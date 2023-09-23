Chandler Phillips, Norman Xiong share 54-hole lead at Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship

Phillips on what he learned from winning an event earlier this season… “That you don't have to do anything crazy. That's what really showed me in the beginning of the year. I mean, I played four solid rounds there. I didn't go low any of the rounds, I just played four solid rounds and I ended up on top. Not many places you can do that out here, play four solid rounds and do that. But when you get on a course like this and like Exuma – Exuma, there's a lot of trouble out there. So more than likely you're not going to have any penalty shots in the round, down like at that tournament, and I didn't for four days. I never had one penalty shot, and it was good. But a course like this, I think it's even more like you don't have to do anything crazy. I mean, I shot 5-under the first round. Amazing round. I played great. I shoot 1-over and then I shoot 2-under and I'm tied for the lead. I'm right there in it, and I haven't done anything super crazy. I mean, I'm chipping it really good and I'm putting it pretty well. So we'll see what it does tomorrow.”