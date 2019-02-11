Privacy Policy Archive
These are past versions of our Privacy Policy. View the current version here
Last Updated October 31, 2022
This Privacy Policy describes the privacy practices of PGATOUR.com, LLC and its affiliates, including PGA TOUR, Inc. (collectively, “PGA TOUR” and sometimes referred to herein as "we", "our", or "us") in the collection, use and disclosure of information about you or provided by you through use of our websites, mobile applications, and other online and mobile services, such as WiFi networks at our owned and operated tournaments, that link to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the "Site(s)").
Your privacy is important to us. To better protect your privacy, we provide choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used. Please be advised that the practices described in this Privacy Policy apply only to information gathered through and in connection with the Sites and do not necessarily reflect practices for other sites whose links may be referenced on this Site, but which do not post a link to this Privacy Policy. By using any of the Sites, you consent to the terms of this Privacy Policy.
Additionally, PGA TOUR encourages parents and guardians to spend time with their children online, and to be fully familiar with the sites visited by the children in their care, including PGATOUR.com. The Sites are not intended for use by people under the age of thirteen (13). Subscribers under the age of eighteen (18) should not participate in contests or sweepstakes or other promotional opportunities on the Sites, nor should they post information to the Sites without a parent or guardian’s consent.
1. THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT.
(a) Your Personal Information. At some Sites, you may be able to register a profile, order products, enter contests, participate in surveys, vote in polls or otherwise express an opinion, subscribe to one of our services such as our online newsletters, or participate in one of our online forums or communities. In the course of these various offerings, we often seek to collect from you various forms of personal information. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected at these pages include:
• Contact information (e.g., name, address, e-mail address, telephone number)
• Username & password
• Age, gender and other demographic information
• Information about your interests in and use of various products, programs and services
• Precise geo-location information as derived from your IP Address and/or via cell phone towers which may identify your longitude and latitude coordinates.
• Financial information such as credit card number
Registering a profile or participation in surveys or contests is completely voluntary. Therefore, you have a choice whether or not to disclose this information. Where this information is required for participation and you choose to participate, you hereby give consent for the collection of personal information.
When you visit any of our Sites, we, our service providers, advertisers and partners may automatically collect various types of information about your device and your internet activity. A representative list of this type of information that we may collect include:
• IP address and type of browser you are using (e.g., Firefox, Internet Explorer)
• Type of operating system you are using, (e.g., Microsoft Windows or Mac OS)
• Internet service provider (e.g., Comcast, Verizon or AT&T)
• Web pages/Sites you have visited
• Type of mobile device used to view the Site & device identifier location information
• Site content you have accessed & the advertisements you have been shown and/or clicked on
We use this information, to analyze trends, to administer the site, to track users’ movements around the Sites and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.
Additionally, at some Sites, you will have the ability to purchase and manage tickets to tournaments and purchase food, beverage, merchandise and additional/upgraded tickets while onsite at tournaments. We have relationships with third party vendors (i.e., Ticketmaster – Archtics Ticketing System, Shift4, Skidata and Venuetize) that process such transactions while you remain on our Sites and also allow you the opportunity to store your personal information, including credit card and billing information, with such third-party vendors to create a digital wallet that can be used on our Sites. For more information about how such sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use. In the event legal action is necessary to collect on balances dues, you agree to reimburse us for all expenses incurred to recover sums due, including attorneys’ fees and other legal expenses.
(b) Third-Party Sign-On & Social Media Sites. You can log in to some of our Sites using a third-party single sign-on service. This service will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your name and email address to pre-populate our sign-up form. This service gives you the option to post information about your activities on each relevant Site to your profile page to share with others within your network.
You also can engage with our content, such as video, games, applications, and other offerings, on or through third-party social networking sites, such as Facebook, or third-party social media plug-ins and applications. When you engage with our content on or through third party social networking sites, plug-ins and applications, you may allow us to have access to certain information from your social media profile (e.g., name, e-mail address, photo, gender, birthday, location, your list of friends, people you follow and/or who follow you, the posts or the ‘likes’ you make) to deliver the content or as part of the operation of the application.
When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, and (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our Sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties. However, you may be able to control what data you share through some social networking sites’ privacy settings, you can control what data you share. For more information about how social networking sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use.
We may also obtain non-personally identifiable information (e.g., content viewed, game performance, high scores, and information about advertisements within the content you have been shown or may have clicked on) from your interaction with our content.
(c) Others’ Personal Information. At some Sites, you may also be able to submit information about other people. For example, you might submit a person's name and e-mail address to send an electronic message and, if you order a gift online and want it sent directly to the recipient, you might submit the recipient's name and address. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected about other people at these pages include: recipient's name, address, e-mail address, and telephone number. We may use this information to provide the service you requested, and the person may contact us if they no longer want us to use his or her information
2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION.
(a) Use of Your Information. We may use the information we collect for various purposes, which are either based on: (i) your consent, (ii) in order for us to fulfill a contractual obligation or agreement with you, (iii) our legitimate interests, or (iv) compliance with a legal obligation(s). Examples include:
• Fulfilling your requests for our products, programs, and services: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for us to perform our agreement with you;
• Responding to your inquiries about our offerings and offering you other products, programs or services that we believe may be of interest to you; We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for our legitimate interests to respond to you and to provide you with offers based on our past experience with each other;
• Notifying you when you have won one of our contests: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for us to perform our agreement with you (i.e. the terms and conditions of the contest) and in order to comply with a legal obligation;
• Enforcing the legal terms that govern your use of our Sites: We use your information in this way in order to comply with a legal obligation;
• Contacting you about your account with us: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for our legitimate interests in protecting the Sites and services we provide;
• Targeted advertising based on your interests: We give you the option of providing opt-in consent to receive different kinds of direct marketing communications from us or these third parties or deciding not to do so. You may also receive targeted advertisements based on your interests, to opt out of these services see Section 5 (c) of this Privacy Policy; and
• For other purposes for which you provided the information: We use your information in this way on the basis of your consent.
There are additional areas where your information allows for deeper connections for you and our community as well as provide us more insight about our products and services. These include:
Surveys & Polls: We use this information to learn more about specific users and the user experience on the site as well as attending our events. We may use a third-party service provider to conduct these surveys or polls; that company will be prohibited from using our users’ personal information for any other purpose. The use of your information in this way is on the basis of your consent.
Online Forums/Communities & Content for Publication: In our online forums and communities, the information you provide allows for an interactive experience and, from time to time, guides us in offering you products, programs, or services. If you choose to submit content for publication (e.g., a letter to our editors, comments sent to our television personalities, a posting to a blog or a discussion board, a video), we may publish your screen name and other information you have provided to us. We may on occasion combine information we collect through our Sites with information that we collect from other sources. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, if you register and create a profile with our site, the screen name you select as well as other content you submit to your profile (e.g., photos, comments, video, reviews) will be displayed publicly on the Sites and may be reused and redistributed by us in our discretion. Therefore, we use your information in the foregoing way on the basis of your consent and that it is necessary for our legitimate interests to provide you with better Sites and services. To request removal of your personal information from our blog or community forum, contact us via this form. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personal information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why.
Mobile Applications: If you use any of our mobile applications, we may use information you provide to send text messages for a sign up to receive via short message service (SMS) based on your consent and our legitimate interests to provide you a better experience with our Sites and services. Your provider's standard data and messaging rates apply to all text messages. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. As a condition of your use of our mobile application(s), you represent that you are 18 years of age and the owner or authorized user of the wireless device on which messages will be received, and that you are authorized to approve the applicable charges. Data obtained from you in connection with this message service may include your name, address, cell phone number, your provider's name, and the date, time, and content of your messages. The use of this information will be in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If fees are charged to your wireless account invoice, we may provide your carrier with your applicable information in connection therewith. Your wireless carrier and other service providers may also collect data about your wireless device usage, and their practices are governed by their own policies. You acknowledge and agree that this message service is provided via wireless systems which use radios (and other means) to transmit communications over complex networks. We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any text messages, as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator. This message service is provided on an AS IS basis. We do not guarantee that your use of this message service will be private or secure, and we are not liable to you for any lack of privacy or security you may experience. You are fully responsible for taking precautions and providing security measures best suited for your situation and intended use of this message service. To stop receiving these messages, follow the instructions provided when you sign up for the service or within the text message. We may also send push notifications to your device, and you may stop these notifications by turning off the notifications in the application or in the device. We collect your location-based information for the purpose of helping you find your way around a golf course during tournaments, providing you messages with useful tournament information and special deals when onsite, and allowing you to locate friends and player locations. We will only share this information with our mapping provider for the sole purpose of providing you this service. You may opt-out of location-based services at any time by editing the setting at the device level, and we will retain this information long enough to provide you with the service you requested.
We use the non-personally identifiable information that we collect to improve the design and content of our Sites, to deliver more relevant marketing messages and advertisements and to enable us to personalize your Internet experience. We also may use this information to analyze usage of our Sites, as well as to offer you products, programs, or services.
(b) Use of Information about Others. We may use the information that you provide about others to enable us to send them your gifts or cards or emails you may wish to send them from our sites, and for such other purposes as may be stated at the point where the information is collected.
(c) Limitation on Use of Information. We collect data for only purposes that are necessary, required or will enhance the user experience. Your personal information will only be retained for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
3. INFORMATION SHARING AND DISCLOSURE.
(a) Legal Process. We may disclose personal information when legally obligated, such as in response to a court order or a subpoena. We also may disclose such information in response to a law enforcement agency's request, or when we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of our terms of use, to verify or enforce compliance with the policies governing our sites and applicable laws, or as otherwise required or permitted by law or consistent with legal requirements.
(b) Business Transfer. We may transfer personal information about you if we, or one of our business units, are acquired by, sold to, merged with or otherwise transferred to another entity.
(c) Services Providers. We may also disclose your personal information to our affiliates, agents and contractors who are involved in assisting us with any of the activities identified in this Privacy Policy, but we will require them to protect this information in a manner that is consistent with this Privacy Policy and they are not authorized to use the information for any purpose other than to carry out the services they are performing for us.
(d) Certain Third Parties. If we desire to share your personal information with third parties that want to market products or services to you and whose practices are not covered by this Privacy Policy (e.g., other marketers, magazine publishers, retailers, participatory databases, and non-profit organizations), we will ask for your permission either at the point of submission of your personal information or prior to any such disclosure. We will share your personal information with third parties only in the ways that are described in this Privacy Policy or as permitted in your consent.
Additionally, if you have signed up to receive our e-mails and prefer not to receive marketing information from the Site, follow the "unsubscribe" instructions provided on any marketing e-mail you receive from this Site. To provide visitors with additional or more relevant product and service opportunities, we may share non-personally identifiable information with third parties.
In some circumstance we share general geo-location data such as DMA area as derived from your IP Address. This is used by third parties for the purpose of them serving you ads for places or things in your area. You may opt out of location-based services at any time by editing your settings at the device level.
4. COOKIES & WEB BEACONS.
(a) Cookies and Their Function. To enhance your online experience, we use "cookies" or similar technologies. Cookies are text files placed in your computer's browser to store your preferences. Cookies do not contain personal information; however, once you choose to furnish a site with personal information, this information may be linked to the data stored in the cookie.
We use cookies to understand Site and Internet usage and to improve or customize the content, offerings or advertisements on our sites. For example, we may use cookies to personalize your experience at our Sites (e.g., to recognize you by name when you return to a Site), save your password in password-protected areas, and enable you to use shopping carts on our sites. We also may use cookies to help us offer you products, programs, or services that may be of interest to you and to deliver relevant advertising.
We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners also may use cookies to manage and measure the performance of advertisements displayed on or delivered by or through the Sites. This also helps us, our service providers and partners provide more relevant advertising. For more information regarding third-party ad servers, see "Collection of Information by Third-Party Sites, Ad Servers, and Sponsors" below.
(c) Web Beacons. We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners may also use "web beacons" or clear .gifs, tags and scripts, or similar technologies, which are small pieces of code placed on a web page, to monitor the behavior and collect data about the visitors viewing a web page. For example, web beacons may be used to count the users who visit a web page or to deliver a cookie to the browser of a visitor viewing that page. We, our third-party service providers, and our partners, with our permission, may share this data with third parties for purposes of third parties offering targeted advertisements and other marketing to you.
(d) Privacy Preferences. You can change your privacy preferences regarding the use of cookies and similar technologies through your browser. You may set your browser to accept all cookies, block certain cookies, require your consent before a cookie is placed in your browser, or block all cookies. Blocking all cookies will affect your online experience and may prevent you from enjoying the full features offered on the Sites. Please consult the "Help" section of your browser for more information.
(e) Mobile Analytics. We use mobile analytics software to allow us to better understand the functionality of our mobile application on your phone. This software may record information such as how often you use the application, the events that occur within the application, aggregated usage, performance data, and where the application was downloaded from. We do not link the information we store within the analytics software to any personal information you submit within the mobile application.
(f) Do Not Track. We do not respond to Do Not Track signals at this time. However, in respect of our users’ right to privacy, we provide the option to block cookies as outlined in Section 4(d) above.
