PGA TOUR Americas

Ticker Sponsorship
What are you getting?
- The ticker sponsorship aligns your brand logo with the live scoring ticker presence across all PGATOUR.COM pages (excluding the leaderboard).
- The ticker is also sticky to the top of the viewing window and moves with the user as they navigate the website. This sponsorship is sold on a flat rate with 25% share of voice.
Creative Best Practices
- Send a high-quality color/dark logo that will be placed on a white background.
- Horizontal logo preferred to better fit the ad space. Vertical logos will appear small and hard to read
- Do not include taglines or brand messaging along with the logo, text will appear too small
Image Specifications
|Desktop
|150x36
|Mobile
|88x31
|File Type
|.png, .svg. eps