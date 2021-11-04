  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    PGA TOUR University alum Jonathan Brightwell scrambles to first-round lead at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage

  Jonathan Brightwell fired a 64 on Thursday to lead. (Keyur Khamar/PGATOUR.COM)