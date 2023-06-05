PGA TOUR Americas

PGA TOUR AmericasLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsHow It WorksShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

OUR IMPACT TRAVELS FAR BEYOND THE BALL

Through the world of golf, the PGA TOUR drives positive impact at unprecedented levels to support and improve local communities.

Each PGA TOUR tournament is an opportunity to give back to your community in one of three ways – attending an event, volunteering, or donating money. Not-for-profit tournaments under the PGA TOUR umbrella donate their net proceeds to support local organizations, totaling more than $3.64 billion in donations to date. These tournaments wouldn’t be possible without the 100,000 volunteers annually who commit their time to ensure each event is a success.

By supporting a PGA TOUR event, you make an impact on countless philanthropic organizations in your community.

Driving Impact Across Communities

$3.64B

Donations to date

100k+

Annual volunteers

40+

TOUR events each year

Beyond the Ropes

For Shriners patient ambassador Keoni Holmes, connections to Shriners extend well beyond golf course
For Shriners patient ambassador Keoni Holmes, connections to Shriners extend well beyond golf course

Teeing up tradition: Teens take the first tee at the TOUR Championship
Teeing up tradition: Teens take the first tee at the TOUR Championship

For Evans Scholar Diego Origel, caddying at Olympia Fields saved his life
For Evans Scholar Diego Origel, caddying at Olympia Fields saved his life

The story of Olivia Shulov: Purple Eagle Program offers hope and inspiration at FedEx St. Jude
The story of Olivia Shulov: Purple Eagle Program offers hope and inspiration at FedEx St. Jude

Lasting legacy: The untold bravery of the Greensboro Six inspires golf's next generation
Lasting legacy: The untold bravery of the Greensboro Six inspires golf's next generation

3Mgives Golf4All Day introduces Greater Minneapolis’ underserved communities to golf
3Mgives Golf4All Day introduces Greater Minneapolis' underserved communities to golf

5D AGO

Taylor Montgomery helps First Tee student with bunker game

Taylor Montgomery helps First Tee student with bunker game
6D AGO

Michael Block gives putting lesson to First Tee student

Michael Block gives putting lesson to First Tee student
19D AGO

Joel Dahmen meets cancer patient inspired by his story

Joel Dahmen meets cancer patient inspired by his story
21D AGO

Brandon Matthews named 2023 Play Yellow Ambassador of the Year

Brandon Matthews named 2023 Play Yellow Ambassador of the Year

Pathway to Progression

PGA TOUR announces Pathway to Progression player development program

PGA TOUR announces Pathway to Progression player development program
Michigan State’s Troy Taylor, II, tops final 2022-2023 APGA Collegiate Ranking

Michigan State's Troy Taylor, II, tops final 2022-2023 APGA Collegiate Ranking
Bridgestone named presenting sponsor of Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program

Bridgestone named presenting sponsor of Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program
8D AGO

Schools announced for inaugural Bridgestone HBCU Invitational

Schools announced for inaugural Bridgestone HBCU Invitational

More Impact

5H AGO

The American Express surpasses $65M in lifetime charitable contributions

The American Express surpasses $65M in lifetime charitable contributions
2D AGO

World Wide Technology grants opportunity and access to APGA, First Tee Diamante kids

World Wide Technology grants opportunity and access to APGA, First Tee Diamante kids
8D AGO

Schools announced for inaugural Bridgestone HBCU Invitational

Schools announced for inaugural Bridgestone HBCU Invitational
11D AGO

Colonial’s Birdies for Charity campaign helps drive $20 million year for local charity impact

Colonial’s Birdies for Charity campaign helps drive $20 million year for local charity impact
13D AGO

‘I was done’

‘I was done’
13D AGO

Brittany and Billy Horschel launch Horschel Family Foundation

Brittany and Billy Horschel launch Horschel Family Foundation
PGA TOUR Americas
