PGA TOUR Americas

Video Bundle
What are you getting?
- Reach PGA TOUR fans across PGA TOUR digital platforms, as well as TOUR content licensed distributed video platforms and channels
- Live streaming mid-roll commercials within NBC/Golf Channel and CBS Simulcasts
- Video-on-demand assets on PGA TOUR digital platforms (pre, mid, post) and distributed partners (web and CTV)
- Element: 0:15 video
|Video Asset Requirements
|Resolution
|1080p - 1920 x 1080
|Required Length
|0:15 seconds
|File Type
|.mp4, .mov
|Frame Rate
|29.97 *Exactly
|File Size
|Up to 50MB
|Max # of Creative Versions
|3
|Codec
|H.264 MP4 & VP8 WebM, MOV, AVI
|Bitrate
|>15,000 kbps
|Audio Codec
|AAC / MP3 / MP4
PGA TOUR VIDEO PACKAGE / SIMULCAST & VOD
- NBC/Golf Channel Simulcast: Requires an .mp4 file; optional 1x1 tag (non-skip :15)
- CBS Simulcast: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
- PGATOUR.com: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
- YouTube: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
- Syndication: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
- CTV: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
Creative Best Practices
- For increased VCR recommend :06s videos for PGATOUR.com and YouTube
- If multiple videos are provided; please provide weighting for video rotation
- VPAID is not accepted