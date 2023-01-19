Chandler Phillips cards four back-nine birdies to win The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

“It will probably sink in after my first beer,” Phillips said of the victory. “I kept doing what I was doing and didn’t really try to force anything. I made a bad bogey on No. 17. Honestly, I hadn’t seen the scoreboard. I didn’t look at it. I didn’t know where I was, but I was really thinking that, ‘Here we go again … just screwed myself again.’ But other than that, I just played really solid, didn’t do anything really crazy or anything. Kept the ball in play.”