldwide. With operations in the United States, Europe and China, NetJets’ reach is truly global. For more information on NetJets customer programs and services, please visit www.netjets.com.
NOBULL
NOBULL is a global training brand. NOBULL footwear, apparel and accessories are made for people who train hard and don't believe in excuses. NOBULL products perform with you when and where you need them. Founded in 2015 by Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer, NOBULL is headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global community.
For more information, please visit www.nobullproject.com.
O'DOUL'S
O'Doul's is enjoying its 18th year as the Official Non-Alcohol Brew of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The best-selling non-alcohol brew in the United States, O'Doul's also features the PGA Tour logo on a variety of its primary and secondary packaging. O'Doul's and O'Doul's Amber are ideal alternative malt beverages for those consumers who enjoy the great taste of beer but prefer not to have the alcohol. For more information, visit www.odouls.com.
OMNI HOTELS & RESORTS
Omni Hotels & Resorts is proud to be The Official Hotel for the PGA TOUR. Omni operates 26 iconic golf courses and multiple short courses that stretch from coast-to-coast across 13 resorts. The courses are designed by some of the best names in golf architecture, from icons like William Flynn, Donald Ross and A.W. Tillinghast from the so-called “Golden Age of Architecture” in the 1920s to modern day masters like Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Tom Fazio, Pete Dye, Beau Welling and Gil Hanse.
For more information about Omni, please visit www.omnihotels.com
OPTUM
Optum is one of three Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship. Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 210,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.Optum.com.
PACIFIC LIFE
Pacific Life, a leading global life insurance and retirement solutions company, is the Official Life Insurance Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.
For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products and annuities and offers a variety of products and services to individuals and businesses. Whether its protecting loved ones or growing assets from retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and was named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute.
Pacific Life plans to amplify its brand via broadcast and online advertising through multiple TOUR-owned media platforms. In addition, Pacific Life will support various tournaments on the schedule and plans to engage with PGA TOUR players to deliver added brand awareness with a qualified audience.
For additional company information, including current financial‐strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.
POINTSBET
PointsBet, a proud Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. PointsBet currently offers its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey, with plans to soon launch in Colorado and Michigan. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is an industry leader in live, in-play betting, and has also introduced to market a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative product that rewards players exponentially the more correct their wagers are.
For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.
QUALTRICS
Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.
QUINTAR
As the Official Mobile Augmented Reality Developer of the PGA TOUR, Quintar has been delivering interactive fan experiences at PGA TOUR events for the last three seasons, including (digital overlays of) player and ball indicator, dynamic shot tracking and distance to pin measurements, all which fans can capture and share with their friends on social media.
Visit https://www.quintar.ai/ to learn more.
ROCKET MORTGAGE
Rocket Mortgage is the "Official Mortgage Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions" and is the creator of the renowned Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Rocket Mortgage leverages the sponsorship through consumer promotions and fan engagement, and gives golf fans a simple, easy process and amazing mortgage experience. The Rocket Mortgage Classic introduced its Changing the Course initiative in 2020 – a program committed to ensuring that Detroit households become digitally included and that residents have access to job training, education, telemedicine and other necessities that are the hallmark of a connected and thriving community.
Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage is the nation’s largest mortgage lender. The company closed $351 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2021. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix.
ROLEX
Rolex is recognized the world over as the leader in the Swiss watchmaking and enjoys an unparalleled reputation for quality and know-how. The company ensures the distribution of its watches and the quality of their maintenance through a network of 28 affiliates and several thousand official Rolex jewellers worldwide. Today, Rolex is involved in numerous partnerships and sponsoring activities in fields as varied as art and culture, tennis, golf, sailing, equestrian and automobile sports. All of these disciplines combine precision and endurance, and call on participants to push themselves above and beyond their limits. The privileged association between Rolex and golf dates back to 1967, when Arnold Palmer became a Rolex Testimonee. Today, Rolex is associated not only with the most important and prestigious entities governing golf worldwide but also with the principal professional tours, tournaments and personalities in the world of both men's and women's golf. The Presidents Cup is a unique team event showcasing the best international golfers outside Europe who compete for the honor. It is therefore a natural move for Rolex to proudly support the Presidents Cup as Global Partner.
SERVPRO
SERVPRO® is proud to be the Official Cleanup and Restoration Company of the PGA TOUR.
Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO® Franchise System is a national leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mold mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO's professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO® System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners.
SERVPRO® will initiate marketing efforts across multiple PGA TOUR platforms; including tournament activation, national media, access to national TPC courses and business networking opportunities. In the upcoming year, SERVPRO® will partner with the PGA TOUR and TPC Clubhouses to develop emergency ‘Ready’ plans to insure business preparedness in case of weather related or other disasters.
With the SERVPRO® Ready Plan APP and Emergency Ready Profile, tools created for property managers and owners, business interruption can be minimized by having an immediate plan of action. Knowing what to do and what to expect in advance is the key to timely mitigation and can help minimize how water and fire damage can affect your home or business. Visit www.servpro.com/ready for more information.
