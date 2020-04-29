Nashville's Armstrong remembers pro debut at Simmons Bank Open

Catching a Nashville Predators game is just a different vibe, same with cheering on the Tennessee Titans. Having a honky-tonk time at a downtown bar is just a regular occurrence.

It’s NashVegas, baby, and Dawson Armstrong is all in.

“You can hang out and have a good time – and do that on a pretty regular basis,” said Armstrong of the Tennessee capital. “You don’t have to plan your entire week around going somewhere … you just kind of do it.”

Armstrong, who went to Lipscomb University – which is about 15 minutes from downtown Nashville – was as eager as anyone for what was supposed to be this week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. It was the first event he played as a professional, right out of college, and he had just recently signed on as an ambassador for Simmons Bank, to boot.

Alas, he, like all others on the Korn Ferry Tour, will wait until 2021 for his next chance to compete in Music City.

And although Armstrong says he didn’t have the best start to 2020, results-wise, he’s confident with how he prepared for the season and once things resume, he believes he has a lot of positives to build on.

The 24-year-old won the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada’s 2019 Windsor Championship and ended up eighth on that Tour’s Order of Merit. He headed to Final Stage of Q-School and had a strong week, finishing T7.

After his year on the Mackenzie Tour, Armstrong had a laser-like focus on playing well at Final Stage. He didn’t work on anything in particular before Final Stage, but just had to wrap his head around the challenge presented by such a week.

“I feel like a lot of my game is very consistent. I don’t hit it overly long, I don’t hit it sideways or anything, I don’t chip it poorly or putt it poorly. I just had to hone in a few things and tighten the screws (before Final Stage),” said Armstrong. “That’s something I feel like I did very well that week.”