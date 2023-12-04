ISPS Handa All-Abilities Competition at World Champions Cup to showcase top players in World Ranking for Golfers with Disability

The teams will play three nine-hole Singles matches, using the same points format as the World Champions Cup . A total of three points will be awarded on each hole based on each player's individual result. The player with the lowest score on each hole will receive two points. The player with the second-lowest score on a hole will receive one point. The player with the highest score will receive no points. Whenever players finish with the same score on a hole, they will be awarded the same number of points. If two players finish with the lowest score on a hole, each will receive one and a half points. The third player, finishing with the highest score, will receive no points. If all three players finish with the same score on a hole, each will receive one point.