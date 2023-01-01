PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Video Bundle

What are you getting?

  • Reach PGA TOUR fans across PGA TOUR digital platforms, as well as TOUR content licensed distributed video platforms and channels
  • Live streaming mid-roll commercials within NBC/Golf Channel and CBS Simulcasts
  • Video-on-demand assets on PGA TOUR digital platforms (pre, mid, post) and distributed partners (web and CTV)
  • Element: 0:15 video

Video Asset Requirements
Resolution1080p - 1920 x 1080
Required Length0:15 seconds
File Type.mp4, .mov
Frame Rate29.97 *Exactly
File SizeUp to 50MB
Max # of Creative Versions3
CodecH.264 MP4 & VP8 WebM, MOV, AVI
Bitrate>15,000 kbps
Audio CodecAAC / MP3 / MP4

PGA TOUR VIDEO PACKAGE / SIMULCAST & VOD

  • NBC/Golf Channel Simulcast: Requires an .mp4 file; optional 1x1 tag (non-skip :15)
  • CBS Simulcast: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
  • PGATOUR.com: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
  • YouTube: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (skippable :15)
  • Syndication: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)
  • CTV: Site-served or 3P VAST tag (non-skip :15)

Creative Best Practices

  • For increased VCR recommend :06s videos for PGATOUR.com and YouTube
  • If multiple videos are provided; please provide weighting for video rotation
  • VPAID is not accepted
PGA TOUR Americas
Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.