Takeaways from Club Car Championship: Jack Maguire's career-changing Sunday in Savannah

David Skinns was not alone on the 18th green when his winning putt rolled in – his wife, three sons and mother were on hand to witness the 41-year-old’s third career win on the Korn Ferry Tour. Two of Skinns’ three boys play youth baseball, and his five-year-old, Bennett, had a game on the schedule this past weekend. When the family found out the game would be canceled, they hit the road for Savannah. Less than an hour into the drive, the cancelation was reversed. Skinns and his wife left the decision to Bennett. “You ask a 5-year-old if you want to go on a trip or you want to stay home, he’s going to pick the trip every time,” Skinns said. “Kristin made the spontaneous decision when it was canceled to make the five-hour drive down here, which isn’t like her, so I was proud of her for making that decision. It wouldn’t have worked out better. They managed to win the baseball game without him, so that was good. Just worked out so great.”