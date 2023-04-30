Three players share lead at HomeTown Lenders Championship

Ben Kohles on how The Ledges meshes with his playing style… “I love the course, it's awesome. It fits my game great. I've been hitting it good off the tee, so I've just been putting the ball in the fairway almost every hole and having a lot of looks for birdie. Haven’t really missed many greens the whole week so far. That's kind of the strength of my game is hitting a lot of greens. Hopefully tomorrow we can keep it rolling.”