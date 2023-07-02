Blanchet captures Totalplay Cup after stellar season

“Chandler is a great example of a player who got more and more comfortable in Latin America as his career progressed, and the diligence he’s showed playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica really showed this season,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director. “He has had a taste of the Korn Ferry Tour and had to return to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after some struggles. To show the dedication to his game on this Tour, where he has admitted he has grown not only as a player but as a person, has been a remarkable thing to watch. He knew what he needed to do this week at our final event of the season, he got the job done and now he’s on his way back to the Korn Ferry Tour. We send our sincere congratulations to him and will enjoy continuing to follow his career.”