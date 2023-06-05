PGA TOUR Americas

Impact
OUR IMPACT TRAVELS FAR BEYOND THE BALL
Through the world of golf, the PGA TOUR drives positive impact at unprecedented levels to support and improve local communities.
Each PGA TOUR tournament is an opportunity to give back to your community in one of three ways – attending an event, volunteering, or donating money. Not-for-profit tournaments under the PGA TOUR umbrella donate their net proceeds to support local organizations, totaling more than $3.64 billion in donations to date. These tournaments wouldn’t be possible without the 100,000 volunteers annually who commit their time to ensure each event is a success.
By supporting a PGA TOUR event, you make an impact on countless philanthropic organizations in your community.
$3.64B
Donations to date
100k+
Annual volunteers
40+
TOUR events each year