Hospitality: Terms & Conditions

4. INVENTORY. TOUR shall not be obligated to provide the Inventory until TOUR receives full and timely payment of the Investment from Purchaser. TOUR reserves the right to modify the Tournament Location and/or Dates in its sole discretion and/or to substitute any Inventory item with an item of equal or greater value. TOUR will notify Purchaser of any such modification via regular mail and/or email. Purchaser shall receive the Inventory at such rescheduled or relocated Tournament. No such modification shall entitle Purchaser to a refund of the Investment. Hotel accommodations, if any, are single room, double occupancy unless otherwise explicitly detailed in the Inventory. Charges for security/damage deposits, parking, baggage, gratuities, resort, service and other amenities, including food and beverage, are not included unless explicitly detailed in the Inventory and are responsibility of guest(s) on arrival. Some such charges may be mandatory. Photo identification and valid credit card must be presented at check-in. Check-in, check-out, package handling and minimum age requirements vary by property. Rooms still occupied after the designated check-out time may incur charges, which are the responsibility of the guest(s). TOUR does not guarantee the standard, class, or fitness for purpose of any accommodation or service. Purchaser acknowledges that any section, row and/or seating numbers that may be included on electronic tickets are for inventory purposes only and unless expressly agreed herein do not reflect any actual and/or reserved seating location. Purchaser responsible to provide advance notice of anticipated special needs for disabled guests. Neither Purchaser nor any guest will receive points or any other benefits in conjunction with any reward or loyalty program in association with hotel room nights included in Inventory. All transportation, if any, subject to zero tolerance policy with respect to disorderly or disruptive behavior by passengers. Any minor passengers must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Drivers follow designated routes that are not subject to change in response to passenger request. Golf, if any, included in Inventory subject to compliance with course rules and regulations and dates of availability/expiration. Charges for carts, caddies, equipment rental, food and beverages are not included unless explicitly detailed in the Inventory and are the responsibility of Purchaser or guest(s). Pace of play and clothing policies vary by property. Media included in Inventory, if any, subject to advertising guidelines and policies of platform where such media is placed.