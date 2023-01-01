PGA TOUR Americas

Email Marketing
FAN CONNECT
What are you getting?
- Significant placement in an email that goes out to the PGA TOUR’s full domestic database.
- This email is sent almost every week and reaches our most-engaged fans.
|Specifications
|Image
|600x300
|File Type
|.png or HTML
|Headline
|3-6 words
|Body Copy
|20-25 words (100 characters)
|CTA Button
|2-3 words (10 characters)
|Supports
|Desktop and mobile
THE STARTER
What are you getting?
- 100% SOV sponsorship of the weekly Starter Newsletter with display banner and "presented by" logo placement
- Banner sizes are 300x250 and 970x250 (optional 728x90)
- Optional presented by logo placements in a weekly newsletter focused on fantasy golf.
- This email is delivered to engaged subscribers every Wednesday.
|Presented By Logo - Specifications
|Image
|318x108
|File Type
|.png, .svg, .eps
|Include
|presented by text
|Supports
|Desktop and mobile
DEDICATED SEND
What are you getting?
- 100% SOV of dedicated brand email to the PGA TOUR database
|Requirements
|Lead Time
|10 business days
|File Type
|HTML .zip file; include all images
|Copy
|Subject line and plain text creative as .txt attachment
|Supression File
|any names or segments that are NOT to receive the campaign
|Email(s)
|Test and Seed email addresess for approval process