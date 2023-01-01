PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Live Stream - Video

What are you getting?

Align your brand with premium PGA TOUR live-golf coverage across all of our live streaming and simulcast partners, including pre-roll and mid-roll placements on responsive web and apps. Advertising opportunities consist within both PGA TOUR LIVE and simulcast coverage, across broadcast partners including ESPN+, NBC, Golf Channel, and CBS.

For more in-depth information and additional video specifications, please refer to our comprehensive specification sheet available here.

NBC & Golf Channel Streaming Video Asset Requirements
Creative Length0:15
Platform SupportDesktop, App, OTT
Dimensions1920x1080.
Frame Rate29.97 *Exactly
FormatsMP4
MOV
Max # of Creative Versions5
File Size500MB
BitrateMezz file 15,000 kbps Minimum.

High, Med, Low variable based on bitrate.
Video CodecH.264
Apple Pro-Res
DV / DVC Pro NTSC (DV25)
DVC Pro NTSC (DV50)
Audio SpecsBetween -6db and -12 db. Linear PCM - Little Eldian or AAC. Stereo Mix. 48.000 kHz. 16-bit.
CBS Streaming Video Asset Requirements

Scenesetter/Billboard
Creative Length0:05
Platform SupportDesktop, App, OTT
Dimensions1920x1080
Frame Rate29.97 *Exactly
FormatsVAST 2.0VAST 3.0MP4
Max # of Creative Versions5
File Size100MB
Bitrate15,000 - 30,000 kbps
Video CodecH.264
Apple Pro-Res
Interlaced video is not accepted
Audio Specs2 Channels only
AAC Codec
192 KBPS minimum
16 or 24 bit only
48 kHz Sample Rate,
Audio Loudness Average: -24 LUFS +/- 2 LUFS based on ATSC A/85 Measurement standard

Max Peak: Should be between -8db and -10db never to exceed -6db

CBS Streaming Video Asset Requirements

Pre-Roll & Mid-Roll Video Commerical
Creative Length0:15
Platform SupportDesktop, App, OTT
Dimensions1920x1080
Frame Rate29.97 *Exactly
FormatsVAST 2.0VAST 3.0MP4
Max # of Creative Versions5
File Size100MB
Bitrate15,000 - 30,000 kbps
Video CodecH.264
Apple Pro-Res
Interlaced video is not accepted
Audio Specs2 Channels only
AAC Codec
192 KBPS minimum
16 or 24 bit only
48 kHz Sample Rate,
Audio Loudness Average: -24 LUFS +/- 2 LUFS based on ATSC A/85 Measurement standard

Max Peak: Should be between -8db and -10db never to exceed -6db

CBS Streaming Video Asset Requirements

VAST Video Tags (Pre-Roll & Mid-Roll)
Creative Length0:15
Platform SupportDesktop, App, OTT
Dimensions1920x1080
Frame Rate29.97 *Exactly
FormatsVAST 2.0VAST 3.0
Max # of Creative Versions5
File SizeMezz - 1.7GB
Bitrate15,000 - 30,000 kbps
Video CodecH.264
Apple Pro-Res
Interlaced video is not accepted
Audio Specs2 Channels only
AAC Codec
192 KBPS minimum
16 or 24 bit only
48 kHz Sample Rate,
Audio Loudness Average: -24 LUFS +/- 2 LUFS based on ATSC A/85 Measurement standard

Max Peak: Should be between -8db and -10db never to exceed -6db
ESPN+ Streaming Video Asset Requirements
Creative Length0:15
Platform SupportDesktop, App, OTT
Dimensions1280x720
1920x1080.
Frame Rate29.97 *Exactly
FormatsVAST 2.0
MP4
MPEG-2
MOV
Max # of Creative Versions5
File Size100MB
50MB (VAST 2.0)
Bitrate>10,000 kbps (MP4/MOV)
>15,000 kbps (MPEG)
VAST: Two MP4's Required
- At least one video creative 1,500 kbps or less
- At least one video creative between 2,000 - 5,000 kbps
Video CodecH.264 Compression
Audio Specs- Bitrate: 192 kbps
- Formats: AAC (MP5/MOV); FFDShow (MPEG)
- Audio loudness must be set to 24LKFS +/- 2dB (per the 2009-2010 U.S. CALM act S.2847)
PGA TOUR Americas