5. COLLECTION OF INFORMATION BY THIRD-PARTY SITES, AD SERVERS, AND SPONSORS.
Some of our sites contain links to or integrations with other sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, etc., whose information practices may be different than ours. Visitors should consult the other sites' privacy notices as we have no control over information that is submitted to, or collected by, these third parties.
(a) Our Sponsors. The Sites covered by this Privacy Policy may offer content (e.g., contests, sweepstakes, promotions, games, applications, or social network integrations) that is sponsored by or co-branded with identified third parties. By virtue of these relationships, the third parties may wish to obtain personal information that visitors voluntarily submit to participate in the Site activity. At the time of requesting personal information, we will request your consent to such third parties also obtaining your personal information. Thereafter, we have no control over these third parties' use of this information.
When you use our website and enter your email address on our website (either to log in, or to sign up for a newsletter, or similar), we may share with LiveRamp and its group companies information that we collect from you, such as your email (in hashed, pseudonymous form), IP address, or information about your browser or operating system, with any of the following, acting as “joint controllers” (as applicable and defined in the GDPR).
LiveRamp uses this information to create an online identification code that we may store in our first-party cookie for our use in online, in-app, and cross-channel advertising. This may be shared with advertising companies to enable interest-based and targeted advertising. LiveRamp uses this information to create an online identification code for the purpose of recognising you on your devices. This code does not contain any of your directly identifiable personal data and will not be used by LiveRamp to re-identify you.
Detailed information on LiveRamp’s data processing activities is available in LiveRamp’s privacy policy https://liveramp.com/privacy/. You have the right to withdraw your consent or opt-out to the processing of your personal data at any time https://liveramp.com/opt_out/.
6. INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER.
The Sites operate globally so it is necessary to transfer your information internationally. In particular, your information will likely be transferred to and processed in the United States where many of our central databases operate. The data protection and other laws of other countries may not be as comprehensive as those in your country. Please be assured that we take reasonable steps to ensure that your privacy is protected. By using this Site, you consent to your information being collected, used and transferred as set forth in Section 11 of this Privacy Policy.
With respect to personal data received or transferred pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, we are subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
In compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles, we commit to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal information. EU and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our Privacy Shield policy should first contact us at: http://pgatour.com/do-not-sell.html.
7. OUR COMMITMENT TO SECURITY.
8. HOW YOU CAN ACCESS OR CORRECT INFORMATION.
PGA TOUR Digital Marketing Department
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
9. HOW TO CONTACT US.
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.
10. CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS PRIVACY RIGHTS
This section applies to California residents only and is meant to supplement the other provisions of this policy. Under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), California residents have the following rights:
(a) Right to Know. You have the right to request that we disclose to you the following information about our collection and use of your personal information over the twelve (12) months prior to your request:
• The categories of personal information we collect about you
• The categories of sources for the personal information we collect about you.
• Our business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling that personal information.
• The categories of third parties with whom we share that personal information
• The specific pieces of personal information collected about you.
• If we disclosed or sold your personal information for a business purpose, (i) a list of the categories of personal information we have disclosed in the prior twelve months and (ii) a list of the categories of personal information we have sold in the prior twelve months.
(b) Right to Deletion. You have the right to request that we delete any of your personal information that we have collected. However, in certain circumstances, we will not be able to delete your information. Examples of these circumstances include, but are not limited to, retaining your information to protect the security or functionality of our systems, complying with legal requirements and obligations, completing a transaction for you, servicing your account or where data is not reasonable able to identify you.
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.
11. USERS FROM THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA").
In accordance with the EEA’s privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), this Section 11 applies to users who are located in the EEA when their personal information is collected. We are the data controller (as defined in the GDPR) for processing of personal information when you use the Sites.
(a) Information about Processing. We process personal information for the purposes that we have described above in this Privacy Policy. The legal basis to process such personal information include:
• Your consent (which consent you can withdraw at any time),
• Fulfillment of a contractual obligation or agreement with you
• Our legitimate interests (provided that your interests and fundamental rights do not override those interests); and
• Compliance with a legal obligation(s).
Examples of each of these legal bases are set forth in Section 2(a) above.
(b) Rights of Individuals Based in EEA. Subject to certain exceptions under the GDPR and any other applicable law, you may be able to exercise certain rights with regard to your personal information, including the following:
• Right of access to personal information
• Right to correct your personal information where it is incorrect or incomplete
• Right of erasure of your personal information if certain grounds are met
• Right to restrict/suspend processing of your personal information
• Right to complain to a supervisory authority if you believe our processing of your personal information infringes applicable law
• Right of data portability (if processing is based on consent and automated means)
• Right to withdraw consent at any time (if processing is based on consent)
• Right to object to processing (if processing is based on legitimate interests or is for direct marketing purposes)
12. UPDATES & EFFECTIVE DATE.
From time to time, we may update this Privacy Policy. We will notify you about material changes in the way we treat personal information by placing a notice on our site prior to making changes. We encourage you to periodically check back and review this policy so that you always will know what information we collect, how we use it, and to whom we disclose it.
Last Updated October 13, 2022
This Privacy Policy describes the privacy practices of PGATOUR.com, LLC and its affiliates, including PGA TOUR, Inc. (collectively, “PGA TOUR” and sometimes referred to herein as "we", "our", or "us") in the collection, use and disclosure of information about you or provided by you through use of our websites, mobile applications, and other online and mobile services, such as WiFi networks at our owned and operated tournaments, that link to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the "Site(s)").
Your privacy is important to us. To better protect your privacy, we provide choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used. Please be advised that the practices described in this Privacy Policy apply only to information gathered through and in connection with the Sites and do not necessarily reflect practices for other sites whose links may be referenced on this Site, but which do not post a link to this Privacy Policy. By using any of the Sites, you consent to the terms of this Privacy Policy.
Additionally, PGA TOUR encourages parents and guardians to spend time with their children online, and to be fully familiar with the sites visited by the children in their care, including PGATOUR.com. The Sites are not intended for use by people under the age of thirteen (13). Subscribers under the age of eighteen (18) should not participate in contests or sweepstakes or other promotional opportunities on the Sites, nor should they post information to the Sites without a parent or guardian’s consent.
1. THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT.
(a) Your Personal Information. At some Sites, you may be able to register a profile, order products, enter contests, participate in surveys, vote in polls or otherwise express an opinion, subscribe to one of our services such as our online newsletters, or participate in one of our online forums or communities. In the course of these various offerings, we often seek to collect from you various forms of personal information. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected at these pages include:
• Contact information (e.g., name, address, e-mail address, telephone number)
• Username & password
• Age, gender and other demographic information
• Information about your interests in and use of various products, programs and services
• Precise geo-location information as derived from your IP Address and/or via cell phone towers which may identify your longitude and latitude coordinates.
• Financial information such as credit card number
Registering a profile or participation in surveys or contests is completely voluntary. Therefore, you have a choice whether or not to disclose this information. Where this information is required for participation and you choose to participate, you hereby give consent for the collection of personal information.
When you visit any of our Sites, we, our service providers, advertisers and partners may automatically collect various types of information about your device and your internet activity. A representative list of this type of information that we may collect include:
• IP address and type of browser you are using (e.g., Firefox, Internet Explorer)
• Type of operating system you are using, (e.g., Microsoft Windows or Mac OS)
• Internet service provider (e.g., Comcast, Verizon or AT&T)
• Web pages/Sites you have visited
• Type of mobile device used to view the Site & device identifier location information
• Site content you have accessed & the advertisements you have been shown and/or clicked on
We use this information, to analyze trends, to administer the site, to track users’ movements around the Sites and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.
Additionally, at some Sites, you will have the ability to purchase and manage tickets to tournaments and purchase food, beverage, merchandise and additional/upgraded tickets while onsite at tournaments. We have relationships with third party vendors (i.e., Ticketmaster – Archtics Ticketing System, Shift4, Skidata and Venuetize) that process such transactions while you remain on our Sites and also allow you the opportunity to store your personal information, including credit card and billing information, with such third-party vendors to create a digital wallet that can be used on our Sites. For more information about how such sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use. In the event legal action is necessary to collect on balances dues, you agree to reimburse us for all expenses incurred to recover sums due, including attorneys’ fees and other legal expenses.
(b) Third-Party Sign-On & Social Media Sites. You can log in to some of our Sites using a third-party single sign-on service. This service will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your name and email address to pre-populate our sign-up form. This service gives you the option to post information about your activities on each relevant Site to your profile page to share with others within your network.
You also can engage with our content, such as video, games, applications, and other offerings, on or through third-party social networking sites, such as Facebook, or third-party social media plug-ins and applications. When you engage with our content on or through third party social networking sites, plug-ins and applications, you may allow us to have access to certain information from your social media profile (e.g., name, e-mail address, photo, gender, birthday, location, your list of friends, people you follow and/or who follow you, the posts or the ‘likes’ you make) to deliver the content or as part of the operation of the application.
When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, and (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our Sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties. However, you may be able to control what data you share through some social networking sites’ privacy settings, you can control what data you share. For more information about how social networking sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use.
We may also obtain non-personally identifiable information (e.g., content viewed, game performance, high scores, and information about advertisements within the content you have been shown or may have clicked on) from your interaction with our content.
(c) Others’ Personal Information. At some Sites, you may also be able to submit information about other people. For example, you might submit a person's name and e-mail address to send an electronic message and, if you order a gift online and want it sent directly to the recipient, you might submit the recipient's name and address. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected about other people at these pages include: recipient's name, address, e-mail address, and telephone number. We may use this information to provide the service you requested, and the person may contact us if they no longer want us to use his or her information
2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION.
(a) Use of Your Information. We may use the information we collect for various purposes, which are either based on: (i) your consent, (ii) in order for us to fulfill a contractual obligation or agreement with you, (iii) our legitimate interests, or (iv) compliance with a legal obligation(s). Examples include:
• Fulfilling your requests for our products, programs, and services: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for us to perform our agreement with you;
• Responding to your inquiries about our offerings and offering you other products, programs or services that we believe may be of interest to you; We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for our legitimate interests to respond to you and to provide you with offers based on our past experience with each other;
• Notifying you when you have won one of our contests: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for us to perform our agreement with you (i.e. the terms and conditions of the contest) and in order to comply with a legal obligation;
• Enforcing the legal terms that govern your use of our Sites: We use your information in this way in order to comply with a legal obligation;
• Contacting you about your account with us: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for our legitimate interests in protecting the Sites and services we provide;
• Targeted advertising based on your interests: We give you the option of providing opt-in consent to receive different kinds of direct marketing communications from us or these third parties or deciding not to do so. You may also receive targeted advertisements based on your interests, to opt out of these services see Section 5 (c) of this Privacy Policy; and
• For other purposes for which you provided the information: We use your information in this way on the basis of your consent.
There are additional areas where your information allows for deeper connections for you and our community as well as provide us more insight about our products and services. These include:
Surveys & Polls: We use this information to learn more about specific users and the user experience on the site as well as attending our events. We may use a third-party service provider to conduct these surveys or polls; that company will be prohibited from using our users’ personal information for any other purpose. The use of your information in this way is on the basis of your consent.
Online Forums/Communities & Content for Publication: In our online forums and communities, the information you provide allows for an interactive experience and, from time to time, guides us in offering you products, programs, or services. If you choose to submit content for publication (e.g., a letter to our editors, comments sent to our television personalities, a posting to a blog or a discussion board, a video), we may publish your screen name and other information you have provided to us. We may on occasion combine information we collect through our Sites with information that we collect from other sources. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, if you register and create a profile with our site, the screen name you select as well as other content you submit to your profile (e.g., photos, comments, video, reviews) will be displayed publicly on the Sites and may be reused and redistributed by us in our discretion. Therefore, we use your information in the foregoing way on the basis of your consent and that it is necessary for our legitimate interests to provide you with better Sites and services. To request removal of your personal information from our blog or community forum, contact us via this form. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personal information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why.
Mobile Applications: If you use any of our mobile applications, we may use information you provide to send text messages for a sign up to receive via short message service (SMS) based on your consent and our legitimate interests to provide you a better experience with our Sites and services. Your provider's standard data and messaging rates apply to all text messages. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. As a condition of your use of our mobile application(s), you represent that you are 18 years of age and the owner or authorized user of the wireless device on which messages will be received, and that you are authorized to approve the applicable charges. Data obtained from you in connection with this message service may include your name, address, cell phone number, your provider's name, and the date, time, and content of your messages. The use of this information will be in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If fees are charged to your wireless account invoice, we may provide your carrier with your applicable information in connection therewith. Your wireless carrier and other service providers may also collect data about your wireless device usage, and their practices are governed by their own policies. You acknowledge and agree that this message service is provided via wireless systems which use radios (and other means) to transmit communications over complex networks. We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any text messages, as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator. This message service is provided on an AS IS basis. We do not guarantee that your use of this message service will be private or secure, and we are not liable to you for any lack of privacy or security you may experience. You are fully responsible for taking precautions and providing security measures best suited for your situation and intended use of this message service. To stop receiving these messages, follow the instructions provided when you sign up for the service or within the text message. We may also send push notifications to your device, and you may stop these notifications by turning off the notifications in the application or in the device. We collect your location-based information for the purpose of helping you find your way around a golf course during tournaments, providing you messages with useful tournament information and special deals when onsite, and allowing you to locate friends and player locations. We will only share this information with our mapping provider for the sole purpose of providing you this service. You may opt-out of location-based services at any time by editing the setting at the device level, and we will retain this information long enough to provide you with the service you requested.
