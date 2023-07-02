Five secure 2024 Korn Ferry Tour privileges

TULUM, Mexico—While Chandler Blanchet won the Totalplay Cup and Player of the Year honors Sunday in the final PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season in history, the Bupa Tour Championship, four other players moved their careers along as they will begin preparing to play on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour. The quartet of players finished inside the top five in the Totalplay Cup standings, sending them to the next level once the calendar turns. Closing the season in second place in Totalplay Cup points is Canada’s Myles Creighton, 393 points behind Blanchet’s winning total. Following Creighton are U.S. players Walker Lee and Austin Hitt, in the third and fourth positions, respectively, with New Zealand’s Charlie Hillier holding down the fifth spot, four points ahead of Conner Godsey. Here’s a review of the four players’ seasons.