The 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season marks the 17th edition of the FedExCup, a season-long points competition offering a $75 million bonus pool. TOUR members earn FedExCup points based on their finish at each tournament, with an emphasis placed on wins and finishes. The top 70 players in the FedExCup at the completion of the Wyndham Championship advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, a series of three events that feature a progressive cut. The first two FedExCup Playoffs events offer 2,000 points to the winner (quadruple points of Regular Season events), while the Playoffs Finale, the TOUR Championship, features a strokes-based system (FedExCup Starting Strokes). The player with the lowest total score will win the FedExCup, be credited with an official victory in the TOUR Championship and earn $18 million.