We use the non-personally identifiable information that we collect to improve the design and content of our Sites, to deliver more relevant marketing messages and advertisements and to enable us to personalize your Internet experience. We also may use this information to analyze usage of our Sites, as well as to offer you products, programs, or services.
(b) Use of Information about Others. We may use the information that you provide about others to enable us to send them your gifts or cards or emails you may wish to send them from our sites, and for such other purposes as may be stated at the point where the information is collected.
(c) Limitation on Use of Information. We collect data for only purposes that are necessary, required or will enhance the user experience. Your personal information will only be retained for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
3. INFORMATION SHARING AND DISCLOSURE.
(a) Legal Process. We may disclose personal information when legally obligated, such as in response to a court order or a subpoena. We also may disclose such information in response to a law enforcement agency's request, or when we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of our terms of use, to verify or enforce compliance with the policies governing our sites and applicable laws, or as otherwise required or permitted by law or consistent with legal requirements.
(b) Business Transfer. We may transfer personal information about you if we, or one of our business units, are acquired by, sold to, merged with or otherwise transferred to another entity.
(c) Services Providers. We may also disclose your personal information to our affiliates, agents and contractors who are involved in assisting us with any of the activities identified in this Privacy Policy, but we will require them to protect this information in a manner that is consistent with this Privacy Policy and they are not authorized to use the information for any purpose other than to carry out the services they are performing for us.
(d) Certain Third Parties. If we desire to share your personal information with third parties that want to market products or services to you and whose practices are not covered by this Privacy Policy (e.g., other marketers, magazine publishers, retailers, participatory databases, and non-profit organizations), we will ask for your permission either at the point of submission of your personal information or prior to any such disclosure. We will share your personal information with third parties only in the ways that are described in this Privacy Policy or as permitted in your consent.
Additionally, if you have signed up to receive our e-mails and prefer not to receive marketing information from the Site, follow the "unsubscribe" instructions provided on any marketing e-mail you receive from this Site. To provide visitors with additional or more relevant product and service opportunities, we may share non-personally identifiable information with third parties.
In some circumstance we share general geo-location data such as DMA area as derived from your IP Address. This is used by third parties for the purpose of them serving you ads for places or things in your area. You may opt out of location-based services at any time by editing your settings at the device level.
4. COOKIES & WEB BEACONS.
(a) Cookies and Their Function. To enhance your online experience, we use "cookies" or similar technologies. Cookies are text files placed in your computer's browser to store your preferences. Cookies do not contain personal information; however, once you choose to furnish a site with personal information, this information may be linked to the data stored in the cookie.
We use cookies to understand Site and Internet usage and to improve or customize the content, offerings or advertisements on our sites. For example, we may use cookies to personalize your experience at our Sites (e.g., to recognize you by name when you return to a Site), save your password in password-protected areas, and enable you to use shopping carts on our sites. We also may use cookies to help us offer you products, programs, or services that may be of interest to you and to deliver relevant advertising.
We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners also may use cookies to manage and measure the performance of advertisements displayed on or delivered by or through the Sites. This also helps us, our service providers and partners provide more relevant advertising. For more information regarding third-party ad servers, see "Collection of Information by Third-Party Sites, Ad Servers, and Sponsors" below.
(c) Web Beacons. We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners may also use "web beacons" or clear .gifs, tags and scripts, or similar technologies, which are small pieces of code placed on a web page, to monitor the behavior and collect data about the visitors viewing a web page. For example, web beacons may be used to count the users who visit a web page or to deliver a cookie to the browser of a visitor viewing that page. We, our third-party service providers, and our partners, with our permission, may share this data with third parties for purposes of third parties offering targeted advertisements and other marketing to you.
(d) Privacy Preferences. You can change your privacy preferences regarding the use of cookies and similar technologies through your browser. You may set your browser to accept all cookies, block certain cookies, require your consent before a cookie is placed in your browser, or block all cookies. Blocking all cookies will affect your online experience and may prevent you from enjoying the full features offered on the Sites. Please consult the "Help" section of your browser for more information.
(e) Mobile Analytics. We use mobile analytics software to allow us to better understand the functionality of our mobile application on your phone. This software may record information such as how often you use the application, the events that occur within the application, aggregated usage, performance data, and where the application was downloaded from. We do not link the information we store within the analytics software to any personal information you submit within the mobile application.
(f) Do Not Track. We do not respond to Do Not Track signals at this time. However, in respect of our users’ right to privacy, we provide the option to block cookies as outlined in Section 4(d) above.
5. COLLECTION OF INFORMATION BY THIRD-PARTY SITES, AD SERVERS, AND SPONSORS.
Some of our sites contain links to or integrations with other sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, etc., whose information practices may be different than ours. Visitors should consult the other sites' privacy notices as we have no control over information that is submitted to, or collected by, these third parties.
(a) Our Sponsors. The Sites covered by this Privacy Policy may offer content (e.g., contests, sweepstakes, promotions, games, applications, or social network integrations) that is sponsored by or co-branded with identified third parties. By virtue of these relationships, the third parties may wish to obtain personal information that visitors voluntarily submit to participate in the Site activity. At the time of requesting personal information, we will request your consent to such third parties also obtaining your personal information. Thereafter, we have no control over these third parties' use of this information.
When you use our website and enter your email address on our website (either to log in, or to sign up for a newsletter, or similar), we may share with LiveRamp and its group companies information that we collect from you, such as your email (in hashed, pseudonymous form), IP address, or information about your browser or operating system, with any of the following, acting as “joint controllers” (as applicable and defined in the GDPR).
LiveRamp uses this information to create an online identification code that we may store in our first-party cookie for our use in online, in-app, and cross-channel advertising. This may be shared with advertising companies to enable interest-based and targeted advertising. LiveRamp uses this information to create an online identification code for the purpose of recognising you on your devices. This code does not contain any of your directly identifiable personal data and will not be used by LiveRamp to re-identify you.
Detailed information on LiveRamp’s data processing activities is available in LiveRamp’s privacy policy https://liveramp.com/privacy/. You have the right to withdraw your consent or opt-out to the processing of your personal data at any time https://liveramp.com/opt_out/.
6. INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER.
The Sites operate globally so it is necessary to transfer your information internationally. In particular, your information will likely be transferred to and processed in the United States where many of our central databases operate. The data protection and other laws of other countries may not be as comprehensive as those in your country. Please be assured that we take reasonable steps to ensure that your privacy is protected. By using this Site, you consent to your information being collected, used and transferred as set forth in Section 11 of this Privacy Policy.
With respect to personal data received or transferred pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, we are subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
In compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles, we commit to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal information. EU and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our Privacy Shield policy should first contact us at: http://pgatour.com/do-not-sell.html.
7. OUR COMMITMENT TO SECURITY.
8. HOW YOU CAN ACCESS OR CORRECT INFORMATION.
PGA TOUR Digital Marketing Department
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
9. HOW TO CONTACT US.
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.
10. CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS PRIVACY RIGHTS
This section applies to California residents only and is meant to supplement the other provisions of this policy. Under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), California residents have the following rights:
(a) Right to Know. You have the right to request that we disclose to you the following information about our collection and use of your personal information over the twelve (12) months prior to your request:
• The categories of personal information we collect about you
• The categories of sources for the personal information we collect about you.
• Our business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling that personal information.
• The categories of third parties with whom we share that personal information
• The specific pieces of personal information collected about you.
• If we disclosed or sold your personal information for a business purpose, (i) a list of the categories of personal information we have disclosed in the prior twelve months and (ii) a list of the categories of personal information we have sold in the prior twelve months.
(b) Right to Deletion. You have the right to request that we delete any of your personal information that we have collected. However, in certain circumstances, we will not be able to delete your information. Examples of these circumstances include, but are not limited to, retaining your information to protect the security or functionality of our systems, complying with legal requirements and obligations, completing a transaction for you, servicing your account or where data is not reasonable able to identify you.
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.
11. USERS FROM THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA").
In accordance with the EEA’s privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), this Section 11 applies to users who are located in the EEA when their personal information is collected. We are the data controller (as defined in the GDPR) for processing of personal information when you use the Sites.
(a) Information about Processing. We process personal information for the purposes that we have described above in this Privacy Policy. The legal basis to process such personal information include:
• Your consent (which consent you can withdraw at any time),
• Fulfillment of a contractual obligation or agreement with you
• Our legitimate interests (provided that your interests and fundamental rights do not override those interests); and
• Compliance with a legal obligation(s).
Examples of each of these legal bases are set forth in Section 2(a) above.
(b) Rights of Individuals Based in EEA. Subject to certain exceptions under the GDPR and any other applicable law, you may be able to exercise certain rights with regard to your personal information, including the following:
• Right of access to personal information
• Right to correct your personal information where it is incorrect or incomplete
• Right of erasure of your personal information if certain grounds are met
• Right to restrict/suspend processing of your personal information
• Right to complain to a supervisory authority if you believe our processing of your personal information infringes applicable law
• Right of data portability (if processing is based on consent and automated means)
• Right to withdraw consent at any time (if processing is based on consent)
• Right to object to processing (if processing is based on legitimate interests or is for direct marketing purposes)
12. UPDATES & EFFECTIVE DATE.
From time to time, we may update this Privacy Policy. We will notify you about material changes in the way we treat personal information by placing a notice on our site prior to making changes. We encourage you to periodically check back and review this policy so that you always will know what information we collect, how we use it, and to whom we disclose it.
Last Updated February 03, 2022
This Privacy Policy describes the privacy practices of PGATOUR.com, LLC and its affiliates, including PGA TOUR, Inc. (collectively, “PGA TOUR” and sometimes referred to herein as "we", "our", or "us") in the collection, use and disclosure of information about you or provided by you through use of our websites, mobile applications, and other online and mobile services, such as WiFi networks at our owned and operated tournaments, that link to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the "Site(s)").
Your privacy is important to us. To better protect your privacy, we provide choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used. Please be advised that the practices described in this Privacy Policy apply only to information gathered through and in connection with the Sites and do not necessarily reflect practices for other sites whose links may be referenced on this Site, but which do not post a link to this Privacy Policy. By using any of the Sites, you consent to the terms of this Privacy Policy.
Additionally, PGA TOUR encourages parents and guardians to spend time with their children online, and to be fully familiar with the sites visited by the children in their care, including PGATOUR.com. The Sites are not intended for use by people under the age of thirteen (13). Subscribers under the age of eighteen (18) should not participate in contests or sweepstakes or other promotional opportunities on the Sites, nor should they post information to the Sites without a parent or guardian’s consent.
1. THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT.
(a) Your Personal Information. At some Sites, you may be able to register a profile, order products, enter contests, participate in surveys, vote in polls or otherwise express an opinion, subscribe to one of our services such as our online newsletters, or participate in one of our online forums or communities. In the course of these various offerings, we often seek to collect from you various forms of personal information. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected at these pages include:
• Contact information (e.g., name, address, e-mail address, telephone number)
• Username & password
• Age, gender and other demographic information
• Information about your interests in and use of various products, programs and services
• Precise geo-location information as derived from your IP Address and/or via cell phone towers which may identify your longitude and latitude coordinates.
• Financial information such as credit card number
Registering a profile or participation in surveys or contests is completely voluntary. Therefore, you have a choice whether or not to disclose this information. Where this information is required for participation and you choose to participate, you hereby give consent for the collection of personal information.
When you visit any of our Sites, we, our service providers, advertisers and partners may automatically collect various types of information about your device and your internet activity. A representative list of this type of information that we may collect include:
• IP address and type of browser you are using (e.g., Firefox, Internet Explorer)
• Type of operating system you are using, (e.g., Microsoft Windows or Mac OS)
• Internet service provider (e.g., Comcast, Verizon or AT&T)
• Web pages/Sites you have visited
• Type of mobile device used to view the Site & device identifier location information
• Site content you have accessed & the advertisements you have been shown and/or clicked on
We use this information, to analyze trends, to administer the site, to track users’ movements around the Sites and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.
Additionally, at some Sites, you will have the ability to purchase and manage tickets to tournaments and purchase food, beverage, merchandise and additional/upgraded tickets while onsite at tournaments. We have relationships with third party vendors (i.e., Ticketmaster – Archtics Ticketing System, Shift4, Skidata and Venuetize) that process such transactions while you remain on our Sites and also allow you the opportunity to store your personal information, including credit card and billing information, with such third-party vendors to create a digital wallet that can be used on our Sites. For more information about how such sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use. In the event legal action is necessary to collect on balances dues, you agree to reimburse us for all expenses incurred to recover sums due, including attorneys’ fees and other legal expenses.
