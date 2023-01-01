PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

What are you getting?

  • The ticker sponsorship aligns your brand logo with the live scoring ticker presence across all PGATOUR.COM pages (excluding the leaderboard).
  • The ticker is also sticky to the top of the viewing window and moves with the user as they navigate the website. This sponsorship is sold on a flat rate with 25% share of voice.


Creative Best Practices

  • Send a high-quality color/dark logo that will be placed on a white background.
  • Horizontal logo preferred to better fit the ad space. Vertical logos will appear small and hard to read
  • Do not include taglines or brand messaging along with the logo, text will appear too small

Image Specifications

Desktop150x36
Mobile88x31
File Type.png, .svg. eps
