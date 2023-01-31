Internships
PGA TOUR Internships
The PGA TOUR is actively seeking new talent who want to grow a career on the business side of golf. And you don’t even have to play golf!
Your journey begins here in beautiful Northeast Florida and on the campus of our state-of-art headquarters. Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, but recruited from all over the country, the TOUR’s renown Internship Program – now in its 26th year – is the ideal opportunity to explore the golf business: communication, technology, finance, media entertainment, data analytics, marketing and more. Join a select few who will participate in this 8-week program which provides development opportunity to currently enrolled students.
The TOUR’s internship program is a critical talent pipeline for the organization. Our continued investment ensures a world-class experience for our summer interns who work on meaningful projects, are exposed to multiple teams and are a major part of our community.
While a love of the game is certainly appreciated, knowing how to play is not a prerequisite for the internship. Your summer experience will be enhanced by activities and projects that will allow you to gain a full picture of how the PGA TOUR and other golf organizations work together to support our players, charities and events both domestic and international.
For interns who successfully complete the summer internship, there may be opportunities for full-time virtual fall internships.
Eligibility: As of May 2023, all applicants must be enrolled in a graduate degree program or be enrolled in an undergraduate degree program and be a rising junior or senior.
Note: All interns must be legally permitted to work in the United States. International students must be currently enrolled at a U.S. college or university and obtain all visas and employment authorizations prior to the start of the internship. We strongly encourage these students to begin this process early as it may require several months to complete. Contact the International Student Advisor at your university for specific information and requirements.
The 2023 PGA TOUR Summer Internship Program application window will open in October 2022 and close on January 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM.
The dates of 2023 PGA TOUR Internship Program are June 5 – July 28, 2023.