(b) Third-Party Sign-On & Social Media Sites. You can log in to some of our Sites using a third-party single sign-on service. This service will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your name and email address to pre-populate our sign-up form. This service gives you the option to post information about your activities on each relevant Site to your profile page to share with others within your network.
You also can engage with our content, such as video, games, applications, and other offerings, on or through third-party social networking sites, such as Facebook, or third-party social media plug-ins and applications. When you engage with our content on or through third party social networking sites, plug-ins and applications, you may allow us to have access to certain information from your social media profile (e.g., name, e-mail address, photo, gender, birthday, location, your list of friends, people you follow and/or who follow you, the posts or the ‘likes’ you make) to deliver the content or as part of the operation of the application.
When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, and (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our Sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties. However, you may be able to control what data you share through some social networking sites’ privacy settings, you can control what data you share. For more information about how social networking sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use.
We may also obtain non-personally identifiable information (e.g., content viewed, game performance, high scores, and information about advertisements within the content you have been shown or may have clicked on) from your interaction with our content.
(c) Others’ Personal Information. At some Sites, you may also be able to submit information about other people. For example, you might submit a person's name and e-mail address to send an electronic message and, if you order a gift online and want it sent directly to the recipient, you might submit the recipient's name and address. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected about other people at these pages include: recipient's name, address, e-mail address, and telephone number. We may use this information to provide the service you requested, and the person may contact us if they no longer want us to use his or her information
2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION.
(a) Use of Your Information. We may use the information we collect for various purposes, which are either based on: (i) your consent, (ii) in order for us to fulfill a contractual obligation or agreement with you, (iii) our legitimate interests, or (iv) compliance with a legal obligation(s). Examples include:
• Fulfilling your requests for our products, programs, and services: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for us to perform our agreement with you;
• Responding to your inquiries about our offerings and offering you other products, programs or services that we believe may be of interest to you; We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for our legitimate interests to respond to you and to provide you with offers based on our past experience with each other;
• Notifying you when you have won one of our contests: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for us to perform our agreement with you (i.e. the terms and conditions of the contest) and in order to comply with a legal obligation;
• Enforcing the legal terms that govern your use of our Sites: We use your information in this way in order to comply with a legal obligation;
• Contacting you about your account with us: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for our legitimate interests in protecting the Sites and services we provide;
• Targeted advertising based on your interests: We give you the option of providing opt-in consent to receive different kinds of direct marketing communications from us or these third parties or deciding not to do so. You may also receive targeted advertisements based on your interests, to opt out of these services see Section 5 (c) of this Privacy Policy; and
• For other purposes for which you provided the information: We use your information in this way on the basis of your consent.
There are additional areas where your information allows for deeper connections for you and our community as well as provide us more insight about our products and services. These include:
Surveys & Polls: We use this information to learn more about specific users and the user experience on the site as well as attending our events. We may use a third-party service provider to conduct these surveys or polls; that company will be prohibited from using our users’ personal information for any other purpose. The use of your information in this way is on the basis of your consent.
Online Forums/Communities & Content for Publication: In our online forums and communities, the information you provide allows for an interactive experience and, from time to time, guides us in offering you products, programs, or services. If you choose to submit content for publication (e.g., a letter to our editors, comments sent to our television personalities, a posting to a blog or a discussion board, a video), we may publish your screen name and other information you have provided to us. We may on occasion combine information we collect through our Sites with information that we collect from other sources. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, if you register and create a profile with our site, the screen name you select as well as other content you submit to your profile (e.g., photos, comments, video, reviews) will be displayed publicly on the Sites and may be reused and redistributed by us in our discretion. Therefore, we use your information in the foregoing way on the basis of your consent and that it is necessary for our legitimate interests to provide you with better Sites and services. To request removal of your personal information from our blog or community forum, contact us via this form. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personal information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why.
Mobile Applications: If you use any of our mobile applications, we may use information you provide to send text messages for a sign up to receive via short message service (SMS) based on your consent and our legitimate interests to provide you a better experience with our Sites and services. Your provider's standard data and messaging rates apply to all text messages. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. As a condition of your use of our mobile application(s), you represent that you are 18 years of age and the owner or authorized user of the wireless device on which messages will be received, and that you are authorized to approve the applicable charges. Data obtained from you in connection with this message service may include your name, address, cell phone number, your provider's name, and the date, time, and content of your messages. The use of this information will be in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If fees are charged to your wireless account invoice, we may provide your carrier with your applicable information in connection therewith. Your wireless carrier and other service providers may also collect data about your wireless device usage, and their practices are governed by their own policies. You acknowledge and agree that this message service is provided via wireless systems which use radios (and other means) to transmit communications over complex networks. We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any text messages, as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator. This message service is provided on an AS IS basis. We do not guarantee that your use of this message service will be private or secure, and we are not liable to you for any lack of privacy or security you may experience. You are fully responsible for taking precautions and providing security measures best suited for your situation and intended use of this message service. To stop receiving these messages, follow the instructions provided when you sign up for the service or within the text message. We may also send push notifications to your device, and you may stop these notifications by turning off the notifications in the application or in the device. We collect your location-based information for the purpose of helping you find your way around a golf course during tournaments, providing you messages with useful tournament information and special deals when onsite, and allowing you to locate friends and player locations. We will only share this information with our mapping provider for the sole purpose of providing you this service. You may opt-out of location-based services at any time by editing the setting at the device level, and we will retain this information long enough to provide you with the service you requested.
We use the non-personally identifiable information that we collect to improve the design and content of our Sites, to deliver more relevant marketing messages and advertisements and to enable us to personalize your Internet experience. We also may use this information to analyze usage of our Sites, as well as to offer you products, programs, or services.
(b) Use of Information about Others. We may use the information that you provide about others to enable us to send them your gifts or cards or emails you may wish to send them from our sites, and for such other purposes as may be stated at the point where the information is collected.
(c) Limitation on Use of Information. We collect data for only purposes that are necessary, required or will enhance the user experience. Your personal information will only be retained for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
3. INFORMATION SHARING AND DISCLOSURE.
(a) Legal Process. We may disclose personal information when legally obligated, such as in response to a court order or a subpoena. We also may disclose such information in response to a law enforcement agency's request, or when we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of our terms of use, to verify or enforce compliance with the policies governing our sites and applicable laws, or as otherwise required or permitted by law or consistent with legal requirements.
(b) Business Transfer. We may transfer personal information about you if we, or one of our business units, are acquired by, sold to, merged with or otherwise transferred to another entity.
(c) Services Providers. We may also disclose your personal information to our affiliates, agents and contractors who are involved in assisting us with any of the activities identified in this Privacy Policy, but we will require them to protect this information in a manner that is consistent with this Privacy Policy and they are not authorized to use the information for any purpose other than to carry out the services they are performing for us.
(d) Certain Third Parties. If we desire to share your personal information with third parties that want to market products or services to you and whose practices are not covered by this Privacy Policy (e.g., other marketers, magazine publishers, retailers, participatory databases, and non-profit organizations), we will ask for your permission either at the point of submission of your personal information or prior to any such disclosure. We will share your personal information with third parties only in the ways that are described in this Privacy Policy or as permitted in your consent.
Additionally, if you have signed up to receive our e-mails and prefer not to receive marketing information from the Site, follow the "unsubscribe" instructions provided on any marketing e-mail you receive from this Site. To provide visitors with additional or more relevant product and service opportunities, we may share non-personally identifiable information with third parties.
In some circumstance we share general geo-location data such as DMA area as derived from your IP Address. This is used by third parties for the purpose of them serving you ads for places or things in your area. You may opt out of location-based services at any time by editing your settings at the device level.
4. COOKIES & WEB BEACONS.
(a) Cookies and Their Function. To enhance your online experience, we use "cookies" or similar technologies. Cookies are text files placed in your computer's browser to store your preferences. Cookies do not contain personal information; however, once you choose to furnish a site with personal information, this information may be linked to the data stored in the cookie.
We use cookies to understand Site and Internet usage and to improve or customize the content, offerings or advertisements on our sites. For example, we may use cookies to personalize your experience at our Sites (e.g., to recognize you by name when you return to a Site), save your password in password-protected areas, and enable you to use shopping carts on our sites. We also may use cookies to help us offer you products, programs, or services that may be of interest to you and to deliver relevant advertising.
We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners also may use cookies to manage and measure the performance of advertisements displayed on or delivered by or through the Sites. This also helps us, our service providers and partners provide more relevant advertising. For more information regarding third-party ad servers, see "Collection of Information by Third-Party Sites, Ad Servers, and Sponsors" below.
(c) Web Beacons. We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners may also use "web beacons" or clear .gifs, tags and scripts, or similar technologies, which are small pieces of code placed on a web page, to monitor the behavior and collect data about the visitors viewing a web page. For example, web beacons may be used to count the users who visit a web page or to deliver a cookie to the browser of a visitor viewing that page. We, our third-party service providers, and our partners, with our permission, may share this data with third parties for purposes of third parties offering targeted advertisements and other marketing to you.
(d) Privacy Preferences. You can change your privacy preferences regarding the use of cookies and similar technologies through your browser. You may set your browser to accept all cookies, block certain cookies, require your consent before a cookie is placed in your browser, or block all cookies. Blocking all cookies will affect your online experience and may prevent you from enjoying the full features offered on the Sites. Please consult the "Help" section of your browser for more information.
(e) Mobile Analytics. We use mobile analytics software to allow us to better understand the functionality of our mobile application on your phone. This software may record information such as how often you use the application, the events that occur within the application, aggregated usage, performance data, and where the application was downloaded from. We do not link the information we store within the analytics software to any personal information you submit within the mobile application.
(f) Do Not Track. We do not respond to Do Not Track signals at this time. However, in respect of our users’ right to privacy, we provide the option to block cookies as outlined in Section 4(d) above.
5. COLLECTION OF INFORMATION BY THIRD-PARTY SITES, AD SERVERS, AND SPONSORS.
Some of our sites contain links to or integrations with other sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, etc., whose information practices may be different than ours. Visitors should consult the other sites' privacy notices as we have no control over information that is submitted to, or collected by, these third parties.
(a) Our Sponsors. The Sites covered by this Privacy Policy may offer content (e.g., contests, sweepstakes, promotions, games, applications, or social network integrations) that is sponsored by or co-branded with identified third parties. By virtue of these relationships, the third parties may wish to obtain personal information that visitors voluntarily submit to participate in the Site activity. At the time of requesting personal information, we will request your consent to such third parties also obtaining your personal information. Thereafter, we have no control over these third parties' use of this information.
6. INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER.
The Sites operate globally so it is necessary to transfer your information internationally. In particular, your information will likely be transferred to and processed in the United States where many of our central databases operate. The data protection and other laws of other countries may not be as comprehensive as those in your country. Please be assured that we take reasonable steps to ensure that your privacy is protected. By using this Site, you consent to your information being collected, used and transferred as set forth in Section 11 of this Privacy Policy.
With respect to personal data received or transferred pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, we are subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
In compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles, we commit to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal information. EU and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our Privacy Shield policy should first contact us at: http://pgatour.com/do-not-sell.html.
7. OUR COMMITMENT TO SECURITY.
8. HOW YOU CAN ACCESS OR CORRECT INFORMATION.
Access to personal information that is collected from our Sites and that we maintain may be available to you. For example, if you created a password-protected account within our site, you can access that account to review the information you provided.
You may also send an e-mail or letter to the following e-mail or street address requesting access to, deletion of, correction of or transfer of your personal information. For verification purposes please include your first name, last name, and e-mail address you use for such service.
We will endeavor to respond to your request to access within 30 days. Under certain circumstances we will not be able to fulfill your request, such as if it interferes with our regulatory obligations, affects legal matters, we cannot verify your identity, or it involves disproportionate cost or effort.
PGA TOUR Digital Marketing Department
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
9. HOW TO CONTACT US.
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.
10. CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS PRIVACY RIGHTS
This section applies to California residents only and is meant to supplement the other provisions of this policy. Under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), California residents have the following rights:
(a) Right to Know. You have the right to request that we disclose to you the following information about our collection and use of your personal information over the twelve (12) months prior to your request:
• The categories of personal information we collect about you
• The categories of sources for the personal information we collect about you.
• Our business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling that personal information.
• The categories of third parties with whom we share that personal information
• The specific pieces of personal information collected about you.
• If we disclosed or sold your personal information for a business purpose, (i) a list of the categories of personal information we have disclosed in the prior twelve months and (ii) a list of the categories of personal information we have sold in the prior twelve months.
(b) Right to Deletion. You have the right to request that we delete any of your personal information that we have collected. However, in certain circumstances, we will not be able to delete your information. Examples of these circumstances include, but are not limited to, retaining your information to protect the security or functionality of our systems, complying with legal requirements and obligations, completing a transaction for you, servicing your account or where data is not reasonable able to identify you.
11. USERS FROM THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA").
In accordance with the EEA’s privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), this Section 11 applies to users who are located in the EEA when their personal information is collected. We are the data controller (as defined in the GDPR) for processing of personal information when you use the Sites.
