PGA TOUR Americas

Email Marketing

Fan Connect
Dedicated Send
The Starter

FAN CONNECT

What are you getting?

  • Significant placement in an email that goes out to the PGA TOUR’s full domestic database.
  • This email is sent almost every week and reaches our most-engaged fans.

Specifications
Image600x300
File Type.png or HTML
Headline3-6 words
Body Copy20-25 words (100 characters)
CTA Button2-3 words (10 characters)
SupportsDesktop and mobile

THE STARTER

What are you getting?

  • 100% SOV sponsorship of the weekly Starter Newsletter with display banner and "presented by" logo placement
  • Banner sizes are 300x250 and 970x250 (optional 728x90)
  • Optional presented by logo placements in a weekly newsletter focused on fantasy golf.
  • This email is delivered to engaged subscribers every Wednesday.

Presented By Logo - Specifications
Image318x108
File Type.png, .svg, .eps
Includepresented by text
SupportsDesktop and mobile

DEDICATED SEND

What are you getting?

  • 100% SOV of dedicated brand email to the PGA TOUR database

Requirements
Lead Time10 business days
File TypeHTML .zip file; include all images
CopySubject line and plain text creative as .txt attachment
Supression Fileany names or segments that are NOT to receive the campaign
Email(s)Test and Seed email addresess for approval process