SOUTHERN COMPANY
With more than 9 million customers, 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput, Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is America's premier energy company serving the Southeast through its subsidiaries.
A leading U.S. producer of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Southern Company owns electric utilities in four states, natural gas distribution utilities in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for energy innovation, excellent customer service, high reliability and retail electric prices that are below the national average.
Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, 21st century coal, natural gas, renewables and energy efficiency, and creating new products and services for the benefit of customers.
Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, listed by Black Enterprise magazine as one of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity and designated a Top Employer for Hispanics by Hispanic Network. The company has earned a National Award of Nuclear Science and History from the National Atomic Museum Foundation for its leadership and commitment to nuclear development and is continually ranked among the top utilities in Fortune's annual World's Most Admired Electric and Gas Utility rankings.
TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA
Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the Official Vodka of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. Tito’s Handmade Vodka was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert “Tito” Beveridge. In the mid-nineties, inspired and driven to do something he loved, Tito obtained the first legal permit to distill in the state of Texas. On a plot of land in rural Austin, he built a one-room shack, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s corn-based vodka is certified gluten free. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation, Inc. in Austin, Texas, and is available in Liter, 1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, 200ml, and 50ml sizes. For more information, visit here.
TRAVELERS
Travelers is one of the largest commercial property and casualty insurers in the United States. Travelers is the title sponsor to the PGA TOUR's Travelers Championship as well as the Official Property Casualty Insurance Provider of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. In addition, Travelers is an industry leader in providing property/liability coverage for golf facilities through its Eagle 3℠ program. Since 1988, Eagle has insured PGA TOUR tournaments and the TOUR's Tournament Players Clubs across the country under its Tournament Liability Insurance Program.
TRUGREEN
TruGreen is the nation’s leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit http://www.TruGreen.com, http://www.facebook.com/TruGreen, or the TruGreen app for more information.
UNITED AIRLINES
As the Official Airline of the PGA TOUR®, PGA TOUR Champions and the Korn Ferry Tour, United Airlines is proud to fly golfers and golf fans to over 330 destinations worldwide. With the shared purpose of connecting people and uniting the world, United strives to provide the best travel experience and world-class club facilities all while offering the most comprehensive route network in the industry. United also offers the most rewarding loyalty program with MileagePlus® where members have the unique opportunity to use their miles to bid on exclusive PGA TOUR experiences at exclusives.mileageplus.com/golf. MileagePlus members can also access discounts on tee times and equipment rentals at select TPC® Network properties by visiting https://tpc.com/united
UNITED RENTALS
The Best People, Equipment and Solutions in the Industry
United Rentals provides the world’s largest fleet of rental equipment to event operations and commercial contractors, as well as public and private works. We offer our customers 830+ locations throughout North America and true 24/7 support, including on-site maintenance day or night, to keep their rental equipment and events/jobsites up and running.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY has been a proud Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions since 2014. Reaching more than 150 million digital/print readers through the USA TODAY Network, USA TODAY Sports brings the most comprehensive local-to-national golf coverage throughout the season, highlighting weekly news, tournaments, stats, standings and results.
The USA TODAY Sports Media Group encompasses sports initiatives across USA TODAY Sports and Gannett’s Network of 270+ well-known local media properties serving passionate sports fans. It also includes the sports photography wire service IMAGN, exclusive entitlement properties such as Admeter and College Football and Basketball Coaches’ Polls, as well as over 70 vertical sports sites such as Golfweek, the most authentic and authoritative voice in golf; For The Win, the first mainstream sports media property focused exclusively on “social news”; mixed martial arts site MMAjunkie.com, and teams sites such as Bearswire and Buckeyeswire, among many others. USA TODAY is part of Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI).
VALSPAR
Valspar® is proud to be Official Paint of the PGA TOUR and Title Sponsor of the Valspar Championship, the Most Colorful PGA TOUR Tournament in the World.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Valspar is a 208-year-old global leader in paint and coatings, best known for its colorful paints and reassuring color guarantee. Valspar consumer paints are widely available at home centers, hardware stores and locally owned paint stores, but Valspar also makes colorful and protective coatings for some of the world’s most-recognized brands, including the red of Coca-Cola cans, the yellow of Case construction equipment and the iconic green of John Deere equipment.
Learn more about Valspar at www.valsparpaint.com.
WHOOP
WHOOP, the human performance company, is the Official Fitness Wearable of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. WHOOP transforms how athletes, individuals, and teams understand their bodies through continuous health monitoring via 24/7 wearable technology. PGA TOUR players, caddies, and staff utilize the latest WHOOP products and technology in an effort to maximize their performance and optimize training. WHOOP technology will provide personalized insights and other health data on and off the golf course. This partnership will introduce a revolutionary highlight program, incorporating athletes' heart rate and other biometric data into video during the most exciting moments of the season, bringing fans a new look into their favorite golfers.
Learn more about WHOOP here.