(a) Information about Processing. We process personal information for the purposes that we have described above in this Privacy Policy. The legal basis to process such personal information include:
• Your consent (which consent you can withdraw at any time),
• Fulfillment of a contractual obligation or agreement with you
• Our legitimate interests (provided that your interests and fundamental rights do not override those interests); and
• Compliance with a legal obligation(s).
Examples of each of these legal bases are set forth in Section 2(a) above.
(b) Rights of Individuals Based in EEA. Subject to certain exceptions under the GDPR and any other applicable law, you may be able to exercise certain rights with regard to your personal information, including the following:
• Right of access to personal information
• Right to correct your personal information where it is incorrect or incomplete
• Right of erasure of your personal information if certain grounds are met
• Right to restrict/suspend processing of your personal information
• Right to complain to a supervisory authority if you believe our processing of your personal information infringes applicable law
• Right of data portability (if processing is based on consent and automated means)
• Right to withdraw consent at any time (if processing is based on consent)
• Right to object to processing (if processing is based on legitimate interests or is for direct marketing purposes)
12. UPDATES & EFFECTIVE DATE.
From time to time, we may update this Privacy Policy. We will notify you about material changes in the way we treat personal information by placing a notice on our site prior to making changes. We encourage you to periodically check back and review this policy so that you always will know what information we collect, how we use it, and to whom we disclose it.
Effective February 22, 2020
This Privacy Policy describes the privacy practices of PGATOUR.com, LLC and its affiliates, including PGA TOUR, Inc. (collectively, “PGA TOUR” and sometimes referred to herein as "we", "our", or "us") in the collection, use and disclosure of information about you or provided by you through use of our websites, mobile applications, and other online and mobile services, such as WiFi networks at our owned and operated tournaments, that link to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the "Site(s)").
Your privacy is important to us. To better protect your privacy, we provide choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used. Please be advised that the practices described in this Privacy Policy apply only to information gathered through and in connection with the Sites and do not necessarily reflect practices for other sites whose links may be referenced on this Site, but which do not post a link to this Privacy Policy. By using any of the Sites, you consent to the terms of this Privacy Policy.
Additionally, PGA TOUR encourages parents and guardians to spend time with their children online, and to be fully familiar with the sites visited by the children in their care, including PGATOUR.com. The Sites are not intended for use by people under the age of thirteen (13). Subscribers under the age of eighteen (18) should not participate in contests or sweepstakes or other promotional opportunities on the Sites, nor should they post information to the Sites without a parent or guardian’s consent.
1. THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT.
(a) Your Personal Information. At some Sites, you may be able to register a profile, order products, enter contests, participate in surveys, vote in polls or otherwise express an opinion, subscribe to one of our services such as our online newsletters, or participate in one of our online forums or communities. In the course of these various offerings, we often seek to collect from you various forms of personal information. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected at these pages include:
· Contact information (e.g., name, address, e-mail address, telephone number)
· Username & password
· Age, gender and other demographic information
· Information about your interests in and use of various products, programs and services
· Precise geo-location information as derived from your IP Address and/or via cell phone towers which may identify your longitude and latitude coordinates.
· Financial information such as credit card number
Registering a profile or participation in surveys or contests is completely voluntary. Therefore, you have a choice whether or not to disclose this information. Where this information is required for participation and you choose to participate, you hereby give consent for the collection of personal information.
When you visit any of our Sites, we, our service providers, advertisers and partners may automatically collect various types of information about your device and your internet activity. A representative list of this type of information that we may collect include:
• IP address and type of browser you are using (e.g., Firefox, Internet Explorer)
• Type of operating system you are using, (e.g., Microsoft Windows or Mac OS)
• Internet service provider (e.g., Comcast, Verizon or AT&T)
• Web pages/Sites you have visited
• Type of mobile device used to view the Site & device identifier location information
• Site content you have accessed & the advertisements you have been shown and/or clicked on
We store this data in log files that do not directly identify individual users. We use this information, to analyze trends, to administer the site, to track users’ movements around the Sites and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.
Additionally, at some Sites, you will have the ability to purchase and manage tickets to tournaments and purchase food, beverage, merchandise and additional/upgraded tickets while onsite at tournaments. We have relationships with third party vendors (i.e., Ticketmaster – Archtics Ticketing System, Shift4, Skidata and Venuetize) that process such transactions while you remain on our Sites and also allow you the opportunity to store your personal information, including credit card and billing information, with such third-party vendors to create a digital wallet that can be used on our Sites. For more information about how such sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use. In the event legal action is necessary to collect on balances dues, you agree to reimburse us for all expenses incurred to recover sums due, including attorneys’ fees and other legal expenses.
(b) Third-Party Sign-On & Social Media Sites. You can log in to some of our Sites using a third-party single sign-on service. This service will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your name and email address to pre-populate our sign-up form. This service gives you the option to post information about your activities on each relevant Site to your profile page to share with others within your network.
You also can engage with our content, such as video, games, applications, and other offerings, on or through third-party social networking sites, such as Facebook, or third-party social media plug-ins and applications. When you engage with our content on or through third party social networking sites, plug-ins and applications, you may allow us to have access to certain information from your social media profile (e.g., name, e-mail address, photo, gender, birthday, location, your list of friends, people you follow and/or who follow you, the posts or the ‘likes’ you make) to deliver the content or as part of the operation of the application.
When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, and (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our Sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties. However, you may be able to control what data you share through some social networking sites’ privacy settings, you can control what data you share. For more information about how social networking sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use.
We may also obtain non-personally identifiable information (e.g., content viewed, game performance, high scores, and information about advertisements within the content you have been shown or may have clicked on) from your interaction with our content.
(c) Others’ Personal Information. At some Sites, you may also be able to submit information about other people. For example, you might submit a person's name and e-mail address to send an electronic message and, if you order a gift online and want it sent directly to the recipient, you might submit the recipient's name and address. Examples of the types of personal information that may be collected about other people at these pages include: recipient's name, address, e-mail address, and telephone number. We may use this information to provide the service you requested, and the person may contact us if they no longer want us to use his or her information
2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION.
(a) Use of Your Information. We may use the information we collect for various purposes, which are either based on: (i) your consent, (ii) in order for us to fulfill a contractual obligation or agreement with you, (iii) our legitimate interests, or (iv) compliance with a legal obligation(s). Examples include:
• Fulfilling your requests for our products, programs, and services: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for us to perform our agreement with you;
• Responding to your inquiries about our offerings and offering you other products, programs or services that we believe may be of interest to you; We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for our legitimate interests to respond to you and to provide you with offers based on our past experience with each other;
• Notifying you when you have won one of our contests: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for us to perform our agreement with you (i.e. the terms and conditions of the contest) and in order to comply with a legal obligation;
• Enforcing the legal terms that govern your use of our Sites: We use your information in this way in order to comply with a legal obligation;
• Contacting you about your account with us: We use your information in this way on the basis that it is necessary for our legitimate interests in protecting the Sites and services we provide;
• Targeted advertising based on your interests: We give you the option of providing opt-in consent to receive different kinds of direct marketing communications from us or these third parties or deciding not to do so. You may also receive targeted advertisements based on your interests, to opt out of these services see Section 5 (c) of this Privacy Policy; and
• For other purposes for which you provided the information: We use your information in this way on the basis of your consent.
There are additional areas where your information allows for deeper connections for you and our community as well as provide us more insight about our products and services. These include:
Surveys & Polls: We use this information to learn more about specific users and the user experience on the site as well as attending our events. We may use a third-party service provider to conduct these surveys or polls; that company will be prohibited from using our users’ personal information for any other purpose. The use of your information in this way is on the basis of your consent.
Online Forums/Communities & Content for Publication: In our online forums and communities, the information you provide allows for an interactive experience and, from time to time, guides us in offering you products, programs, or services. If you choose to submit content for publication (e.g., a letter to our editors, comments sent to our television personalities, a posting to a blog or a discussion board, a video), we may publish your screen name and other information you have provided to us. We may on occasion combine information we collect through our Sites with information that we collect from other sources. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, if you register and create a profile with our site, the screen name you select as well as other content you submit to your profile (e.g., photos, comments, video, reviews) will be displayed publicly on the Sites and may be reused and redistributed by us in our discretion. Therefore, we use your information in the foregoing way on the basis of your consent and that it is necessary for our legitimate interests to provide you with better Sites and services. To request removal of your personal information from our blog or community forum, contact us via this form. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personal information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why.
Mobile Applications: If you use any of our mobile applications, we may use information you provide to send text messages for a sign up to receive via short message service (SMS) based on your consent and our legitimate interests to provide you a better experience with our Sites and services. Your provider's standard data and messaging rates apply to all text messages. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. As a condition of your use of our mobile application(s), you represent that you are 18 years of age and the owner or authorized user of the wireless device on which messages will be received, and that you are authorized to approve the applicable charges. Data obtained from you in connection with this message service may include your name, address, cell phone number, your provider's name, and the date, time, and content of your messages. The use of this information will be in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If fees are charged to your wireless account invoice, we may provide your carrier with your applicable information in connection therewith. Your wireless carrier and other service providers may also collect data about your wireless device usage, and their practices are governed by their own policies. You acknowledge and agree that this message service is provided via wireless systems which use radios (and other means) to transmit communications over complex networks. We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any text messages, as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator. This message service is provided on an AS IS basis. We do not guarantee that your use of this message service will be private or secure, and we are not liable to you for any lack of privacy or security you may experience. You are fully responsible for taking precautions and providing security measures best suited for your situation and intended use of this message service. To stop receiving these messages, follow the instructions provided when you sign up for the service or within the text message. We may also send push notifications to your device and you may stop these notifications by turning off the notifications in the application or in the device. We collect your location-based information for the purpose of helping you find your way around a golf course during tournaments, providing you messages with useful tournament information and special deals when onsite, and allowing you to locate friends and player locations. We will only share this information with our mapping provider for the sole purpose of providing you this service. You may opt-out of location-based services at any time by editing the setting at the device level, and we will retain this information long enough to provide you with the service you requested.
We use the non-personally identifiable information that we collect to improve the design and content of our Sites, to deliver more relevant marketing messages and advertisements and to enable us to personalize your Internet experience. We also may use this information to analyze usage of our Sites, as well as to offer you products, programs, or services.
(b) Use of Information about Others. We may use the information that you provide about others to enable us to send them your gifts or cards or emails you may wish to send them from our sites, and for such other purposes as may be stated at the point where the information is collected.
(c) Limitation on Use of Information. We collect data for only purposes that are necessary, required or will enhance the user experience. Your personal information will only be retained for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
3. INFORMATION SHARING AND DISCLOSURE.
(a) Legal Process. We may disclose personal information when legally obligated, such as in response to a court order or a subpoena. We also may disclose such information in response to a law enforcement agency's request, or when we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of our terms of use, to verify or enforce compliance with the policies governing our sites and applicable laws, or as otherwise required or permitted by law or consistent with legal requirements.
(b) Business Transfer. We may transfer personal information about you if we, or one of our business units, are acquired by, sold to, merged with or otherwise transferred to another entity.
(c) Services Providers. We may also disclose your personal information to our affiliates, agents and contractors who are involved in assisting us with any of the activities identified in this Privacy Policy, but we will require them to protect this information in a manner that is consistent with this Privacy Policy and they are not authorized to use the information for any purpose other than to carry out the services they are performing for us.
(d) Certain Third Parties. If we desire to share your personal information with third parties that want to market products or services to you and whose practices are not covered by this Privacy Policy (e.g., other marketers, magazine publishers, retailers, participatory databases, and non-profit organizations), we will ask for your permission either at the point of submission of your personal information or prior to any such disclosure. We will share your personal information with third parties only in the ways that are described in this Privacy Policy or as permitted in your consent.
Additionally, if you have signed up to receive our e-mails and prefer not to receive marketing information from the Site, follow the "unsubscribe" instructions provided on any marketing e-mail you receive from this Site. To provide visitors with additional or more relevant product and service opportunities, we may share non-personally identifiable information with third parties.
In some circumstance we share general geo-location data such as DMA area as derived from your IP Address. This is used by third parties for the purpose of them serving you ads for places or things in your area. You may opt out of location-based services at any time by editing your settings at the device level.
4. COOKIES & WEB BEACONS.
(a) Cookies and Their Function. To enhance your online experience, we use "cookies" or similar technologies. Cookies are text files placed in your computer's browser to store your preferences. Cookies do not contain personal information; however, once you choose to furnish a site with personal information, this information may be linked to the data stored in the cookie.
We use cookies to understand Site and Internet usage and to improve or customize the content, offerings or advertisements on our sites. For example, we may use cookies to personalize your experience at our Sites (e.g., to recognize you by name when you return to a Site), save your password in password-protected areas, and enable you to use shopping carts on our sites. We also may use cookies to help us offer you products, programs, or services that may be of interest to you and to deliver relevant advertising.
We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners also may use cookies to manage and measure the performance of advertisements displayed on or delivered by or through the Sites. This also helps us, our service providers and partners provide more relevant advertising. For more information regarding third-party ad servers, see "Collection of Information by Third-Party Sites, Ad Servers, and Sponsors" below.
