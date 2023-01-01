Know Before You Go
Welcome PGA TOUR Fans!
The PGA TOUR and its tournaments provide action-packed activity for fans of all ages. As always, the safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our number one priority. The PGA TOUR has developed measures to promote a safe environment and quality experience on the golf course. Please visit your local tournament’s website for more information on local procedures and guidelines.
PGA TOUR App
Stay close to the action at every PGA TOUR tournament by downloading the PGA TOUR Mobile App. The PGA TOUR App provides fans access to event information, tee times, real-time leaderboard scoring, play-by-play, video highlights, news, statistics, 3D shot tracking, and more.
Arrival
All persons and items are subject to search prior to being granted access to a tournament. Persons found to be in possession of prohibited items or bags that exceed the permitted size specifications will be asked to return those items to their vehicle before being allowed to board shuttles or enter the tournament grounds. The tournament may not provide a “bag check” facility, so attendees are urged not to bring prohibited items.
Autographs
To enhance the autograph experience for all spectators, while allowing players to properly prepare and compete, the PGA TOUR has established the following guidelines:
• Autographs can only be obtained at designated Autograph Zones
• On-course autographs are not permitted. This includes, but is not limited to, tees, fairways, greens, and practice areas during practice rounds and tournament rounds.
Bag Policy
No bags larger than 6”x6” (including carrying cases, backpacks, camera bags, or chair bags) are permitted through the gates. No clear, plastic, vinyl, or other carry items larger than 12”x6”x12” are permitted through the gates. For more information, please visit PGA TOUR Prohibited Items.
Chairs
Lounge or oversized chairs with extended footrests, or seat cushions in a carrying case with pockets or compartments are not permitted through the gates. Collapsible chairs without chair bags and seat cushions that do not require a carrying case or have pockets or compartments are permitted. All portable chairs must be removed from the course each night.
Food and Beverage
At the tournament’s discretion, food many enter the tournament in a clear, resealable, plastic bag not to exceed the size of a one (1) gallon bag. Outside beverages or coolers are not permitted. For more information on tournament policies, please visit the tournament website.
Health and Safety
If you begin to feel ill on-site, please return safely home or seek medical attention at a First Aid Tent. While the PGA TOUR and tournaments will continue to ensure all areas are routinely cleaned and sanitized, sanitization and handwashing are encouraged throughout your time onsite.
Onsite Transactions and Payments
In partnership with Mastercard®, the PGA TOUR has worked to enable contactless payments across key point of sale locations on-course so guests can purchase the things they love using a safer cashless method in a clean environment. At PGA TOUR tournaments, guests are encouraged to “tap-and-go” with their contactless credit card at checkout at applicable events and vendors.
Parking and Rideshare
Parking and rideshare are available at PGA TOUR tournaments. Please visit the tournament website for the most current parking and rideshare information for your local tournament.
Personal Transportation Devices
Segways, motorized scooters, or other personal transportation devices are permitted when used as a mobility aid by individuals with mobility impairment. No motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles (whether or not motor-driven), skateboards, hoverboards, or similar devices will be permitted to be operated on or within tournament property.
Pets
No pets, except for service animals, are permitted through the gates.
Prohibited Items
Ticketing, Will Call, & Customer Service
Guests are required to present a valid ticket to enter tournament grounds and may proceed through the gates once a valid scan has been registered. For full PGA TOUR Ticket Terms, click here.
Limited Will Call may be available at PGA TOUR tournaments, and all tournaments offer ticketing customer service. Guests are strongly encouraged to distribute and download tickets in advance of the tournament. For more information on will call at your local event, please visit the tournament website.
Tournament Guidelines
Guests must comply with all PGA TOUR and tournament guidelines, including the PGA TOUR Fan Code of Conduct. For more information related to attending your local PGA TOUR event (including local policies, tickets, refunds, rain checks, parking/rideshare, or other spectator information) please visit the tournament website.
Weather Policy
The PGA TOUR Weather Policy is in effect at all tournaments. Please observe on-course scoreboards for weather messages and follow all instructions provided by the tournament, which may include seeking safe shelter or exiting the premises. In the event of dangerous weather – avoid the following: hilltops/high places; golf carts; temporary structures; trees; wire fencing.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 07: Cameron Davis of Australia plays a shot from a bunker on the tenth hole during the second round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
REP Our Game
The PGA TOUR has the best fans in sports. By attending a PGA TOUR event - and as part of the PGA TOUR family - spectators are expected to behave appropriately by Respecting the Game, Enjoying Responsibly, and Playing by the Rules. For more information on proper versus improper fan behavior at PGA TOUR events, please view the full Fan Code of Conduct (below).
Respect the Game
The game of golf has historically been one of decorum, civility, and sportsmanship, and you as a spectator play an important role in helping to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all. When attending a PGA TOUR event, please Respect the Game by watching your distance and behavior toward the athletes, not interfering with the competition, and spectating in a safe and orderly manner.
Enjoy Responsibly
PGA TOUR events are more than just an opportunity to witness the best golfers in the world perform. Our events offer unforgettable memories and activities for families and individuals of all ages. While on-site, please Enjoy Responsibly, and respect all competitors, staff, and fellow spectators. Those 21 and up who are enjoying alcoholic beverages are expected to do so in a safe and orderly manner.
Play by the Rules
Each year, more than 100,000 people volunteer their time in helping tournaments provide a safe and memorable experience for our fans. Please Play by the Rules by ensuring that your actions reflect the values found in the official Fan Code of Conduct (below) and that you treat these volunteers, the golf course, and the many staff and vendors with respect.
PGA TOUR CODE OF CONDUCT
The PGA TOUR is committed to fostering an inclusive environment where individuals of all backgrounds are treated with respect for the benefit of the health, safety, and welfare of all. Everyone on property is expected to contribute to a welcoming and safe environment by refraining from and reporting any unsafe, disruptive or harassing behavior. By coming onto the tournament grounds, you accept that you will be subject to expulsion and the loss of ticket and/or credential privileges for the following breaches of etiquette:
1. Refusal to abide by any posted tournament policies including but not limited to:
- PGA TOUR mask policy (developed in accordance with CDC guidelines)
- State and/or local mask regulations
2. Making rude, vulgar or other inappropriate comments or gestures or any words or actions that undermine the inclusive and welcoming nature of the game; Verbal or physical harassment of players, caddies, volunteers, officials, staff, guests and/or spectators; Distracting a player or any disruption of play; Throwing objects; Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, unsafe or illegal in nature; Failing to follow the instruction of a tournament official, staff, volunteer, or security personnel.
3. Anyone consuming alcoholic beverages is expected to do so in a responsible manner. Impaired or overly intoxicated individuals will be removed from tournament grounds and are subject to further consequence involving local law enforcement.
The tournament reserves the right to deny entry or dismiss any individual displaying inappropriate behavior or violating the Code of Conduct. Guests in violation will be subject to expulsion without refund. Hospitality Package holders and/or their guests are subject to revocation of their hospitality ticket for the remainder of the tournament. All individuals hereby agree and are willing to adhere to the aforementioned provisions.