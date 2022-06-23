Dad's support propels Kevin Roy in chase of TOUR dreams

Kevin Roy made his dad, Jim, a promise.

If he managed to sneak into the top 10 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, then the son would come watch the dad at the U.S. Senior Open.

It was mission accomplished for the younger Roy, and his runner-up result in Kansas has him in a prime position to earn a PGA TOUR card via The 25 – plus the ability to cheer on dad this week.

“I’m a patron this week,” said Roy with a smile. “It’s going to be nice.”

The elder Roy is an accomplished player in his own right and member of the Greater Syracuse (New York) Sports Hall of Fame. This is his third U.S. Senior Open. The championship kicks off Thursday at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Kevin Roy said there’s going to be “a bunch” of family coming to watch.

“It should be a fun week,” said Roy. “My older brother is going to be on the bag. I think it’s a good course for him. If his driver keeps in play, then I think he’ll have a good week.”