(c) Web Beacons. We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners may also use "web beacons" or clear .gifs, tags and scripts, or similar technologies, which are small pieces of code placed on a web page, to monitor the behavior and collect data about the visitors viewing a web page. For example, web beacons may be used to count the users who visit a web page or to deliver a cookie to the browser of a visitor viewing that page. We, our third-party service providers, and our partners, with our permission, may share this data with third parties for purposes of third parties offering targeted advertisements and other marketing to you.
(d) Privacy Preferences. You can change your privacy preferences regarding the use of cookies and similar technologies through your browser. You may set your browser to accept all cookies, block certain cookies, require your consent before a cookie is placed in your browser, or block all cookies. Blocking all cookies will affect your online experience and may prevent you from enjoying the full features offered on the Sites. Please consult the "Help" section of your browser for more information.
(e) Mobile Analytics. We use mobile analytics software to allow us to better understand the functionality of our mobile application on your phone. This software may record information such as how often you use the application, the events that occur within the application, aggregated usage, performance data, and where the application was downloaded from. We do not link the information we store within the analytics software to any personal information you submit within the mobile application.
(f) Do Not Track. We do not respond to Do Not Track signals at this time. However, in respect of our users’ right to privacy, we provide the option to block cookies as outlined in Section 4(d) above.
5. COLLECTION OF INFORMATION BY THIRD-PARTY SITES, AD SERVERS, AND SPONSORS.
Some of our sites contain links to or integrations with other sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, etc., whose information practices may be different than ours. Visitors should consult the other sites' privacy notices as we have no control over information that is submitted to, or collected by, these third parties.
(a) Our Sponsors. The Sites covered by this Privacy Policy may offer content (e.g., contests, sweepstakes, promotions, games, applications, or social network integrations) that is sponsored by or co-branded with identified third parties. By virtue of these relationships, the third parties may wish to obtain personal information that visitors voluntarily submit to participate in the Site activity. At the time of requesting personal information, we will request your consent to such third parties also obtaining your personal information. Thereafter, we have no control over these third parties' use of this information.
6. INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER.
The Sites operate globally so it is necessary to transfer your information internationally. In particular, your information will likely be transferred to and processed in the United States where many of our central databases operate. The data protection and other laws of other countries may not be as comprehensive as those in your country. Please be assured that we take reasonable steps to ensure that your privacy is protected. By using this Site, you consent to your information being collected, used and transferred as set forth in Section 11 of this Privacy Policy.
(a) Privacy Shield. We comply with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal information transferred from the European Union (EU), United Kingdom and Switzerland to the United States. We have certified to the Department of Commerce that the Sites adhere to the Privacy Shield Principles. If there is any conflict between the terms in this Privacy Policy and the Privacy Shield Principles, the Privacy Shield Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Privacy Shield program, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.privacyshield.gov/list
With respect to personal data received or transferred pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, we are subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
In compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles, we commit to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal information. EU, United Kingdom and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our Privacy Shield policy should first contact us at: pgatour.com/do-not-sell.html.
7. OUR COMMITMENT TO SECURITY.
8. HOW YOU CAN ACCESS OR CORRECT INFORMATION.
Access to personal information that is collected from our Sites and that we maintain may be available to you. For example, if you created a password-protected account within our site, you can access that account to review the information you provided.
You may also send an e-mail or letter to the following e-mail or street address requesting access to, deletion of, correction of or transfer of your personal information. For verification purposes please include your first name, last name, and e-mail address you use for such service.
We will endeavor to respond to your request to access within 30 days. Under certain circumstances we will not be able to fulfill your request, such as if it interferes with our regulatory obligations, affects legal matters, we cannot verify your identity, or it involves disproportionate cost or effort.
PGA TOUR Digital Marketing Department
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
9. HOW TO CONTACT US.
If you have any questions or concerns about this Privacy Policy or its implementation you may contact us at dataprivacyandcompliance@pgatourhq.com
10. CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS PRIVACY RIGHTS
This section applies to California residents only and is meant to supplement the other provisions of this policy. Under the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), California residents have the following rights:
(a) Right to Know. You have the right to request that we disclose to you the following information about our collection and use of your personal information over the twelve (12) months prior to your request:
• The categories of personal information we collect about you.
• The categories of sources for the personal information we collect about you.
• Our business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling that personal information.
• The categories of third parties with whom we share that personal information.
• The specific pieces of personal information collected about you.
• If we disclosed or sold your personal information for a business purpose, (i) a list of the categories of personal information we have disclosed in the prior twelve months and (ii) a list of the categories of personal information we have sold in the prior twelve months.
(b) Right to Deletion. You have the right to request that we delete any of your personal information that we have collected. However, in certain circumstances, we will not be able to delete your information. Examples of these circumstances include, but are not limited to, retaining your information to protect the security or functionality of our systems, complying with legal requirements and obligations, completing a transaction for you, servicing your account or where data is not reasonable able to identify you.
11. USERS FROM THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA").
In accordance with the EEA’s privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), this Section 11 applies to users who are located in the EEA when their personal information is collected. We are the data controller (as defined in the GDPR) for processing of personal information when you use the Sites.
(a) Information about Processing. We process personal information for the purposes that we have described above in this Privacy Policy. The legal basis to process such personal information include:
· Your consent (which consent you can withdraw at any time),
· Fulfillment of a contractual obligation or agreement with you
· Our legitimate interests (provided that your interests and fundamental rights do not override those interests); and
· Compliance with a legal obligation(s).
Examples of each of these legal basis are set forth in Section 2(a) above.
(b) Rights of Individuals Based in EEA. Subject to certain exceptions under the GDPR and any other applicable law, you may be able to exercise certain rights with regard to your personal information, including the following:
· Right of access to personal information
· Right to correct your personal information where it is incorrect or incomplete
· Right of erasure of your personal information if certain grounds are met
· Right to restrict/suspend processing of your personal information
· Right to complain to a supervisory authority if you believe our processing of your personal information infringes applicable law
· Right of data portability (if processing is based on consent and automated means)
· Right to withdraw consent at any time (if processing is based on consent)
· Right to object to processing (if processing is based on legitimate interests or is for direct marketing purposes)
12. UPDATES & EFFECTIVE DATE.
From time to time, we may update this Privacy Policy. We will notify you about material changes in the way we treat personal information by placing a notice on our site prior to making changes. We encourage you to periodically check back and review this policy so that you always will know what information we collect, how we use it, and to whom we disclose it.
Updated: February 11, 2019
Thank you for visiting PGATOUR.com, a general audience site. PGATOUR.com is operated by PGATOUR.com, LLC (“PGATOUR.com”) (sometimes referred to herein as "we", "our", or "us"). This privacy policy is applicable to the website(s) located at the domains "PGATOUR.com," and other PGA TOUR-branded sites, mobile applications, and platforms operated by PGATOUR.com or which post a link to this privacy policy (collectively, the "Site(s)").
Your privacy is important to us. To better protect your privacy, we provide this policy explaining our online information practices and the choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used. Please be advised that the practices described in this privacy policy apply only to information gathered through and in connection with the Sites and do not necessarily reflect practices for other sites that may be linked to from this Site but which do not post a link to this privacy policy.
PGATOUR.COM encourages parents and guardians to spend time with their children online, and to be fully familiar with the sites visited by the children in their care, including PGATOUR.com. PGATOUR.com is not intended for use by people under the age of thirteen (13). Subscribers under the age of eighteen (18) should not participate in contests or sweepstakes or other promotional opportunities on PGATOUR.com, nor should they post information to PGATOUR.com without a parent or guardian’s consent.
1. THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT.
(a) Your Personal Information. At some Sites, you may be able to register a profile, order products, enter contests, participate in surveys, vote in polls or otherwise express an opinion, subscribe to one of our services such as our online newsletters, or participate in one of our online forums or communities. In the course of these various offerings, we often seek to collect from you various forms of personal information. Examples of the types of personally identifiable information that may be collected at these pages include:
· Contact information (e.g., name, address, e-mail address, telephone number)
· Username & password
· Age, gender and other demographic information
· Information about your interests in and use of various products, programs and services
· Geo-location
· Financial information such as credit card number
Registering a profile or participating in surveys or contests is completely voluntary, and you therefore have a choice whether or not to disclose this information. Where this information is required for participation, and you choose to participate you hereby give consent for the collection of personal data.
When you visit any of our Sites, we, our service providers, advertisers and partners may collect various types of information about your device and your internet activity. A representative list of this type of information that we may collect include:
· IP address and type of browser you are using (e.g., Firefox, Internet Explorer)
· Type of operating system you are using, (e.g., Microsoft Windows or Mac OS)
· Internet service provider (e.g., Comcast, Verizon or AT&T)
· Web pages/Sites you have visited
· Type of mobile device used to view the Site & device identifier location information
· Site content you have accessed & the advertisements you have been shown and/or clicked on
We store this data in log files and use this information, which does not identify individual users, to analyze trends, to administer the site, to track users’ movements around the Sites and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.
Additionally, at some Sites, you will have the ability to purchase and manage tickets to tournaments and purchase food, beverage, merchandise and additional/upgraded tickets while onsite at tournaments. We have relationships with third party vendors (i.e., Ticketmaster – Archtics Ticketing System, Shift4, Skidata and Venuetize) which process such transactions while you remain on our Sites and also allow you the opportunity to store your personally identifiable information, including credit card and billing information, with such third-party vendors to create a digital wallet which can be used on our Sites. For more information about how such sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use. In the event legal action is necessary to collect on balances dues, you agree to reimburse us for all expenses incurred to recover sums due, including attorney’s fees and other legal expenses.
(b) Third-Party Sign-On & Social Media Sites. You can log in to some of our Sites using a third party single sign-on service. This service will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your name and email address to pre-populate our sign-up form. This service gives you the option to post information about your activities on each relevant Site to your profile page to share with others within your network.
You also can engage with our content, such as video, games, applications, and other offerings, on or through third-party social networking sites, such as Facebook, or third-party social media plug-ins and applications. When you engage with our content on or through third party social networking sites, plug-ins and applications, you may allow us to have access to certain information from your social media profile (e.g., name, e-mail address, photo, gender, birthday, location, your list of friends, people you follow and/or who follow you, the posts or the ‘likes’ you make) to deliver the content or as part of the operation of the application.
When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, and (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our privacy policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our Sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties. Through some social networking sites’ privacy settings, you can control what data you share. For more information about how social networking sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use.
We may also obtain non-personally identifiable information (e.g., content viewed, game performance, high scores, and information about advertisements within the content you have been shown or may have clicked on) from your interaction with our content.
(c) Others’ Personal Information. At some Sites, you may also be able to submit information about other people. For example, you might submit a person's name and e-mail address to send an electronic message and, if you order a gift online and want it sent directly to the recipient, you might submit the recipient's name and address. Examples of the types of personally identifiable information that may be collected about other people at these pages include: recipient's name, address, e-mail address, and telephone number. We may use this information to provide the service you requested, and the person may contact us if they no longer want us to use his or her information.
2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION.
(a) Use of Your Information. We may use the information we collect for various purposes, which are either based on your consent, in fulfillment of a contractual obligation, or other legitimate business purpose. Examples include:
· Fulfilling your requests for our products, programs, and services;
· Responding to your inquiries about our offerings and offering you other products, programs or services that we believe may be of interest to you;
· Notifying you when you have won one of our contests;
· Enforcing the legal terms that govern your use of our Sites;
· Contacting you about your account with us; and/or
· For other purposes for which you provided the information.
· Targeted advertising based on your interests.
There are additional areas where your information allows for deeper connections for you and our community as well as provide us more insight about our products and services. These include:
· Surveys & Polls: We use this information to learn more about specific users and the user experience on the site as well as attending our events. We may use a third-party service provider to conduct these surveys or polls; that company will be prohibited from using our users’ personal information for any other purpose.
· Online Forums/Communities & Content for Publication: In our online forums and communities, the information you provide allows for an interactive experience and, from time to time, guides us in offering you products, programs, or services. If you choose to submit content for publication (e.g., a letter to our editors, comments sent to our television personalities, a posting to a blog or a discussion board, a video), we may publish your screen name and other information you have provided to us. We may on occasion combine information we collect through our Sites with information that we collect from other sources. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, if you register and create a profile with our site, the screen name you select as well as other content you submit to your profile (e.g., photos, comments, video, reviews) will be displayed publicly on the Sites and may be reused and redistributed by us in our discretion. To request removal of your personally identifiable information from our blog or community forum, contact us at support@pgatourfeedback.zendesk.com. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personally identifiable information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why.
