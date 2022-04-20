Jeremy Paul, twin brother Yannik share pursuit of golf dreams

Jeremy Paul pauses only briefly and then realizes, well, there’s a reason why he and brother Yannik have taken nearly the exact same path in their professional golf journeys – it’s because they’re twins.

“We are both very similar, which is why our results in the past have been very similar,” said Jeremy Paul with a laugh. “That’s what happens when you play golf all the time together – you end up being pretty similar.”

But this year is a rare one in their professional careers where they have status on two different tours.

Jeremy, who is the older twin by one whole minute, is playing on the Korn Ferry Tour this season after finishing tied for 11th at Final Stage of Q-School. He’s had a solid start to his 2022 campaign and feels close to breaking through for a big week. His results of late, he said, don’t reflect how good he’s been playing.

Jeremy’s brother Yannik, meanwhile, is in the midst of his debut campaign on the DP World Tour after finishing ninth on the Challenge Tour’s Order of Merit last year to earn a promotion. Both went to the University of Colorado, where Jeremy set or tied 24 Colorado school records, including the all-time lowest stroke average.

Jeremy turned professional a year prior to Yannik, who finished two seasons at Colorado before returning to their home country of Germany and turning pro there. The pair played soccer growing up but also led their high school golf team to runner-up results at Germany’s National School Team Championships two years in a row.

Jeremy said when the pair were 13, they were equal in both golf and soccer, and he admits he doesn’t remember when the time was right to choose golf. But he had some good success after coming to the U.S. and got better every year.

“When you come to college, you play tournaments against really good other players and I was like, ‘Wow, I could beat most of them,’” said Jeremy. “That’s how the side of wanting to play professional golf developed. You’re progressing and getting better and competing on an even higher level.”