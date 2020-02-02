Korn Ferry Tour turns 30, stays true to origins as PGA TOUR proving ground

Considering the Tour’s role in developing the next generation of TOUR pros, 30 years running, instinct might be to take its presence for granted.

History indicates this is not the case, as prior to the formation of the Hogan Tour, the path to the PGA TOUR was not nearly as definitive.

As the modern era of professional golf dawned, the game lacked a direct path to the PGA TOUR. Players who successfully navigate Q-School merely earned the right to compete in Monday qualifying; qualifiers who made the cut would advance to the next week’s event, and top-25 finishers earned the right to compete in that same event the following year.

Players needed to finish in the top-60 on the money list in order to maintain exempt status for the following year; otherwise, a return to Q-School was in order, and the cycle repeated.

Spearheaded by Beman and players like Gary McCord, the All-Exempt TOUR was instituted for the 1983 season. The top-125 money winners would retain fully exempt TOUR status – a practice that continues to this day – and the top-50 finishers at the autumn Qualifying Tournament would earn the next spots in the newly instituted Priority Ranking that would be used to determine player access to tournament fields. For the first time, players from Q-School would be reasonably assured of tournament entry without reliance on Monday qualifying.

“A landmark departure from long established policy,” wrote the New York Times’ John Radosta in a January 3, 1983 article.

In conjunction with the creation of the All-Exempt TOUR, the PGA TOUR introduced the Tournament Players Series, a 10-event circuit with fields comprised of conditional TOUR members who finished outside the top-50 at Q-School, PGA of America members, and players aged 40-49 who had previously held TOUR membership.

The Tournament Players Series held roots in the previous decade’s less formalized ‘Second Tour’ events – where players who failed to gain entry into the prior week’s TOUR event via Monday qualifying could compete in a tournament near the following week’s TOUR stop – and was intended to develop the game’s next generation while also providing playing opportunities for PGA members and longtime pros honing their game for the now-PGA TOUR Champions.

A variety of problems held back the TPS, which never fully took hold in the game’s landscape and was phased out after three seasons.

Beman, whose competitive career progressed from Monday qualifier to four-time TOUR winner, refused to abandon the idea of a comprehensive developmental circuit.

Without the ability to set a schedule, players had to make difficult choices regarding where they would pursue their professional dreams. Some went to Canada. Some played state opens and various mini-tour events in the southwest and southeast. A few went to South America.

Several went to Asia.

“There was a (recruiter) who went to Q-School – 1-50 got TOUR cards, and he started at 51,” Caffey recalls. “’If you want to play the Asian Tour,’ he’d say, ‘Here’s what you need to do. January 20, there’s a flight from Los Angeles to Malaysia, and you need to be on that. The bus will pick you up, and you’re playing 10 or 11 in a row.’”

Informed by the sponsorship shortcomings of TPS, Beman felt that for a developmental circuit to stand the test of time, it would likely need to be backed by a season-long umbrella sponsor, so that the responsibility of prize money wouldn’t fall on local communities.

At an August 1988 meeting, the TOUR Policy Board approved the concept of a new Tour to launch in 1990 – with the caveat that a corporate umbrella sponsor must be secured.

The Hogan Company became that sponsor. In December 1988, Beman agreed to a handshake deal with Cosmo Worldwide CEO Minoru Isutani (who had purchased the Hogan Golf Co. that year), and shortly thereafter traveled to Fort Worth to inform Ben Hogan and receive the all-time great’s blessing.

On January 4, 1989, the PGA TOUR and Ben Hogan Co. publicly announced the formation of the Ben Hogan Tour, a 30-event series with standardized $100,000 purses (one tournament was played for $150,000).