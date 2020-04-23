Uresti recalls record nine consecutive birdies at 1994 Shreveport Open

After graduating from the University of Texas in 1991, Uresti spent time on mini-tours before earning his Korn Ferry Tour (then Nike Tour) card for the 1993 season. He finished No. 62 on the money list, his season highlighted by a third-place finish at the Miami Valley Open, while driving between most events.

He would share hotel rooms with fellow Tour peers including Jim Furyk, Scott Deserrano, Chris Rule and Moss. Sometimes, beds were awarded via low score.

“We would all just cram into one hotel room,” Uresti said. “We’d sleep on the floor, a couple per bed, sleeping four or five people in a room.”

At Final Stage of the 1993 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, Uresti arrived at the final hole of the sixth and final round needing a birdie to secure his first TOUR card.

“My brother (Rusty) was caddying,” Uresti said. “I said, ‘Bro, I’ve got to hit driver. I’ve got to make birdie.’ I thought I hit a pretty good drive; the wind pushed it, and it landed in the fairway bunker.

“The ball rolls 20, 30 yards through the bunker and goes into the water. I take a drop, now I’ve got to hole it … I ended up making quad, missed by five.”

The next fall, Uresti finished T10 at Final Stage to earn his TOUR card, eventually making 374 career starts and recording 52 top-25 finishes (in addition to 210 Korn Ferry Tour starts and 60 top-25s.)

Before embarking on his TOUR career, though, he made history.

Uresti arrived in Shreveport on the strength of an early-year victory at a Sunshine Tour event in the country of Eswatini, and had made three cuts in five 1994 Nike Tour events to that point.

Utilizing a MacGregor driver, Ram Tour irons and a Wilson 8802 putter, he opened in rounds of 65-71, completing the final three holes of his second round on Saturday morning (par-par-birdie).

After missing birdie putts inside 15 feet on the opening three holes of Round 3, the record streak began.

Twenty-six years later, Uresti doesn’t quite remember every detail. But he’s pretty close.

“Two of the best shots I hit … Nos. 9 and 10, I hit 5-iron from 175, 180 to 3 feet,” Uresti said. “The 11th hole, I hit a wedge to a foot. Those are the ones that stand out.

“The second birdie, I made about a 15-footer … the sixth hole was a par-3; I made about a 25-footer. Then I finished it out with another 18- to 20-footer on the 12th hole. I still remember most of it fairly well; there are a couple shots in there, like on the seventh and eighth holes where I remember not what the putts did, but hitting them in there 8-to-10 feet; one was a par-5 where I think I pitched it from 30 or 40 yards to 6 feet. Then maybe a 6- or 7-iron to 8 feet as well.”

Playing with Moss and Mike Schuchart, Uresti arrived at the 225-yard, par-3 13th with a chance to take the streak to double digits.

“I want to say it was a 1-iron … I think it was my 5-wood,” Uresti said. “I hit it onto the fringe, probably 15-18 feet from the hole. I chipped it up to about a foot, then tapped in.

“Then I birdied the next hole.”