· Mobile Applications: If you use any of our mobile applications, we may use information you provide to send text messages for a sign up to receive via short message service (SMS). Your provider's standard data and messaging rates apply to all text messages. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. You represent that you are 18 years of age and the owner or authorized user of the wireless device on which messages will be received, and that you are authorized to approve the applicable charges. Data obtained from you in connection with this message service may include your name, address, cell phone number, your provider's name, and the date, time, and content of your messages. The use of this information will be in accordance with this privacy policy. If fees are charged to your wireless account invoice, we may provide your carrier with your applicable information in connection therewith. Your wireless carrier and other service providers may also collect data about your wireless device usage, and their practices are governed by their own policies. You acknowledge and agree that this message service is provided via wireless systems which use radios (and other means) to transmit communications over complex networks. We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any text messages, as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator. This message service is provided on an AS IS basis. We do not guarantee that your use of this message service will be private or secure, and we are not liable to you for any lack of privacy or security you may experience. You are fully responsible for taking precautions and providing security measures best suited for your situation and intended use of this message service. To stop receiving these messages, follow the instructions provided when you sign up for the service or within the text message. We may also send push notifications to your device and you may stop these notifications by turning off the notifications in the application or in the device. We collect your location-based information for the purpose of helping you find your way around a golf course during tournaments, providing you messages with useful tournament information and special deals when onsite, and allowing you to locate friends and player locations. We will only share this information with our mapping provider for the sole purpose of providing you this service. You may opt-out of location-based services at any time by editing the setting at the device level, and we will retain this information long enough to provide you with the service you requested.
(b) Use of Information about Others. We use the non-personally identifiable information that we collect to improve the design and content of our Sites, to deliver more relevant marketing messages and advertisements and to enable us to personalize your Internet experience. We also may use this information to analyze usage of our Sites, as well as to offer you products, programs, or services.
(c) Limitation on Use of Information. We collect data for only purposes that are necessary, required or will enhance the user experience. Your personal information will only be retained for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
3. INFORMATION SHARING AND DISCLOSURE.
(a) Legal Process. We may disclose personally identifiable information in response to a legal process, for example, in response to a court order or a subpoena. We also may disclose such information in response to a law enforcement agency's request, or when we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of our terms of use, to verify or enforce compliance with the policies governing our sites and applicable laws or as otherwise required or permitted by law or consistent with legal requirements
(b) Business Transfer. We may transfer personally identifiable information about you if we, or one of our business units, are acquired by, sold to, merged with or otherwise transferred to another entity
(c) Services Providers. We may also disclose your personally identifiable information to our affiliates, agents and contractors who are involved in assisting us with any of the above activities, but we will require them to protect this information in a manner that is consistent with this privacy policy and they are not authorized to use the information for any purpose other than to carry out the services they are performing for us.
(d) Certain Third Parties. If we desire to share your personally identifiable information with third parties that want to market products or services to you and whose practices are not covered by this privacy policy (e.g., other marketers, magazine publishers, retailers, participatory databases, and non-profit organizations), we will ask for your permission either at the point of submission of your personally identifiable information or prior to any such disclosure. We will share your personally identifiable information with third parties only in the ways that are described in this privacy policy or as permitted in your consent.
Additionally, if you have signed up to receive our e-mails and prefer not to receive marketing information from the Site, follow the "unsubscribe" instructions provided on any marketing e-mail you receive from this Site. To provide visitors with additional or more relevant product and service opportunities, we may share non-personally identifiable information with third parties.
We may share your geo-location data with third parties for the purpose of them serving you ads for places or things in your area. You may opt out of location-based services at any time by editing your settings at the device level.
4. COOKIES & WEB BEACONS.
(a) Cookies and Their Function. To enhance your online experience, we use "cookies" or similar technologies. Cookies are text files placed in your computer's browser to store your preferences. Cookies do not contain personally identifiable information; however, once you choose to furnish a site with personally identifiable information, this information may be linked to the data stored in the cookie.
We use cookies to understand Site and Internet usage and to improve or customize the content, offerings or advertisements on our sites. For example, we may use cookies to personalize your experience at our Sites (e.g., to recognize you by name when you return to a Site), save your password in password-protected areas, and enable you to use shopping carts on our sites. We also may use cookies to help us offer you products, programs, or services that may be of interest to you and to deliver relevant advertising.
We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners also may use cookies to manage and measure the performance of advertisements displayed on or delivered by or through the Sites. This also helps us, our service providers and partners provide more relevant advertising. For more information regarding third-party ad servers, see "Collection of Information by Third-Party Sites, Ad Servers, and Sponsors" below.
(c) Web Beacons. We, our third-party service providers, advertisers or our partners may also use "web beacons" or clear .gifs, tags and scripts, or similar technologies, which are small pieces of code placed on a web page, to monitor the behavior and collect data about the visitors viewing a web page. For example, web beacons may be used to count the users who visit a web page or to deliver a cookie to the browser of a visitor viewing that page. We, our third-party service providers and our partners, with our permission, may share this data with third parties for purposes of third parties offering targeted advertisements and other marketing to you
(d) Privacy Preferences. You can change your privacy preferences regarding the use of cookies and similar technologies through your browser. You may set your browser to accept all cookies, block certain cookies, require your consent before a cookie is placed in your browser, or block all cookies. Blocking all cookies will affect your online experience and may prevent you from enjoying the full features offered on the Sites. Please consult the "Help" section of your browser for more information.
(e) Mobile Analytics. We use mobile analytics software to allow us to better understand the functionality of our mobile application on your phone. This software may record information such as how often you use the application, the events that occur within the application, aggregated usage, performance data, and where the application was downloaded from. We do not link the information we store within the analytics software to any personally identifiable information you submit within the mobile application.
5. COLLECTION OF INFORMATION BY THIRD-PARTY SITES, AD SERVERS, AND SPONSORS.
Some of our sites contain links to or integrations with other sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, etc., whose information practices may be different than ours. Visitors should consult the other sites' privacy notices as we have no control over information that is submitted to, or collected by, these third parties.
(a) Our Sponsors. The Sites covered by this privacy policy may offer content (e.g., contests, sweepstakes, promotions, games, applications, or social network integrations) that is sponsored by or co-branded with identified third parties. By virtue of these relationships, the third parties may wish to obtain personally identifiable information that visitors voluntarily submit to participate in the Site activity. At the time of requesting personally identifiable information, we will request your consent to such third parties also obtaining your personally identifiable information. Thereafter, we have no control over these third parties' use of this information.
(b) Data Analytics. We also use the services of reputable third parties to provide us with data collection, reporting, ad response measurement, and site analytics, as well as to assist with delivery of relevant marketing messages and advertisements. These third parties may view, edit or set their own cookies. We, our third-party service providers, advertisers and/or partners may also place web beacons for these third parties. The use of these technologies by these third parties is subject to their own privacy policies and is not covered by this privacy policy.
6. INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER.
The Sites operate globally so it is necessary to transfer your information internationally. In particular, your information will likely be transferred to and processed in the United States where many of our central databases operate. The data protection and other laws of other countries may not be as comprehensive as those in your country. Please be assured that we take reasonable steps to ensure that your privacy is protected. By using this Site, you consent to your information being collected, used and transferred as set forth in this privacy policy.
We are responsible for the processing of personal data we receive, and subsequently transfers to a third party acting as an agent on our behalf, under the Privacy Shield Framework. We comply with the Privacy Shield Principles for all onward transfers of personal data from the EU, including the onward transfer liability provisions.
With respect to personal data received or transferred pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, we are subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
We have further committed to refer unresolved Privacy Shield complaints to an alternative dispute resolution provider located in the United States. If you do not receive timely acknowledgment of your complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your complaint to your satisfaction, please contact or visit https://feedback-form.truste.com/watchdog/request for more information or to file a complaint. These services are provided at no cost to you. Under certain conditions, more fully described on the Privacy Shield website (found here), you may be entitled to invoke binding arbitration when other dispute resolution procedures have been exhausted
7. OUR COMMITMENT TO SECURITY.
The security of your personally identifiable information is important to us. We have put in place reasonable physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to safeguard and help prevent unauthorized access, to maintain data security, and to use correctly the information we collect online. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. If you have any questions about security on the Sites, you can contact us at support@pgatourfeedback.zendesk.com.
8. HOW YOU CAN ACCESS OR CORRECT INFORMATION.
Access to personally identifiable information that is collected from our Sites and that we maintain may be available to you. For example, if you created a password-protected account within our site, you can access that account to review the information you provided.
You may also send an e-mail or letter to the following e-mail or street address requesting access to, deletion of, correction of or transfer of your personally identifiable information. For verification purposes please include your first name, last name, and e-mail address you use for such service. We will endeavor to respond to your request to access within 30 days.
PGA TOUR Digital Marketing Department 13000 Sawgrass Village Circle Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 email: support@pgatourfeedback.zendesk.com.
9. HOW TO CONTACT US.
If you have any questions or concerns about the online privacy policy for this Site or its implementation you may contact us at support@pgatourfeedback.zendesk.com.
10. UPDATES & EFFECTIVE DATE.
From time to time, we may update this privacy policy. We will notify you about material changes in the way we treat personally identifiable information by placing a notice on our site prior to making changes. We encourage you to periodically check back and review this policy so that you always will know what information we collect, how we use it, and to whom we disclose it.
Updated: April 2017
Thank you for visiting PGATOUR.com, a general audience site. PGATOUR.com is operated by PGATOUR.com, LLC (“PGATOUR.com”) (sometimes referred to herein as "we", "our", or "us"). This privacy policy is applicable to the website(s) located at the domains "PGATOUR.com," and other PGA TOUR-branded sites, mobile applications, and platforms operated by PGATOUR.com or which post a link to this privacy policy (collectively, the "Site(s)").
Your privacy is important to us. To better protect your privacy, we provide this policy explaining our online information practices and the choices you can make about the way your information is collected and used. Please be advised that the practices described in this privacy policy apply only to information gathered through and in connection with the Sites and do not necessarily reflect practices for other sites that may be linked to from this Site which do not post a link to this privacy policy.
PGATOUR.COM encourages parents and guardians to spend time with their children online, and to be fully familiar with the sites visited by the children in their care, including PGATOUR.com. PGATOUR.com is not intended for use by people under the age of thirteen (13). Subscribers under the age of eighteen (18) should not participate in contests or sweepstakes or other promotional opportunities on PGATOUR.com, nor should they post information to PGATOUR.com without a parent or guardian’s consent.
1. THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT.
At some Sites, you may be able to order products, enter contests, participate in surveys, vote in polls or otherwise express an opinion, subscribe to one of our services such as our online newsletters, or participate in one of our online forums or communities. In the course of these various offerings, we often seek to collect from you various forms of personal information. Examples of the types of personally identifiable information that may be collected at these pages include: name, address, e-mail address, telephone number, fax number, and information about your interests in and use of various products, programs, and services. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and you therefore have a choice whether or not to disclose this information.
You can log in to some of our Sites using a third party single sign-on service. This service will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your name and email address to pre-populate our sign up form. This service gives you the option to post information about your activities on each relevant Site to your profile page to share with others within your network.
Additionally, at some Sites, you will have the ability to purchase and manage tickets to tournaments and purchase food, beverage, merchandise and additional/upgraded tickets while onsite at tournaments. We have relationships with third party vendors (i.e., Ticketmaster – Archtics Ticketing System, Shift4, Skidata and Venuetize) which process such transactions while you remain on our Sites and also allow you the opportunity to store your personally identifiable information, including credit card and billing information, with such third party vendors to create a digital wallet which can be used on our Sites. For more information about how such sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use. In the event legal action is necessary to collect on balances dues, you agree to reimburse use for all expenses incurred to recover sums due, including attorney’s fees and other legal expenses.
At some Sites, you may also be able to submit information about other people. For example, you might submit a person's name and e-mail address to send an electronic message and, if you order a gift online and want it sent directly to the recipient, you might submit the recipient's name and address. Examples of the types of personally identifiable information that may be collected about other people at these pages include: recipient's name, address, e-mail address, and telephone number. We may use this information to provide the service you requested and the person may contact us if they no longer want us to use his or her information.
At certain parts of some of our Sites, only persons who provide us with the requested personally identifiable information will be able to order products, programs, and services or otherwise participate in the Site's activities and offerings. We, our service providers, advertisers and partners may collect various types of non-personally identifiable information when you visit any of our Sites. A representative list of the types of non-personally identifiable information we may collect include: current Internet protocol address and type of browser you are using (e.g., Firefox, Internet Explorer), the type of operating system you are using, (e.g., Microsoft Windows or Mac OS), the domain name of your Internet service provider (e.g., Comcast, Verizon or AT&T), the web pages you have visited, sites visited before and after you visit one of our Sites, the type of handheld or mobile device used to view the Site (e.g., iPhone, Blackberry), device identifier, location information, the Site content you have accessed and the advertisements you have been shown and/or clicked on. We store this data in log files and use this information, which does not identify individual users, to analyze trends, to administer the site, to track users’ movements around the Sites and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole.
You also can engage with our content, such as video, games, applications, and other offerings, on or through third-party social networking sites, such as Facebook, or third-party social media plug-ins and applications. When you engage with our content on or through third party social networking sites, plug-ins and applications, you may allow us to have access to certain information from your social media profile (e.g., name, e-mail address, photo, gender, birthday, location, your list of friends, people you follow and/or who follow you, the posts or the ‘likes’ you make) to deliver the content or as part of the operation of the application.
