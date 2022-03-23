Homegrown Carson Young stays true to roots in TOUR chase

Bruce Springsteen is known for many things as a multi-decade, multi-platinum, multi-everything performer. He’s the ‘Born to Run’ guy – his biggest album and biggest song talks about getting up and leaving town and chasing your dreams with someone you love. Turns out, Springsteen, now 72, laughs that the sentiment wasn’t quite true. The iconic musician, with all the money in the world, lives just 10 minutes from his hometown.

Carson Young can relate.

The winner of The Panama Championship earlier this year has never been closer to his dream of playing the PGA TOUR and enjoying the bright lights of the biggest stage in golf. But with his dreams within reach, so too are the comforts of Anderson, South Carolina.

He and his wife Riley – a fellow golfer he met while in high school nine years ago – live about 500 yards from her parents’ home.

Young grew up in Pendleton, a small town in Anderson, along with Riley’s family. It’s near Greenville, which was a little out of the couple’s initial home-buying price range after tying the knot.

So a return to Anderson it was.

“I travel out to Clemson, which is a 20-minute drive away, to practice with the team and at their facility, or I’ll play most of my golf right in Greenville … it’s about a 30-minute drive there,” said Young. “I’m right in between, and it’s perfect for us and our setup.”

Young couldn’t have asked for a more perfect start to his Korn Ferry Tour season, winning just the third event of the year – and in his 10th career Korn Ferry Tour start, all of which came via Monday qualifiers or a singular sponsor exemption. He had earned eight guaranteed starts for 2022 via his T29 at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, but the win has set him up without issue for the balance of 2022. And now some of his preseason goals have changed for the better.

“After missing (both cuts) in the Bahamas, I was just trying to make a cut, trying to put some points on the board so I could reshuffle in for the rest of the season,” said Young. “But it’s cool when your goals change when you’ve achieved one of them. The beginning of the season, I was just trying to play a full year on the Korn Ferry Tour and my goal was to win an event … to do that early on was awesome.

“Now my goal is to finish top five on that end-of-season list and maybe even get that No. 1 spot. It’s cool to have goals change. There is always something else out there you can play for after you reach your goals.”