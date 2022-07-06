RJ Manke's education extends to professional golf

As the calendar turned to 2022, RJ Manke had a fresh perspective on plenty of things.

After graduating from Pepperdine with a degree in business administration, he played a COVID-eligible fifth year at the University of Washington. His junior year at Pepperdine wasn’t great, he admits, but the fifth year as a Husky – “I grew up wearing the purple and gold” – allowed him to catapult up the PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global Ranking and earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Oh, and he also shot a 54.

Well, a 54 through 17 holes.

In early January, Manke teed it up with teammate Noah Woolsey at Washington’s Broadmoor Golf Club. The 10th hole at Broadmoor was closed for winter maintenance so despite making birdie on four of his first five holes, going out in 28, dunking his approach on the par-4 16th for eagle and nearly chipping in for another eagle on the par-5 finisher, the score was not complete.

And it didn’t top Fred Couples’ ‘real’ record of 59.

“I was just going out and played golf like a kid again,” said Manke. “I went out to the course with a smile on my face and added them up at the end.”