Permissions via Meta Business Suite:

This is the recommended approach to set up a branded content partnership since it unlocks both organic and ad permissions. If this permission is approved, future posts or ads don't need separate permission requests. This will also allow any post that tags the advertiser to be boosted by the advertiser. Posts can be tagged using any of the following: paid partnership label, collab post, @ mentions, people tags, or product tags.

"Instagram > Settings > Creator/Business > Partnership Ads > Manage Ad Permissions: Brand Partners"