When you provide information from your social media account, it can help enable us to do things like (1) give you exclusive content, (2) personalize your online experience with us within and outside our applications or websites, and (3) contact you through the social networking sites or directly by sending you the latest news, special offerings, and rewards. By doing so, you consent to the use of this information in accordance with our privacy policy. When you provide personal information to us through an application, on our Sites, or on social networking sites, it may be publicly viewed by other members of these sites and we cannot prevent further use of the information by third parties.
We may also obtain non-personally identifiable information (e.g., content viewed, game performance, high scores, and information about advertisements within the content you have been shown or may have clicked on) from your interaction with our content.
Through some social networking sites’ privacy settings, you can control what data you share. For more information about how social networking sites handle your personal information, please refer to their privacy policies and terms of use.
2. HOW WE USE THE INFORMATION.
We may use the information you provide about yourself to fulfill your requests for our products, programs, and services, to respond to your inquiries about our offerings, to offer you other products, programs or services that we believe may be of interest to you, to enforce the legal terms that govern your use of our sites, and/or for the purposes for which you provided the information.
We sometimes use this information to communicate with you, such as to notify you when you have won one of our contests or when we make changes to our terms of service, to fulfill a request by you for an online newsletter, or to contact you about your account with us.
In connection with our surveys and polls, we use this information to gain more insight on specific users, learn about the user experience and the purpose for attending our events. We may use a third party service provider to conduct these surveys or contests; that company will be prohibited from using our users’ personal information for any other purpose.
We may use the information that you provide about others to enable us to send them your gifts or cards or emails you may wish to send them from our sites, and for such other purposes as may be stated at the point where the information is collected.
The information we collect in connection with our online forums and communities is used to provide an interactive experience. We may use this information to facilitate participation in these online forums and communities and, from time to time, to offer you products, programs, or services.
If you choose to submit content for publication (e.g., a letter to our editors, comments sent to our television personalities, a posting to a blog or a discussion board, a video), we may publish your screen name and other information you have provided to us. We may on occasion combine information we collect through our Sites with information that we collect from other sources. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, if you register and create a profile with our site, the screen name you select as well as other content you submit to your profile (e.g., photos, comments, video, reviews) will be displayed publicly on the Sites and may be reused and redistributed by us in our discretion. To request removal of your personally identifiable information from our blog or community forum, contact us at dotcomfeedback@pgatourhq.com. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personally identifiable information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why.
We use the non-personally identifiable information that we collect to improve the design and content of our Sites, to deliver more relevant marketing messages and advertisements and to enable us to personalize your Internet experience. We also may use this information to analyze usage of our Sites, as well as to offer you products, programs, or services.
We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
If you use any of our mobile applications, we may use information you provide to send text messages you sign up to receive via short message service (SMS). Your provider's standard data and messaging rates apply to all text messages. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. You represent that you are 18 years of age and the owner or authorized user of the wireless device on which messages will be received, and that you are authorized to approve the applicable charges. Data obtained from you in connection with this message service may include your name, address, cell phone number, your provider's name, and the date, time, and content of your messages. The use of this information will be in accordance with this privacy policy. If fees are charged to your wireless account invoice, we may provide your carrier with your applicable information in connection therewith. Your wireless carrier and other service providers may also collect data about your wireless device usage, and their practices are governed by their own policies. You acknowledge and agree that this message service is provided via wireless systems which use radios (and other means) to transmit communications over complex networks. We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any text messages, as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator. This message service is provided on an AS IS basis. We do not guarantee that your use of this message service will be private or secure, and we are not liable to you for any lack of privacy or security you may experience. You are fully responsible for taking precautions and providing security measures best suited for your situation and intended use of this message service. To stop receiving these messages, follow the instructions provided when you sign up for the service or within the text message. We may also send push notifications to your device and you may stop these notifications by turning off the notifications in the application or in the device. We collect your location based information for the purpose of helping you find your way around a golf course during tournaments, providing you messages with useful tournament information and special deals when onsite, and allowing you to locate friends and player locations. We will only share this information with our mapping provider for the sole purpose of providing you this service. You may opt-out of location based services at any time by editing the setting at the device level and we will retain this information long enough to provide you with the service you requested.
3. INFORMATION SHARING AND DISCLOSURE.
We may disclose personally identifiable information in response to a legal process, for example, in response to a court order or a subpoena. We also may disclose such information in response to a law enforcement agency's request, or when we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person, violations of our terms of use, to verify or enforce compliance with the policies governing our sites and applicable laws or as otherwise required or permitted by law or consistent with legal requirements
In addition, we may transfer personally identifiable information about you if we, or one of our business units, are acquired by, sold to, merged with or otherwise transferred to another entity
We may also disclose your personally identifiable information to our affiliates, agents and contractors who are involved in assisting us with any of the above activities, but we will require them to protect this information in a manner that is consistent with this privacy policy and they are not authorized to use the information for any purpose other than to carry out the services they are performing for us.
We may disclose personally identifiable information to third parties whose practices are not covered by this privacy policy(e.g., other marketers, magazine publishers, retailers, participatory databases, and non-profit organizations) that want to market products or services to you. If we desire to share personally identifiable information with persons or entities not covered by this privacy policy, we will provide you with an opportunity to opt out or block such uses either at the point of submission of your personally identifiable information or prior to any such disclosure. We will share your personally identifiable information with third parties only in the ways that are described in this privacy policy or with your permission.
If you have signed up to receive our e-mails and prefer not to receive marketing information from this site, follow the "unsubscribe" instructions provided on any marketing e-mail you receive from this Site. To provide visitors with additional or more relevant product and service opportunities, we may share non-personally identifiable information with third parties.
We may share your geo-location data with third parties for the purpose of them serving you ads for places or things in your area. You may opt out of location-based services at any time by editing your settings at the device level.
4. COOKIES & WEB BEACONS.
To enhance your online experience, we use "cookies" or similar technologies. Cookies are text files placed in your computer's browser to store your preferences. Cookies do not contain personally identifiable information; however, once you choose to furnish a site with personally identifiable information, this information may be linked to the data stored in the cookie.
We use cookies to understand Site and Internet usage and to improve or customize the content, offerings or advertisements on our sites. For example, we may use cookies to personalize your experience at our Sites (e.g., to recognize you by name when you return to a Site), save your password in password-protected areas, and enable you to use shopping carts on our sites. We also may use cookies to help us offer you products, programs, or services that may be of interest to you and to deliver relevant advertising.
We, our third party service providers, advertisers or our partners also may use cookies to manage and measure the performance of advertisements displayed on or delivered by or through the Sites. This also helps us, our service providers and partners provide more relevant advertising. For more information regarding third-party ad servers, see "Collection of Information by Third-Party Sites, Ad Servers, and Sponsors" below.
The Adobe Flash Player is an application and web tool that allows rapid development of highly dynamic content. Our Sites may employ locally stored objects (sometimes referred to as “Flash cookies”) in certain situations where we use Flash to provide special content such as video on demand, video clips or animation. Flash (and similar applications) uses this technology to remember settings, preferences and usage similar to browser cookies but Flash cookies are not managed through your web browser. You can access your Flash management tools from Adobe’s website directly.
We, our third party service providers, advertisers or our partners may also use "web beacons" or clear .gifs, tags and scripts, or similar technologies, which are small pieces of code placed on a web page, to monitor the behavior and collect data about the visitors viewing a web page. For example, web beacons may be used to count the users who visit a web page or to deliver a cookie to the browser of a visitor viewing that page. We, our third party service providers and our partners, with our permission, may share this data with third parties for purposes of third parties offering targeted advertisements and other marketing to you
You can change your privacy preferences regarding the use of cookies and similar technologies through your browser. You may set your browser to accept all cookies, block certain cookies, require your consent before a cookie is placed in your browser, or block all cookies. Blocking all cookies will affect your online experience and may prevent you from enjoying the full features offered on the Sites. Please consult the "Help" section of your browser for more information.
We use mobile analytics software to allow us to better understand the functionality of our mobile application on your phone. This software may record information such as how often you use the application, the events that occur within the application, aggregated usage, performance data, and where the application was downloaded from. We do not link the information we store within the analytics software to any personally identifiable information you submit within the mobile application.
5. COLLECTION OF INFORMATION BY THIRD-PARTY SITES, AD SERVERS, AND SPONSORS.
Some of our sites contain links to or integrations with other sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, etc., whose information practices may be different than ours. Visitors should consult the other sites' privacy notices as we have no control over information that is submitted to, or collected by, these third parties.
The Sites covered by this privacy policy may offer content (e.g., contests, sweepstakes, promotions, games, applications, or social network integrations) that is sponsored by or co-branded with identified third parties. By virtue of these relationships, the third parties may obtain personally identifiable information that visitors voluntarily submit to participate in the Site activity. We have no control over these third parties' use of this information. The Site will notify you at the time of requesting personally identifiable information if these third parties will obtain such information.
We also use the services of reputable third parties to provide us with data collection, reporting, ad response measurement, and site analytics, as well as to assist with delivery of relevant marketing messages and advertisements. These third parties may view, edit or set their own cookies. We, our third party service providers, advertisers and/or partners may also place web beacons for these third parties. The use of these technologies by these third parties is subject to their own privacy policies and is not covered by this privacy policy.
If you wish to not have this information used for the purpose of serving you interest-based ads, you may opt-out by clicking here (or if located in the European Union click here) Please note this does not opt you out of being served ads. You will continue to receive generic ads. Third parties with whom we partner to provide certain features on our site or to display advertising based upon your Web browsing activity may use LSOs such as HTML 5 or Flash to collect and store information. We use a third party service to publish ads on the Sites. When you view or click on an ad a cookie will be set to help better provide advertisements that may be of interest to you on the Sites and other Web sites. You may opt-out of the use of this cookie by visiting the page here. Various browsers may offer their own management tools for removing HTML5 LSOs.
PGA Tour utilizes a third party service for targeting purposes. This service uses a variety of techniques including cookie-less device recognition technologies to recognize the user, and their activities across the Sites and other sites for the purpose of targeted marketing by us and other companies that utilize this service. If you wish to opt-out of this service, please visit the opt-out page here. Please be aware that this will not opt you out of advertising in general, but only in relation to this service.
6. INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER.
The Sites operate globally so it is necessary to transfer your information internationally. In particular, your information will likely be transferred to and processed in the United States where many of our central databases operate. The data protection and other laws of other countries may not be as comprehensive as those in your country. Please be assured that we take reasonable steps to ensure that your privacy is protected. By using this site you consent to your information being collected, used and transferred as set forth in this privacy policy.
We participate in and have certified compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework. We are committed to subjecting all personal data received from European Union (EU) member countries, in reliance on the Privacy Shield Framework, to the Framework’s applicable Principles. To learn more about the Privacy Shield Framework, visit the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Privacy Shield List at https://www.privacyshield.gov/list.
We are responsible for the processing of personal data we receive, under the Privacy Shield Framework, and subsequently transfer to a third party acting as an agent on our behalf. We comply with the Privacy Shield Principles for all onward transfers of personal data from the EU, including the onward transfer liability provisions.
With respect to personal data received or transferred pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, we are subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
If you have an unresolved privacy or data use concern that we have not addressed satisfactorily, please contact our U.S.-based third party dispute resolution provider (free of charge) at https://feedback-form.truste.com/watchdog/request.
Under certain conditions, more fully described on the Privacy Shield website (https://www.privacyshield.gov/article?id=How-to-Submit-a-Complaint), you may invoke binding arbitration when other dispute resolution procedures have been exhausted.
PGATOUR.com complies with the U.S. - Swiss Safe Harbor framework as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal data from Switzerland. PGATOUR.com has certified that it adheres to the Safe Harbor Privacy Principles of notice, choice, onward transfer, security, data integrity, access, and enforcement. To learn more about the Safe Harbor program, and to view PGATOUR.com’s certification, please visit http://www.export.gov/safeharbor/.
7. OUR COMMITMENT TO SECURITY.
The security of your personally identifiable information is important to us. We have put in place reasonable physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to safeguard and help prevent unauthorized access, to maintain data security, and to use correctly the information we collect online. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. If you have any questions about security on the Sites, you can contact us at dotcomfeedback@pgatourhq.com.
8. HOW YOU CAN ACCESS OR CORRECT INFORMATION.
Access to personally identifiable information that is collected from our sites and that we maintain may be available to you. For example, if you created a password-protected account within our site, you can access that account to review the information you provided.
You may also send an e-mail or letter to the following e-mail or street address requesting access to, deletion of or correction of your personally identifiable information. For verification purposes please include your first name, last name, e-mail address and the password you use for such service. We will endeavor to respond to your request to access within 30 days.
PGA TOUR Digital Marketing Department 13000 Sawgrass Village Circle Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 email: support@pgatourfeedback.zendesk.com.
9. HOW TO CONTACT US.
If you have any questions or concerns about the online privacy policy for this Site or its implementation you may contact us at support@pgatourfeedback.zendesk.com.
10. UPDATES & EFFECTIVE DATE.
From time to time, we may update this privacy policy. We will notify you about material changes in the way we treat personally identifiable information by placing a notice on our site prior to making changes. We encourage you to periodically check back and review this policy so that you always will know what information we collect, how we use it, and to whom we disclose it.