Go to SavannahGolfChampionship.com to get your tickets today! 

The Club Car Championship at The Landings Club is dedicated to supporting the local Savannah community and positively impacting the lives of those around us by ‘Giving Back’.  So, for each ticket purchased, all proceeds from the ticket sale will directly benefit the following organizations, and we want YOU to help!

 

Daily Grounds – $10 - Good any one day of the week, from Thursday, March 29 through Sunday, April 1

Weekly Grounds – $25 - Good every day of the week, from Thursday, March 29 through Sunday, April 1

 

These tickets include grounds access as well as access to our Shared Hospitality venue on the 18th green.

Shared Hospitality 2-Pack – $1,200 - Two (2) tickets each day for Thursday, March 29 through Sunday, April 1.

Shared Hospitality Weekend Pack – $1,400 - Four (4) tickets for Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1.

