Five life-changing moments on 2022 Korn Ferry Tour so far

The Korn Ferry Tour has provided a 'Hello World' moment for plenty of the PGA TOUR’s biggest stars over its 32-year existence. It has also been the home of countless emotional, life-changing memories.

From heartwarming triumphs to long-time-coming efforts, earning something on the Korn Ferry Tour – and knowing a ton of hard work has paid off – remains as thrilling a time as any in this game.

Players who finish inside the top 25 on the Regular Season Points List upon the conclusion of next week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna will earn PGA TOUR cards for next season, with another 25 TOUR cards awarded via the subsequent three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Drama will only grow throughout the season’s final stretch as some players jockey to earn TOUR cards and others strive to secure Finals berths via the top 75 on the Points List.

Fourteen players have crossed the fail-safe threshold of 875 points to secure a TOUR card via The 25, with the final 11 spots to be determined across the next two weeks. This week's Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank is followed by the Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

With just two events remaining in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, here are five life-changing moments from the last eight months. Many more will unfold soon.