Takeaways from 2020 Korn Ferry Tour slate, Return to Golf

THE 25 … SO FAR

Usually at this point in a calendar year, The 25 will have played their first couple of PGA TOUR events and begun to rack up FedExCup points. Alas, the 2020 season did not allow for a Korn Ferry Tour graduating class, but many players are now in prime position to chase The 25 PGA TOUR cards that will be awarded next summer.

Here are some highlights from The 25, as it stands right now.

• Taylor Pendrith (No. 2): Pendrith did not pick up a club for nine weeks during the COVID-19 hiatus while he returned to his native Canada to rest a nagging shoulder injury and get engaged to his longtime girlfriend Meg. Out of the gates after the break, he went on a hot streak that included results of T3-2-T2-T2. He added four more top-15s before the end of the year, plus a top-25 at the U.S. Open to boot.

• Brandon Wu (No. 4): After beginning the season on conditional status, the Stanford alum bolstered his position in the reshuffle via a top-10 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, and he hasn’t looked back. Wu won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, and he finished T2 at the Orange County National Championship to put a bow on the year.

• Lee Hodges (No. 6): Hodges missed just one cut during the Return to Golf and had seven top-20 finishes, including a win at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.

• Greyson Sigg (No. 7): Sigg had one of the most consistent seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour this side of Will Zalatoris – he missed just two cuts and had 14 top-25 results in the 18 events where he found the weekend. His best two results of the year came in his last four starts. Even without a victory, his steady play (he’s first on Tour in All-Around Ranking) has been rewarded with an excellent spot on The 25 going into 2021.

• Curtis Thompson (No. 14): Thompson was co-medalist at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2019 after saying he was thinking about giving up the game entirely. This has been a bit of a redemption year for him, culminating with a victory at the Evans Scholars Invitational in September. He’s now in prime position to earn a PGA TOUR card.