PGA TOUR Americas

Live Stream - Video
What are you getting?
Align your brand with premium PGA TOUR live-golf coverage across all of our live streaming and simulcast partners, including pre-roll and mid-roll placements on responsive web and apps. Advertising opportunities consist within both PGA TOUR LIVE and simulcast coverage, across broadcast partners including ESPN+, NBC, Golf Channel, and CBS.
For more in-depth information and additional video specifications, please refer to our comprehensive specification sheet available here.
|NBC & Golf Channel Streaming Video Asset Requirements
|Creative Length
|0:15
|Platform Support
|Desktop, App, OTT
|Dimensions
|1920x1080.
|Frame Rate
|29.97 *Exactly
|Formats
|MP4
MOV
|Max # of Creative Versions
|5
|File Size
|500MB
|Bitrate
|Mezz file 15,000 kbps Minimum.
High, Med, Low variable based on bitrate.
|Video Codec
|H.264
Apple Pro-Res
DV / DVC Pro NTSC (DV25)
DVC Pro NTSC (DV50)
|Audio Specs
|Between -6db and -12 db. Linear PCM - Little Eldian or AAC. Stereo Mix. 48.000 kHz. 16-bit.
|CBS Streaming Video Asset Requirements
Scenesetter/Billboard
|Creative Length
|0:05
|Platform Support
|Desktop, App, OTT
|Dimensions
|1920x1080
|Frame Rate
|29.97 *Exactly
|Formats
|VAST 2.0VAST 3.0MP4
|Max # of Creative Versions
|5
|File Size
|100MB
|Bitrate
|15,000 - 30,000 kbps
|Video Codec
|H.264
Apple Pro-Res
Interlaced video is not accepted
|Audio Specs
|2 Channels only
AAC Codec
192 KBPS minimum
16 or 24 bit only
48 kHz Sample Rate,
Audio Loudness Average: -24 LUFS +/- 2 LUFS based on ATSC A/85 Measurement standard
Max Peak: Should be between -8db and -10db never to exceed -6db
|CBS Streaming Video Asset Requirements
Pre-Roll & Mid-Roll Video Commerical
|Creative Length
|0:15
|Platform Support
|Desktop, App, OTT
|Dimensions
|1920x1080
|Frame Rate
|29.97 *Exactly
|Formats
|VAST 2.0VAST 3.0MP4
|Max # of Creative Versions
|5
|File Size
|100MB
|Bitrate
|15,000 - 30,000 kbps
|Video Codec
|H.264
Apple Pro-Res
Interlaced video is not accepted
|Audio Specs
|2 Channels only
AAC Codec
192 KBPS minimum
16 or 24 bit only
48 kHz Sample Rate,
Audio Loudness Average: -24 LUFS +/- 2 LUFS based on ATSC A/85 Measurement standard
Max Peak: Should be between -8db and -10db never to exceed -6db
|CBS Streaming Video Asset Requirements
VAST Video Tags (Pre-Roll & Mid-Roll)
|Creative Length
|0:15
|Platform Support
|Desktop, App, OTT
|Dimensions
|1920x1080
|Frame Rate
|29.97 *Exactly
|Formats
|VAST 2.0VAST 3.0
|Max # of Creative Versions
|5
|File Size
|Mezz - 1.7GB
|Bitrate
|15,000 - 30,000 kbps
|Video Codec
|H.264
Apple Pro-Res
Interlaced video is not accepted
|Audio Specs
|2 Channels only
AAC Codec
192 KBPS minimum
16 or 24 bit only
48 kHz Sample Rate,
Audio Loudness Average: -24 LUFS +/- 2 LUFS based on ATSC A/85 Measurement standard
Max Peak: Should be between -8db and -10db never to exceed -6db
|ESPN+ Streaming Video Asset Requirements
|Creative Length
|0:15
|Platform Support
|Desktop, App, OTT
|Dimensions
|1280x720
1920x1080.
|Frame Rate
|29.97 *Exactly
|Formats
|VAST 2.0
MP4
MPEG-2
MOV
|Max # of Creative Versions
|5
|File Size
|100MB
50MB (VAST 2.0)
|Bitrate
|>10,000 kbps (MP4/MOV)
>15,000 kbps (MPEG)
VAST: Two MP4's Required
- At least one video creative 1,500 kbps or less
- At least one video creative between 2,000 - 5,000 kbps
|Video Codec
|H.264 Compression
|Audio Specs
|- Bitrate: 192 kbps
- Formats: AAC (MP5/MOV); FFDShow (MPEG)
- Audio loudness must be set to 24LKFS +/- 2dB (per the 2009-2010 U.S. CALM act S.2847)